Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
2dEdited

You can almost see the bloodthirstiness in their eyes and certainly in their reveling! They've come out into the light now, there can be no denying who they are and what they're about, unless one is a fool.

It chills me as I liken their evil actions to how the Pharisees and the Saducees sought Jesus' hanging with the viciousness of ravenous dogs ----- a dirty deed they accomplished ----- all the while fulfilling prophecy.

May God guide their Supreme Court to not rubber stamp this abomination!

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letterwriter's avatar
letterwriter
2d

There's also the repeated statement by Netanyahu that the countries of the world should be submitting their policing to Israel whenever Jews are involved in the crime. That has been buried by the conniving media, but he said it on X in 2024 and again right after the Bondi Beach "incident" and kabuki show, in 2025.

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