The transition of American public education from a secular, constitutional pillar to a vessel for a specific “theological” framework is no longer a matter of theory; the receipts are arriving in the mail.

A letter recently sent to me by an anonymous teacher in a Florida public school serves as the smoking gun for how the state is carefully laying the groundwork for a religious takeover while simultaneously building a trap for any student whose conscience does not align with a very specific, state mandated political view.

The letter, an official memorandum from Florida’s Department of Education dated March 17, 2026, and signed by Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas, is a masterpiece of bureaucratic doublespeak.

On the surface, it champions “religious freedom,” instructing teachers that religious expression must be treated with the same academic weight as secular work.

It explicitly states that an essay with religious content must be graded by the same standards as a secular one. At first glance, this sounds like a win for the First Amendment.

However, when you look at the timing and the infrastructure being built alongside it, the picture changes.

This letter was issued just days before the 2026 White House proclamation of Education and Sharing Day, which explicitly honored the life and vision of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson - the primary architect of the global Noahide movement.

The Rebbe’s vision for education was never about true religious freedom; it was about the implementation of the Seven Noahide Laws as the mandatory moral code for all non-Jews.

By clearing the path for “religious content” in the classroom and removing secular grading standards, the state is effectively opening the door for this specific “moral bedrock” to be introduced under the guise of character building and parental rights.

The hypocrisy, however, is where the mechanism becomes truly dangerous.

Some might think the threat has passed because the high profile “Antisemitism Task Force” bill (HB 111) technically died in the State Affairs Committee on March 13, 2026.

But do not be fooled by legislative theater.

While the “Task Force” as a formal body was sidelined, the legal definition of antisemitism was already quietly baked into the Florida Statutes (HB 187) back in 2024.

This law adopts the IHRA definition, which specifically classifies political and theological critiques of the State of Israel or Zionism as “hate speech.”

This creates a terrifying “soft” installation of the agenda.

The state no longer needs a new, loud bill to enforce its vision because the Department of Education has already built the reporting infrastructure internally.

The March 17 memo mentions a “dedicated process” for complaints through the Office of Academically Successful & Resilient Districts (ASRD). This means that even without a formal task force, a teacher can still be reported and investigated for “failing to protect” students if they allow any religious expression that challenges the state mandated definitions of what is “moral” and what is “antisemitic.”

This is the ultimate “Catch-22.”

A student is told they have the “freedom” to write an essay from their religious perspective. But if that student is a Christian, a Muslim, or even an Orthodox Jew whose sincerely held religious beliefs lead them to critique Zionism, that “religious expression” suddenly becomes a violation of state law.

The teachers are told to allow religious expression, but they know that if they allow a student to express a view that challenges the state’s definition of antisemitism, they (the teacher) will be the ones reported to the ASRD and investigated for “failing to protect” students from discrimination.

The state has given itself the power to decide which religions are “moral” and which are “hateful.” If your religion doesn’t align with the Zionist Noahide synthesis being pushed from the top down, your “freedom” disappears.

This is exactly how the Chabad “ Time Tracker” I wrote about in my previous article works. It doesn’t just track the bills that pass in the headlines; it tracks the quiet compliance of the bureaucracy.

It monitors which schools and districts are following the new “moral guidance” and identifies those who aren’t. It is a system designed to ensure that the Rebbe’s vision is installed through the “back door” of administrative memos, even when the front door of the legislature appears closed.

We are watching the gradual installation of a system that replaces the individual’s right to conscience with a state monitored “universal ethics.”

It is a system that praises “kindness” while silencing true dissent, and it uses the language of “liberty” to build a cage for the next generation’s minds.

We must see this letter for what it is: a tactical memo in a larger spiritual and legislative war that continues even when the bills “die.”

Do you see how smart the devil is?

Sources

Florida Department of Education Memorandum, "Constitutionally Protected Prayer and Religious Expression in Public Schools," March 17, 2026. (Signed by Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas).

Florida House Bill 187 (2024) / Florida Statute 1.105, adopting the IHRA definition of antisemitism.

Florida House Bill 111 (2026), Antisemitism Task Force, died in State Affairs Committee March 13, 2026.

Presidential Proclamation for Education and Sharing Day, U.S.A., March 28, 2026.