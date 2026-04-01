Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
5d

They're also banning The Holy Bible in Canada on the basis it is considered "hate speech". To say the Pharasee's, who were Jews, had Christ Crucified, is now considered "anti-semetic hate speech" and get you landed in Prison! for stating such. Just one example to demonstrate where this is heading. Yes, this is to ease in The Noahide Laws as you have been warning us for years. It will be here soon, guaranteed.

God Bless

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
5d

The devil is definitely devious!

Thank you Jana

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