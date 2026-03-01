Dear friends, I swear Huckabee is either a secretly converted Chabad Jew or a dedicated Noahide. I don’t think he ever mentions the name Jesus Christ anymore, and all his religious rhetoric is about Jews, Israel, and support of them in every way.

It’s as if the Gospel has been scrubbed from his teleprompter, replaced by a meticulously crafted, universalist theology that looks, walks, and talks exactly like the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s vision for the non-Jewish world.

The latest evidence of this transformation arrived on Friday, February 6, 2026, at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. Huckabee was visited by a delegation from Florida- specifically Mayor Isaac Salver of Bay Harbor Islands and Councilman Azi Rappaport.

These aren't just random small town politicians; they are the boots on the ground for a very specific educational agenda.

They presented the Ambassador with a set of booklets from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI), the intellectual powerhouse of the Chabad movement. These weren't prayer books or Christian devotionals.

They were specialized curricula focused on the Seven Noahide Laws and the "Moment of Silence" initiative in USA public schools.

Huckabee Presented with Noahide Law Curriculum in Jerusalem Embasy for USA Public Schools ( click)

Topics Discussed: JLI (Jewish Learning Institute) curriculum regarding the Seven Noahide Laws.

The implementation of a “Moment of Silence” in schools/public institutions.

Promoting universal moral values and faith. ( aka Noahide Laws)

Interestingly, you won’t find a whisper of this specific meeting in the mainstream English press or even on the standard U.S. Embassy news feeds. This high level exchange was reported almost exclusively by Chabadu, a Hebrew language news outlet that serves as an internal bulletin for the Chabad Lubavitch community.

Published on February 8, 2026, the article remains tucked away in the Hebrew digital sphere, shielded from the average American voter who still thinks Huckabee is a traditional “Bible thumping” Baptist.

By keeping the details of the JLI booklet hand off and the Noahide briefings in Hebrew, the participants can speak candidly about their real agenda - remodeling public education through the “Moment of Silence” - without triggering the alarm bells of the American “separation of church and state” crowd or the Evangelical base that might wonder why their favorite preacher has gone silent on the Gospel.

For those who haven’t been paying attention, the JLI is a sophisticated operation.

They provide accredited continuing legal education for American judges and lawyers, meaning they know exactly how to thread the needle of the U.S. Constitution. Their “Moment of Silence” strategy is a masterstroke of legal maneuvering. ( subject of JLI continuing education for lawyers and judges will be explored deeper in my next article so stay tuned)

Since the Supreme Court won’t allow a teacher to lead a prayer, you pass a law - like the one Huckabee championed in Florida - to mandate sixty seconds of silence. Then, you hand the JLI’s Noahide booklets to the parents, who “coach” their children to spend that minute reflecting on a “Creator.” ( aka Jewish god).

It is a way to install a God conscious, Torah based moral framework into public schools without ever triggering a lawsuit. ( no Jesus of course)

The cynicism of the situation is hard to ignore.

Huckabee, the man who rose to power on the backs of Evangelical voters, now seems to be acting as the ultimate “Shabbos Goy” for the Chabad mission. In his high level meetings in Israel, such as his 2025 sit down with the Haredi leader Rabbi Dov Landau, he didn’t preach about the Cross:

Instead, he validated the idea that the entire physical world only exists because of Jewish Torah study, telling the Rabbi, “you need Torah scholars to remind us who you are and why you are here.” He also said : “ Without the Law, without the Torah there is no way to walk the path of what’s right”.

Huckabee: “We Need Torah Scholars to Remind Us Who You Are and Why You Are Here “( click for article)

Video: Huckabee says: “Without the Law , Without the Torah ( aka Talmud) There is No Way to Walk the Path of What’s Right “ ( click and go to minute mark 3:55)

By accepting these JLI booklets in the Embassy, Huckabee isn’t just being a “friend of Israel.” He is endorsing a curriculum that bypasses the New Testament in favor of a “Noahide Code” that places non-Jews under a specific moral authority defined by the Torah ( Talmud).

It is a silent revolution: the Ambassador of the United States is now a primary distributor for an educational system that turns the public school desk into a place of Noahide practice, all while the name of Jesus is nowhere to be found.

Whether he’s a secret convert or just a remarkably obedient Noahide, one thing is clear: Mike Huckabee isn’t working for the Church or Jesus Christ anymore.

In fact, he is not even working for the American people; he is working to transition the very foundations of our Republic away from its constitutional roots and toward a global, Rabbinical legal framework.

The “ minute of silence” in the classroom isn't just a break from lessons; it’s the sound of the old world being ushered out to make room for a new, Noahide order.

Note to my readers :

To those of you who support my work, I want to express my deepest gratitude. For those who aren’t fans of a monthly $7 bill - which I believe is a modest price for my daily dedication - or for those who feel $7 is too little and wish to contribute a larger gift, you can send your support via mail to my physical address:

Jana S. Bennun PO Box 956 Prosper, TX 75078

Thank you, and may Jesus Christ bless you. If you write to me or send a donation by mail, please include your email address with a note saying: “Please sign me up to receive your Substack articles.” I will immediately provide you with a free one year subscription.