Friends, the more I research, the more I see that we in the United States do not have genuine representatives who serve the interests of the American people. Instead, we have “Shabbos goys” heavily involved in Kabbalah mysticism who serve the vision and interests of the Chabad Jewish cult - implementation of the Noahide laws in USA and worldwide.

One of the Shabbos goys is Mike Huckabee who prayed to dead Schneerson and officially asked for his blessing.

Mike Huckabee Prepares for Israel Posting With Visit to Rebbe’s Ohel ( click)

The book Ambassador Mike Huckabee is seen reading in that specific photograph is most likely the Maaneh Lashon, the traditional prayer manual used by those visiting the Ohel.

The Maaneh Lashon (literally "The Response of the Tongue") is not a standard Bible or a typical book of Psalms. In chabad Judaism, it is a specialized compilation of prayers specifically designed for visiting the gravesites of the "righteous" (Tzaddikim)

It includes specific chapters of Psalms and Zohar, but its most significant sections are prayers directed toward the soul of the departed Rebbe. It asks the Rebbe to intercede on high, acting as a spiritual lawyer ( mediator) or "conduit" to present the visitor's needs before God.



Days Before Confirmation Hearing: Mike Huckabee Visits Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Gravesite ( click)

Examine these picture. We have already seen similar scenes during visits to Rabbi Schneerson’s grave, including those by President Trump, so the image feels familiar.

But ask yourself: does it look appropriate for a Baptist minister, a representative of the United States in Israel, and a professing Christian to be praying at the grave of a dead rabbi? Schneerson was a strong advocate for the Noahide laws and the leader of a Hasidic movement with notable ties to political leaders.

Now, as you look at the picture, imagine Jesus Christ standing beside him.

Can you?

Do you believe Jesus would stand there placing a prayer request at the grave of Schneerson? If you cannot envision Christ in that moment, then ask yourself why a a Christian who represents the United States in Israel would stand at such a place, reportedly at the advice of a president, to leave a prayer request at the grave of a dead rabbi - and right before his confirmation hearing as an ambassador to Israel.

Mike Huckabee, a man who supposedly built his career on “biblical values,” standing in a windowless stone chamber in Queens, bowing his head at the grave of a Chabad Rebbe to seek a spiritual “blessing” for his political future.

Imagine this! On March 23, 2025, just days before he was confirmed as the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Huckabee didn’t go to a church to pray; he went to the Ohel, the resting place of the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

He wasn’t alone. He was guided by Rabbi Motti Seligson and Rabbi Dr. Joseph Frager- two men who aren’t just Chabad religious leaders, but hardcore activists for the Seven Noahide Laws, a code they believe all non Jews must follow to be “civilized.”

Huckabee’s guide - rabbi Joseph Frager’s call for the Seven Noahide Laws is published in Israel National News (Arutz Sheva). In this piece, Frager argues that the social unrest and polarization in the United States are a direct result of a moral vacuum that can only be filled by returning to Noahide universal code:

America Needs to Re-learn the Seven Noahide Laws ( click)

This wasn’t just a polite visit to the grave of dead Rebbe- it was a performance of total spiritual surrender and formal endorsement of Chabad theological framework.

Huckabee followed every Chabad ritual: he gave charity to “activate” the Rebbe’s power, wrote a personal petition (kvitel) asking for success, and stood in the “inner chamber” where Chabad believes the Rebbe’s soul still mediates between man and God.

You are reading it correctly: Visiting the Ohel (the resting place of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson) involves a specific set of beliefs and mystical rituals that distinguish Chabad from many other branches of Judaism.

By giving so called “charity” ($1 bill) before entering the Ohel, a visitor is seen as “activating” the merit of the Rebbe; the act of giving makes the visitor a “vessel” worthy of receiving a blessing.

During his lifetime, the Rebbe would stand for hours on Sundays giving out crisp $1 bills to thousands of people.

Many followers keep the original dollar given by the Rebbe in their wallets or homes as a Segulah (a protective or auspicious object), believing it carries the Rebbe’s direct blessing.

I wrote about this Kabbalistic mystical practice few months back and today I removed a paywall from that article so all of you can examine it and see how President himself is involved in this.

The Innocent Gift That Wasn’t So Innocent ( click)

The "Inner Chamber" refers to the actual mausoleum (the Tziyun) where the Rebbe is buried. The Ohel is considered a "portal" to the heavens.

While Chabad “officially”states they are praying to God in the “merit” of the Rebbe, the practical ritual is actually considered mediation. Visitors speak to the Rebbe, asking him to "intercede" on their behalf. The "inner chamber" is treated as a holy space where the soul of the Rebbe is uniquely accessible to hear these pleas and carry them to the Divine Throne.

To enter this "inner chamber," visitors follow a strict set of protocols designed to show humility and reverence for Schneerson:

It is customary to knock twice on the door of the Ohel before entering, as if asking the Rebbe for permission to enter his presence.

Visitors remove leather shoes (often switching to Crocs or cloth slippers) because leather represents "animal ego" and dominance over nature. Removing them is a sign that one is standing on "Holy Ground," similar to Moses at the Burning Bush.

Visitors write a Kvittel (a petition) containing their name, their mother's name, and their request.

After reading the note silently in the inner chamber, the visitor tears it up and throws it onto the gravesite. This symbolizes "delivering" the request to the Rebbe’s soul, trusting that he will now advocate for them in the spiritual realm.

For a man who claims to follow Christ, seeking an “intercessor” at a rabbi’s grave is a bizarre and critical betrayal of his own faith. It turns out this move came from the very top: President Donald Trump personally told Huckabee that visiting this grave was the “first thing” he should do to get his head right for the job:

Source ( click to read for yourself)

For a man who has built an entire career on the pretense of being a “Christian leader,” Mike Huckabee’s pilgrimage to the Ohel is a staggering display of spiritual double mindedness.

Standing in the inner chamber of a Chabad mausoleum, performing the rituals of another faith to seek the “blessing” of a deceased rabbi, is not “diplomacy” - it is a direct violation of the Christian commandment to seek no other mediator between God and man than Christ.

By following the personal advice of President Trump ( another betrayer of Christ and American people) to find “grounding” at a Chabad holy site, Huckabee has effectively signaled that his ultimate allegiance is not to the Gospel, but to a political - theological syncretism that treats the Church as a relic and Chabad mysticism as the new source of American power.

This is a profound betrayal of the Christian tradition and the very foundations of the faith he claims to represent; it is the act of a man who has traded the “Living Stones” of the true “Holy Land” for a geopolitical alliance rooted in the Rebbe’s “Noahide” mandate.

To the American public still clinging to the comfortable myth that the United States is a “Christian nation,” the open promotion of Chabad theology by the highest levels of government should serve as a jarring wake up call.

When the President and his chief diplomats openly celebrate the “Seven Noahide Laws” and treat the Ohel as a mandatory stop for spiritual validation, they are not protecting “biblical values” - they are dismantling the Christian character of the nation in favor of Noahide compliant moralism.

If American politicians are now taking their spiritual marching orders from the grave of a rabbi rather than the Word of God, then the claim that America is a Christian nation is nothing more than a hollow campaign slogan used to mask a deep and systemic theological surrender.

