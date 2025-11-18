Many Christians and their pastors speak with longing about reclaiming the “Jewish roots” of their faith. Yet instead of looking to the faith of Abraham, Moses, or the prophets, they seek guidance from rabbis whose tradition Jesus rebuked long ago. They extended their hands and made bridges with the Jews who deny Christ, reject the New Testament, redefine idolatry in ways that cast suspicion on the Christian faith, and hold the Talmud as their central sacred text.. And in doing so, they overlooked an entire community of Jews that holds firmly to the Old Testament Scriptures and refuses to recognize the authority of the Talmud.