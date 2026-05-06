Have you ever looked at the political landscape lately and wondered how on earth strange Judaic ideas like the Noahide laws, quietly find their way into our government?

Perhaps you can review some of my writings on this subject:

The Rebbe’s Republic… ( click)

Cute Little Yellow Boat…( click)

For years, our presidents and politicians have been signing official proclamations and now even lawyers and judges are offered continuing legal education classes centered around the Noahide laws. ( more on that later as Elizabeth Glass and I have a surprise for you):

Training Lawyers and Judges in Noahide Ethics… ( click)

To the average zionist Christian, this sounds like a harmless, simple code of basic morals named after Noah. But if you dig into the actual books being marketed directly to Christian Zionists and pastors, a very different and alarming picture emerges.

I actually found one of the main textbooks driving this movement about seven years ago on the Israel365 News website and ordered it. I wanted to know how Jewish religious leaders think, what they truly believe, and exactly how they tie these laws to the mystical teachings of Kabbalah.

What I discovered in Kabbalah and Meditation for the Nations by Rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh is a highly complex, deeply segregated spiritual hierarchy that stands in direct opposition to everything Christians believe about human equality under God.

It is absolutely vital that we understand these ideas so we don’t walk blindly into a trap, allowing us to protect ourselves and confidently answer these machinations with biblical truth.

The book relies heavily on a mystical Jewish practice called gematria, which assigns numbers to letters to find hidden meanings. Ginsburgh uses this to calculate the value of two phrases: “All of Israel have a share in the World to Come” and “Righteous gentiles have a share in the World to Come.”

According to his math, adding these together equals the number 2701, which is supposedly the exact same numerical value as the very first verse of the Bible, “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.”

From this math trick, the book spins a theory that humanity is split into two fundamentally different spiritual classes.

The author writes that “the heavens are relatively more spiritual and conscious of the Divine,” which he assigns to Jewish souls, while “the earth is relatively more physical and connected to the mundane,” which he assigns to non-Jews.

This means that from the very start, the Judaic system views the non-Jewish world as spiritually inferior, trapped down on a heavy, earthly plane while the Jews occupy the heavens.

The text goes on to explain that non-Jews are stuck dealing with the messy, lower parts of human nature. It states that for the nations of the world, “the realm of the emotions is where the struggle with evil and chaos takes place.”

Meanwhile, the higher intellectual realms are reserved for a specific chosen group - the Jews.

The book claims that humanity originally had thirty commandments from God, but they failed to keep them because they lacked a special divine bond. So, the rules were cut down to just seven basic laws.

The ultimate goal of teaching these seven laws to modern politicians and lawyers isn’t to create a peaceful, diverse world where everyone respects each other’s differences. The book explicitly reveals the final endgame, stating that in the future messianic age, “all Bnei Noach will fully convert to Judaism.”

In plain terms, the Noahide laws are just a temporary stepping stone designed to slowly erase any independent non-Jewish identity and absorb everyone into one single system.

When we trace this ideology further into the pages, the spiritual segregation becomes even more blatant and deeply disturbing to anyone who believes in the equality of human souls.

The text moves away from general philosophy and begins assigning highly specific, unequal roles to different groups of people, building a rigid master-and-servant dynamic.

Ginsburgh explicitly writes that a non-Jew’s highest spiritual fulfillment comes from serving and boosting the status of a Jewish group.

He states that “the experience of this privilege can be felt most when there is a commitment to help and serve the Jewish people, the sons of the Master.”

According to this text, non-Jews are not supposed to have a direct, independent relationship with the Creator on equal footing. Instead, they are taught to view themselves as secondary assistants, whose main spiritual duty is “devoutly supporting the Jewish people and helping them to succeed in their special mission.”

The book takes this concept even further by creating an explicit spiritual hierarchy based on family status, where one group is born as royalty and everyone else is born to serve.

Ginsburgh writes that “The Torah calls Bnei Yisrael, en masse, ‘the son of God’... Bnei Noach, on the other hand, are ideally likened to the servants of God.”

He even goes so far as to describe non-Jews as being in a state of “spiritual imprisonment” until they accept this system!

To make this hierarchy sound official, the text maps these social tiers directly onto a mystical diagram called the Tree of Life.

It assigns the laws for non-Jews to the very bottom branches, calling them the “terminal, or lowest sefirot,” while placing the “chosen” group at the top.

The book openly admits this is an unequal setup, stating that “in relation to Jewish consciousness this is definitely a shortfall.”

For a Christian, this entire master-servant theology is completely inverted and corrected by the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. The Gospel completely rejects the idea that certain nations are born to be the “sons” while the rest of humanity is relegated to being “the servants of the sons.”

Jesus broke this paradigm entirely during the Last Supper when He washed His disciples’ feet and declared that He no longer called them servants, but friends:

John 15:15 “I no longer call you servants, because a servant does not know his master’s business. Instead, I have called you friends, for everything that I learned from my Father I have made known to you.”

In the Christian faith, Christ did not come to establish a political or spiritual caste system where one group rules from above and another serves from below.

Instead, the New Testament teaches that through Christ, every single person who believes is fully adopted into the family of God as an equal son or daughter, with direct, unhindered access to the Father.

Galatians 3:28 “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”

There are no secondary citizens, no “lowest branches” on God’s spiritual tree, and no requirements to serve an earthly master to please God.

Seeing these highly stratified, mystical hierarchies repackaged and taught to our legal professionals and politicians is incredibly revealing.

When continuing legal education courses and political proclamations promote the Noahide laws, they aren’t just teaching a generic set of moral rules like “don’t steal” or “don’t murder.”

They are subtly introducing a worldview that explicitly states non-Jews possess an inherently lower spiritual soul and exist to serve a higher class of people - the Jews.

This completely undermines the foundational Western and Christian principle that all individuals are created equal and are endowed by their Creator with the exact same inherent dignity and rights.

By looking directly at what this textbook teaches, it becomes easy to see through the smooth political language and recognize these programs for what they truly are: a concerted effort to institutionalize an absurd, unequal Judaic religious hierarchy into modern secular law.

Part 2 coming soon