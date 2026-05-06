Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Art Hutchinson's avatar
Art Hutchinson
14h

If folks memorize nothing else from their Bibles in this crazy era, they will be well served by memorizing (and understanding the profound, whole-Bible implications of) Paul's foundational statement at Romans 2:28-29 -

"For he is not a Jew who is one outwardly, nor is circumcision that which is outward in the flesh. But he is a Jew who is one inwardly; and circumcision is that which is of the heart, by the Spirit, not by the letter; and his praise is not from men, but from God."

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The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
15h

Couple of thought Miss Jana--First, I Never refer to September, 11th as (9/11). Why? It's Gematria. Why don't people on Independence Day say "Happy 7/4!"-they don't!--they say Happy Independence Day or some dummies continue to say "Happy July 4th!"--My response? "and have a Merry December, 25th!" and get very odd looks. They just don't get it.

What I believe and please correct me if I'm wrong--I've read this Directly, said openly by Rabbi's and by inference--I have heard more than hints that many Jews believe they are Collectively as a Group God Himself. Is that a stretch and am I wrong? I just know what I heard more than once.

God Bless.

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