Now that we’ve looked at parts one ( click) and two ( click), it’s time again to dig into what lies beneath the surface of Jewish Noahide teachings: the idea of a spiritual hierarchy system.

These teachings aren’t just about demanding compliance or setting up behavioral rules. They actually go much deeper, tracking right back to a manufactured Jewish doctrine about the very makeup of the human soul.

If you open up Rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh’s textbook, Kabbalah and Meditation for the Nations, right around page 55, the narrative shifts toward a complex map of spiritual genetics.

This is where the core logic of the system really starts to show itself.

Behind the heavy theological phrasing and “holy” mystery, the text builds a multi-layered trap designed to convince non-Jews that they are innately limited, spiritually blind, and structurally cut off from the highest truths.

The core of this deception relies on creating an unequal division within the human psyche. On page 55, under the heading “The Nature of the Soul,” Ginsburgh sets the stage by dividing the human soul into two primary aspects: the Divine soul (nefesh Elokit) and the physical or animal soul (nefesh behamit), pulling directly from Chassidic philosophy and the Tanya.

While the text claims that all human beings possess a “Divine spark,” it immediately introduces a rule that ensures the rest of humanity is kept in a lower spiritual class.

Ginsburgh writes: “When the spark fully enters the psyche it is known as a Divine soul. And so we speak of Jews as possessing a Divine soul. With regard to a non-Jew, the Divine spark hovers above the psyche (not entering it even on the unconscious plane).”

Think about the sheer arrogance of this claim.

The book is literally teaching that one specific group of people - The Jews- inherently internalizes a piece of the Creator, while the rest of the world is left with a spark that merely “hovers” outside their being, unable to ever truly touch their inner self.

To make it even clearer, the text notes that a non-Jew who fulfills the basic Noahide laws is merely someone who “senses” this hovering presence, but they can never actually contain it.

This spiritual segregation gets even more insulting as the text moves to pages 56 and 57. Ginsburgh uses the concepts of inner light (or pnimi) and surrounding light (or makif) to justify this division.

He states that for a Jew, the Divine spark is an integrated part of their inner psychological and biological makeup.

For the non-Jew, however, it is described as a “distantly surrounding light” that “plays no conscious role in that person’s experience as a human being.”

Then, on page 57, the author hits a new low by comparing the initial spiritual state of a non-Jew to the primordial chaos of Genesis.

He explicitly identifies the non-Jewish animal soul with the three impure “shells” or klipot - which represent chaos, void, and darkness. According to this view, the spirit of a non-Jew is naturally “earthbound” and “distant from his psyche.”

To categorize the baseline existence of the vast majority of the human race as inherently chaotic, dark, and impure compared to a chosen few is a textbook definition of blatant racism.

As the text progresses into pages 58 and 59, this fabricated hierarchy is extended to human intelligence and emotion. The book divides the soul’s functions into three intellectual faculties (mochin) - wisdom, understanding, and knowledge and seven emotional attributes (midot).

Ginsburgh then claims on page 59 that “the Divine ( Jewish) soul is chiefly reflected through the higher three intellectual sefirot, and the physical/animal ( goyim) aspect is chiefly reflected in the seven emotional/behavioral sefirot.”

Because the book has already decided that only Jews fully possess the Divine soul, it logically concludes that Jews have an inherent intellectual superiority in spiritual matters, claiming they have a unique ability to “grasp abstract and subtle concepts.”

Meanwhile, the physical soul of the non-Jew is described on page 58 as a conflicted mixture of good and bad motivations that “conceals and blocks the manifestation of truly good (altruistic) motivations.”

They are telling their readers that non-Jews are naturally driven by animal instincts and are intellectually crippled when it comes to higher spiritual reality.

And what is the solution for the non-Jew? Of course the solution is to commit to Seven Noahide Laws and “ experience refinement of emotional/behavioral powers within the soul”:

Then there is this ultimate absurdity of the cosmic color coding on pages 71 and 72, where Ginsburgh discusses the covenant of the rainbow. While everyday people look at a rainbow as a beautiful symbol of God’s universal mercy to all mankind, Kabbalah weaponizes it to create a sensory divide.

Ginsburgh quotes the Zohar to claim that the rainbow fundamentally contains only three true spiritual colors: white, red, and yellow-green. He then addresses the obvious fact that scientific observation reveals seven colors.

Instead of accepting reality, Ginsburgh invents a spiritual hierarchy out of thin air to justify the contradiction.

He writes on page 72 that the three upper colors belong to the higher intellectual faculties of the soul ( representing Jews), while the seven colors belong to the lower emotional and physical faculties ( representing non-Jews).

Then comes the direct punchline: “the Divine soul (Jewish soul) sees three colors in the rainbow, while physical soul sees seven!”

In other words, the rest of non-Jewish humanity is trapped in a lower, fragmented frequency of perception (seeing seven colors), while a chosen elite class ( the Jews) holds the key to the unified, higher truth (seeing three colors).

It is a fabricated Kabbalah lie designed to make people feel spiritually blind from birth.

Ginsburgh takes this bizarre color coding further on page 73, mapping these frequencies directly onto the biblical patriarchs. He claims that the color white represents supreme revelation and wisdom, which belongs exclusively to Abraham, while red belongs to Isaac and yellow-green represents Joseph, Jacob’s son.

By locking the foundational frequencies of light and wisdom into a single genetic lineage, the textbook shuts the door on the independent spiritual value of any other nation on earth.

The rest of humanity is left with the leftover, lower frequencies -the indigo, violet, and orange of the physical world - which the book defines as the realm of chaos and physical desires.

The hypocrisy here is staggering.

These are the very institutions and leaders in Jewish world who position themselves as the ultimate guardians of global ethics, pushing for the universal implementation of the Noahide Laws. They see themselves in the role of the priests and light unto the nations:

Yet, their core theological texts reveal a worldview rooted in blatant, cosmic racism.

They claim to want to lead the world in righteousness, but they do so while teaching that the vast majority of human beings are born with an “animal soul” that is spiritually defective, blind, and permanently distant from God.

When you look at these twisted Kabbalah teachings next to who God really is, the whole illusion falls apart. This entire Jewish system - with its hidden dimensions and ranked soul categories - isn’t how God actually set things up.

It’s just an artificially made up trap designed to lock down human freedom.

The True Father doesn’t ask you to wipe out your identity, erase your name, or look at yourself as a second-class citizen in His universe.

God doesn’t speak in a confusing language of spiritual classes, and He never made a hierarchy where one group gets to rule over another. The truth is straightforward: God made every single person completely equal in His image.

The exact moment a Judaic or any religious system invents cosmic excuses to treat the rest of humanity as inferior servants, it shows its true colors.

Genuine righteousness that is only in Christ Jesus brings freedom and shared dignity to all people - not some mystical Kabbalah blueprint for holding majority of humanity as lower animals.

It is stunning to realize that the very people pushing these ideas - claiming a divine right to steer mankind toward a set of universal Noahide ethics - are the ones shielded by sweeping antisemitism laws that leave the rest of us unable to speak out or defend ourselves.

Even more tragic is the role of modern evangelical Christians.

Blinded by false dispensational doctrines, they are completely unable to differentiate between the spiritual Israel of the Bible and physical, modern Israel.

By giving their unwavering power and support to a Judaic system that openly reduces the rest of humanity to an animalistic level, they are actively ensuring that this Noahide framework will be installed.

If our future turns into a living hell of suffering under this rule, we will have them to thank for it.