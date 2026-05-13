1 Thessalonians 2:15

“(Jews)…Who both killed the Lord Jesus, and their own prophets, and have persecuted us; and they please not God, and are contrary to all men”

The reason I continue to dissect Kabbalah and Meditation for the Nations - book by rabbi Ginsburg, is that it serves as the ultimate textbook, stripping away the polished exterior of common lectures to reveal the true intent behind the global push for Noahide Laws.

While other sources may hide their end goals behind vague language, this text clearly explains how these "rabbinic sages" view the nations ( goyim) of the world and the actual purpose of this movement: to submit the entire non Jewish world population to a group of Jewish elite leaders who view themselves as "princes" and "masters".

This book provides an unfiltered look into a mindset that categorizes the rest of humanity as “submitted servants” whose spiritual worth is tied to their dependence on Jews.

It is impossible to have it clearer than this; the textbook documents a worldview that seeks to govern the world through a spiritual class system that is fundamentally anti-human and contrary to the freedom found in Jesus Christ.

I felt compelled to share this next part with you all.

In the pages of the book is a recurring theme that is deeply offensive to the core of our humanity and the message of the New Testament. The text teaches that for a non-Jew to reach a “higher level of being” or to transform spiritually, they must first accept a position of subservience.

It explicitly states that a “righteous gentile” must take the lead from the Jewish people and have a “sincere commitment to the well being of the Jewish people - God’s firstborn” as a prerequisite to serving God:

The text even goes so far as to use archetypal figures like Moses and Aaron to define this hierarchy, claiming that non-Jews must identify with these figures just to become willing to follow basic moral laws. It describes the Jewish people as the “bride” and God as the “groom,” with non-Jews essentially acting as the help to consummate this divine relationship.

While many people have questioned for years what the "new world order" would actually look like, this textbook explains it clearly: they are giving birth to a "new world order" by bringing in a Noahide system where the entire purpose of the non-Jew is to serve the Jew for the sake of "bringing peace and redemption to the world":

The absurdity of this teaching reaches its peak when Ginsburgh uses the figure of Eliezer to define the ideal state for all non-Jews. He presents Eliezer’s “total dedication to Abraham” as a model for a “spiritual metamorphosis” where a non-Jews must essentially erase themselves to be considered “blessed”.

The text points out that when Eliezer introduced himself, he did not say “I am Eliezer, Abraham’s servant,” but simply proclaimed, “I am Abraham’s servant”. Ginsburgh uses this omission of a name to argue that Eliezer “no longer possessed an independent identity” and had reached a “true state of sincerity” as a devoted servant:

This is a chilling and ridiculous standard to set for the nations of the world.

It suggests that the highest spiritual achievement for a non-Jew is to lose their very name and identity, becoming nothing more than an extension of their Jewish master’s will.

Psychologically, this is the language of total dehumanization.

To claim that someone is only “blessed” once they stop existing as an independent person and identify solely as a servant to Jewish group is a direct assault on the individual dignity that God gave every human being.

While they claim to lead the world in ethics, they are actually promoting a system where your only value is found in your total submission to Jews and the deletion of your own self.

This is not a “metamorphosis” into something better; it is a spiritual demand for slavery that is completely contrary to the freedom and personhood we have in Jesus Christ.

As we look at these teachings, we have to ask ourselves: “Did God really say this?”

When we compare these Kabbalistic ideas to the words of Jesus and the apostles, the contradiction is clear. We are told to keep the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus, but that faith is built on the foundation that every soul is of equal and infinite value.

Any system that tells you that you are a “servant” to another group of people just to merit God’s love is a false light.

Further, the textbook uses the imagery of marriage to describe a Jew and non-Jew partnership that is anything but equal.

It states that “the rectified relationship of Jew and non-Jew is a partnership of humility - like the partnership of marriage” where “the wife, serving as a devoted helpmate, thereby expresses her dependence on her husband”:

By framing the non-Jew as the “wife” who must express “dependence” on the “husband” (the Jews), Ginsburg is teaching a spiritual hierarchy that places one group of people in a position of perpetual childhood or servitude.

I felt compelled to create with AI the following satirical imagery to illustrate exactly what Ginsburgh is presenting. Please forgive me if this is offensive, but I know of no other way to visually describe the horrific nature of these teachings or the reality we are currently facing, as many evangelical and Zionist Christians yield to these Talmudic systems:

This is highly offensive and contrary to the New Testament.

Jesus did not come to give us Jewish “husbands” to depend on; He came so that every single person could go directly to the Father.

Paul tells us clearly in Galatians that there is no longer any distinction that makes one person inherently more “dependent” on another for spiritual standing. To teach that non-Jews are spiritually “immature” and “unable to contain spiritual light” on their own is a flat out lie that contradicts the power of the Holy Spirit dwelling in every believer.

Part 3 coming in few days so stay tuned.

Source

Ginsburgh, Y. (2007). Kabbalah and Meditation for the Nations. Gal Einai Publications.