Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Marc Veilleux's avatar
Marc Veilleux
8h

«But when the vine-growers saw the son, they said among themselves, ‘This is the heir; come, let us kill him and seize his inheritance.

Source: https://bible.knowing-jesus.com/readings/The-Parable-Of-The-Tenant-Farmers-In-The-Vineyard.» (Matthew 21: 38)

Ginsburg exposes perfectly the Jew World Order as being nothing less than the seizing (stealing) of Christ inheritance.

Note that in the true Kingdom of God, there will be no difference between a man and a woman because we will all be spiritually both male and female.

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Rod's avatar
Rod
13h

"...while the husband, sensing that the origin of his wife's soul precedes that of his own,...".

So God crated Woman before Man?? It seems that everything these people teach is a complete inversion of truth. Am I misunderstanding this?

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1 reply by Jana S Bennun
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