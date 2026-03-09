Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

How about, "You can have my head...I won't need it any more." Ecclesiastes 12:7 - (Speaking of death) Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was; and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it. They will be sending us HOME!

I hope and pray that this gets restacked and shared all over the world, like an avalanche, for what they have so carefully hidden until it is in full effect. If it wasn't about to be made "legal" (actually, it became public law the U.S.A on April 13, 1992, adopted by 225 Co-sponsors, called No: 102-268, H.J. Res 410 joint resolution-passed as 106 STAT. 102, known as PUBLIC LAW 102-268) If anyone would like to look it up. They concealed it as EDUCATION DAY, as Jana has also shred in prior writings. Every President has signed it since then. And that's what they won't tell the Christians who are supporting them monetarily, and, sadly, prayerfully, until it comes time to start their executions if they don't sign onto this by forsaking the Lord; Denouncing Jesus to embrace their false god, or off with your heads. For our God is not their god. Where is that scripture, besides Matthew 24:9. They will kill you, saying that it's God's will, or in god's service; John 16:2 - they shall put you out of the synagogues; yea, the time cometh, that whosoever killeth you will think that he doeth God service. Well, then, so be it, for I will not forsake my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

