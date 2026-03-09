Do you remember when Paula White, the faith advisor to President Trump, stated that Christians must learn from the Jews rather than trying to convert them? She emphasized that understanding the “Torah” and Jewish tradition is essential for a Christian.

Christians Must Learn From Jews ( click)

And here is my attempt to present this at somewhat comical way:

Pastor Paula’s Pilgrimage to “Deeper Truths” ( click)

If you think Paula White simply pulled this idea out of thin air, you are mistaken.

She has been studying extensively with Rabbi Tuly Weisz and other prominent leaders in Israel, having been chosen to transition our nation’s understanding of Christianity to a new level - shifting from traditional dispensationalism toward Noahidism.

Under Noahide law, studying the Bible without Jewish guidance is strictly forbidden, and Paula White is already successfully modeling this submission.

Below, Rabbi Perets will explain why independent Bible study is not permitted for non-Jews and the severe consequences that follow this legal violation.

The bellow video by Rabbi Perets, the head of the Noahide Academy in Jerusalem, is a sobering wake-up call that every Christian needs to hear before the window for open conversation closes. I am encouraging everyone to listen to this 20-minute video so they can hear for themselves what is taking place.

We are witnessing a historic and remarkably bold shift in how global religious law and the future of humanity are being discussed.

The Noahide Academy is actively training specialized Noahide judges and Noahide ambassadors to oversee these legal transitions, working in close coordination with a developing Sanhedrin body that operates behind the scenes on global projects.

This influence reaches into the highest levels of government, with the Sanhedrin historically petitioning multiple U.S. presidents - including direct appeals to the President of the United States - to officially recognize and uphold the Noahide Laws as the bedrock of American public law.

Who is the Suffering Servant of G-D : Isaiah 53 ( click )

For centuries, we have known Isaiah 53 as the beautiful, heartbreaking prophecy of our Savior Jesus Christ - the “man of sorrows” who took on our sins so that we might have life.

But at the 1:27 mark, Rabbi Perets declares that this has been “poorly interpreted” by Christians for ages. He isn’t just offering a different perspective; he is reassigning the title of “Messiah” to the Jewish people as a collective body.

By the 15:30 mark, he states clearly that the Jewish people are the “Redeemer of all Humanity” and that the “Messiah” is actually the nation of Israel itself.

This isn’t just a theological debate; it is a total restructuring of the world’s spiritual and legal foundation, and it is being done with a confidence that suggests the transition is already well underway.

What should truly shake us is how this “Collective Messiah” intends to govern.

At the 2:56 mark, he makes a statement that strikes at the very heart of Christian life: he says it is strictly “forbidden for any human being to open a Bible without proper guidance of a Jew.” He goes even further at 3:03, claiming that if you do so, you are “liable of two capital punishments” - one for the “theft” of the knowledge and another for “spiritual adultery.”

Think about that for a moment.

In this coming order, your morning devotion, your personal time in the Word of God, and your reliance on the Holy Spirit to guide your understanding are framed as crimes punishable by death because you didn’t have a sanctioned, Jewish human guide to tell you what the text “actually” means.

We also have to address the glaring double standard in how we are allowed to speak in today’s society.

If a Christian stands up and says that Jesus Christ is the only way to the Father and they refuse allegiance to modern Jewish State, they are often silenced, deplatformed, or branded as “hateful” and “antisemitic.”

Yet, Rabbi Perets is free to call Christian beliefs a “collective fantasy” at the 18:26 mark and state at 11:17 that anyone who doesn’t surrender to the Seven Noahide Laws “cannot be part of this civilization” and is “liable of capital punishment.”

There is no fear of “hate speech” laws for him.

He is speaking with the absolute boldness of someone who knows that the global legal wind is at his back.

He explicitly warns at 13:00 that “mercy should not be mistaken with weakness,” making it clear that the goal is a global expansion where the “consciousness of Israel” eventually “covers the entire humanity” (14:12).

When he speaks of mercy at the 13:00 mark, he explicitly defines it as an opportunity for "redemption" rather than an act of forgiveness. In Judaic understanding, "mercy" is the time granted to an individual to abandon their own faith and "sit with a Jew" (13:24) to be corrected.

If you refuse this correction, the "mercy" expires.

He warns that this should not be mistaken for "weakness," signaling that the judicial system behind it is fully prepared to act when that window of mercy closes.

The most chilling part of his "mercy" is who is excluded from it. Near the end of the video, around the 17:33 mark, he makes a terrifying distinction:

He expresses that those who surrender, accept the seven laws, and submit to the new intellect will be "redeemed."

Regarding those who "express themselves against Israel" or maintain their own theological identities, he states plainly, "We will not have mercy on their souls.”

In a Christian mind, mercy is an unmerited gift of grace.

In the Noahide framework presented here, "mercy" is a probationary period. It is the grace period before the law is fully applied.

By saying that "mercy is because we believe in the human project," he is essentially saying that they believe humans can be retrained to follow their code. If a person cannot or will not be retrained, they are no longer part of that "project" and are thus "liable for capital punishment."

This is a personable, urgent warning I am writing to all christians because the infrastructure for a global court system is being built in the light of day.

When the Rabbi talks about training judges, he isn’t talking about small town disputes; he’s talking about a “Divine Mandate” that views your faith as a criminal “failure” that allegedly has caused the Jewish people to suffer for 3,000 years.

He is telling you at 13:24 that your individual redemption depends on you sitting down with a Jew to study Torah for at least one hour to “rectify” your intellect. He claims that the “intellect” must rule over “sensorial experience” and “feelings,” which is a direct strike against the Christian understanding of a heart led, spirit filled faith.

We cannot afford to be “polite” or “inclusive” ( as our Zionist dispensational Christian leaders suggest), while the very freedom to read our Bibles and profess our faith is being framed as a capital offense by those training the next generation of global Noahide judges and ambassadors.

The boldness you see in his video is not a coincidence; it is a sign that they believe the world is ready to accept a “Collective Messiah” that governs by law and execution rather than grace and sacrifice.

It is time to wake up and see the legal chains being forged in the name of “universal ethics.”

The Rabbi is asking you to make a choice between his version of “intellect” and your “fantasy” of a Savior.

For the believer, that choice has already been made, but the consequences of that choice are about to become very real in a world governed by Noahide courts if we as christians don’t wake up and prevent this from happening.

It is vital to understand the origin of Noahide Academy mission.

The Noahide Academy operates on the ideals of Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Rebbe and the leader of Chabad organization that envisions the Noahide Laws as the mandatory “universal ethics” for all non-Jews.

We are seeing a pilot project for this vision right now in Gaza.

Under the technocratic governance of the Board of Peace (BoP) led by Trump, human choice has been utterly stripped away. Gazans have zero voice in choosing their leaders or their way of life; instead, they face a brutal choice: execution and total disparity, or submission to “universal ethics” in a “Green Zone.”

In these zones, the system is masked under the soft language of “deradicalization education,” but the reality is a desperate exchange where basic survival - food and medicine - is traded for total agreement with the governing rules.

Gaza is the laboratory for this global system.

If we allow this “Universal Zionism” to be perfected there through engineered crisis and suffering, it will be the template applied to the rest of the world. In this system, people are brought to such a level of chaos that they will eventually beg for any structure at all, only to find that the “Universal Ethics” they accepted have come at the cost of their spiritual and civil soul.

My call to prayer:

Matthew 10:26: "So do not be afraid of them, for there is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, or hidden that will not be made known."

Luke 12:2-3: “There is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, or hidden that will not be made known. What you have said in the dark will be heard in the light, and what you have whispered behind closed doors will be proclaimed from the housetops.”

May every hidden agenda be brought into the light of day. May those who seek to use crisis and disparity as a means of control find their efforts frustrated and exposed.

And may the hearts of Christians everywhere remain grounded in their own authentic relationship with God through Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.