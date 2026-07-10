If you are a Jew reading this - calm down.

No, I am not the one making that wild claim. Please don't shoot the messenger. I am only repeating exactly what a highly influential Jewish kabbalah leader is telling his fellow Jews.

I didn’t say this… he did.

The Aliens ( click to read )

A piece of writing recently came across my desk from the official website of Michael Laitman. It was written back in 2011. For those who don’t know, Laitman is the founder of Bnei Baruch, one of the largest contemporary Kabbalist organizations in the world.

When people hear the word “Kabbalah,” they usually think of Hollywood celebrities wearing red strings, or some forms of “meditations.” But when you actually read what Laitman is teaching his followers, the mask slips completely.

Words have meaning, and when a Jewish kabbalist explicitly outlines a worldview of infiltration, spiritual superiority, and planetary conquest, we need to believe him.

Let’s take a look at what they are actually teaching, break down his exact words, and look at the terrifying real world mechanism they are using to bring this vision to life.

Right off the bat, Laitman’s text reads like a manifesto for an ideological invasion.

The interviewer asks him a blunt question: “You liken the Jewish nation to a special forces unit that is sent on a special mission. Where to?” Laitman doesn’t soften the blow. He answers: “It is sent to conquer the evil inclination. ‘Israel’ is a spark, the point in the heart, the foreign force in the ‘hostile country,’ in egoism… After all, it is true that we are not from here, not from the land of egoism. Our root lies outside of it; we infiltrated it by way of the breaking of the vessels... To the degree of our correction, we reform the collective ego.”

Notice the vocabulary here.

He is establishing an absolute division between his group - the Jews - and the rest of the human race. The world you and I live in is a “hostile country.” The rest of humanity - everyday people trying to live their lives, raise their families, and do good - are categorized merely as “egoists” living in darkness.

This is not a message of human brotherhood dear friends. This is an explicit theology of spiritual elitism. It teaches a chosen few ( Jews) that they are fundamentally superior, untainted by the default nature of the world, and tasked with “reforming” a broken populace.

But it gets much more explicit.

The interviewer asks who the “commander-in-chief” is, and Laitman responds that the Creator intentionally broke them up - scattered them- so they could blend into the background: “Thus, we can be likened to secret agents. Each of us looks exactly as all the natives of this egoistic country. Imagine being dropped into Africa, and you look exactly like them... For a while, the planted agent doesn’t receive instructions. He has to settle in at the new site, find a job, and make a family. Years go by before he embarks on his mission.”

Think about the psychological conditioning happening here.

If you are a Jew sitting in his lectures, you are being told that your life, your job, your neighbors, and even your family are just a “cover identity.” You are a “planted agent.” The people around you are just “natives of an egoistic country.”

What you are told is a deeply manipulative worldview that completely dehumanizes the outsider. Your neighbor is no longer a person to be respected for their own unique soul and autonomy; they are a target to be managed and converted to a specific spiritual order.

Laitman then declares that the time for hiding in the shadows is over!

The “dormancy” phase of the operation has ended, and the sleeper cells are being activated. He writes: “We have received our wake-up call: It’s time to remember that we have a special mission here, that this is not, in fact, our home, that we came from a totally different world. In truth, we are from another ‘planet,’ from another dimension. We received an impulse and came out of dormancy. All of the aliens on this planet have woken up, are gathering in the groups, and starting to prepare themselves to conquer the planet Earth. That’s our mission.”

Again, look at how the external world is framed: “All of the aliens on this planet have woken up... and starting to prepare themselves to conquer the planet Earth.”

If any other religious group used this language - claiming they are an alien force activated to “conquer” the Earth - the world would instantly recognize it as a dangerous, extremist ideology.

Yet, because this is the Jewish man speaking, it gets a free pass.

And how exactly do they plan to win this war?

Laitman explains: “Our mother planet is sending us the power of our initial nature, with the help of which we will conquer every citizen of the Earth. We came here for one reason: to establish the same order here as exists in our own world... Now, we must end all the horrors that are viewed as the norm here.”

Notice: “ ..we will conquer every citizen of the Earth. We came here …to establish the same order here as exists in our own world..”

This is the ultimate messianic complex.

It is the arrogant belief that “we know what is best for you, and we are going to force our order upon you for your own good.” Throughout human history, the most horrific atrocities have been committed not by people who claimed they wanted to do evil, but by zealots who believed they were uniquely chosen to “end the horrors” and establish a “new order” by conquering the minds of the masses.

It is incredibly easy to read Laitman’s text and think, “Okay, this guy sounds radical, but it’s just words on a website. How can a group of spiritual ‘secret agents’ actually conquer the citizens of the Earth?”

This is where we have to connect the dots to what is happening in the real world right now. This philosophy intersects directly with a rapidly accelerating global movement:

The enforcement of the Noahide Laws.

For those who are catching up, the Noahide Laws are a set of seven moral imperatives that Talmudic and Kabbalistic Judaic theology states are binding on all of non-Jewish humanity (the “Gentiles” or, in Laitman’s terms, the “natives”).

On the surface, books like “ Kabbalah and Meditation for the Nations ( click) market these laws as a beautiful, universal blueprint for world peace, basic morality, and global ethics.

But look at it through the lens of Laitman’s blueprint. He says: “We came here for one reason: to establish the same order here as exists in our own world.” The Noahide Laws are the exact legal and theological tool used to establish that specific order.

By implementing the Noahide Laws globally - which we already see being quietly recognized by major governments and international organizations - the elite Jews created a top-down, tiered hierarchy.

The “natives” of the Earth are given a basic, strict set of behavior management rules to follow.

Meanwhile, the self appointed “ chosen” group retain the role of the ultimate arbiters of divine truth, the “special forces commanders” who intermediate between the human race and God.

It is an ideological and legal trap designed to strip nations of their spiritual autonomy and bring them under a centralized, theological control system.

This is why I wanted to write this post and warn you.

We cannot afford to be naive anymore. We cannot keep dismissing this stuff as “harmless ”

When someone explicitly tells you who they are and what they plan to do, believe them.

Michael Laitman’s writings are a window into a highly organized way of thinking that sees the rest of the human race as an inferior population waiting to be conquered and reconditioned.

When you look at the rapid push toward global governance, digital control, and universal legal frameworks like the Noahide Laws, you are seeing the physical manifestation of this exact ideology.

The “secret agents” have woken up, they are organized, and they are moving aggressively to establish their order.

It’s time for the rest of the world to wake up, too, understand exactly how these Judaic groups think, and boldly reject their theology that claims you are just a “native” waiting to be conquered.

Subscribe and learn more about the subject here:

Noahide Laws for Dummies ( click)

The Quiet Rise of the Noahide World Order ( click)

Israel Set to Recognize Global Noahide Court ( click)

The New Danger in Our Courts ( click)

The Rise of the Noahide Lords ( click)

The Rebbe’s Republic ( click)

Cute Little Yellow Boat ( click)

Jews as a Collective Messiah ( click)

Catholic Document that Confirmed Talmudic Noahide Laws ( click)

The 1948 Prophecy is a Farce ( click)