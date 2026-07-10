Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Art Hutchinson's avatar
Art Hutchinson
21h

“Who is the liar but he who denies that Jesus is the Christ? This is the antichrist...” 1st John 2:22

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Fear Not, Fight On!'s avatar
Fear Not, Fight On!
21h

They twist truths to an unbelievable level. They are sick, twisted evil people. Their blood is different for sure. When he says they came from another world, He simply is twisting OUTSIDE of the 12 Tribes. They are not Aliens, they are the Synagogue of Satan and of their father, Satan. They are not blessed, they are cursed but were allowed to stay among us. THAT.... is what I still struggle with today Dear Father.

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