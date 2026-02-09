Israel's Treatment of Christians-Video

Most American Christians never heard what really unfolded behind the scenes in 2025 between Israel’s Interior Ministry and several Evangelical organizations. It wasn’t announced publicly. It wasn’t discussed from pulpits. The details only began to surface after a private letter quietly leaked to the Israeli press.

In this discussion, Steven and I walk through what actually happened, including the reported efforts by Mike Huckabee to petition Israeli officials regarding visa status for Christian workers and ministries. The story reveals far more about political pressure, religious diplomacy, and the fragile position of Christian organizations in Israel than most people realize.