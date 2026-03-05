The global order is currently witnessing a tectonic shift that feels less like diplomacy and more like a hostile takeover. While the world’s attention was fixed on the rebuilding of Gaza, a new entity has emerged from the shadows of the Davos Economic Forum: The Board of Peace (BoP).

Chaired by Donald Trump and backed by a circle of “ Jewish and evangelical messianic” religious leaders and billionaire technocrats, the BoP is no longer just about Gaza. It is positioning itself as a direct, parallel competitor to the United Nations - and according to many, its ultimate replacement.

The BoP officially launched in January 2026. While it claimed a mandate under UN Security Council Resolution 2803, it has quickly moved to decouple itself from UN oversight.

Unlike the UN, where membership is a right of sovereignty, the BoP operates on a pay-to-play model. Nations are reportedly asked to pay $1 billion for a three year seat. Critics, including Senator Edward Markey, have slammed this as a “pseudo-governmental entity” that concentrates power in the hands of one man - Donald Trump.

The BoP Charter, specifically Article 3.4, is a point of major legal contention. It grants Trump, as Chairman, the authority to establish “subsidiary entities” and “subcommittees” with sweeping legal capacities.

This allows the Board to bypass existing international laws, entering into private contracts and managing governance and reconstruction funds (like the $10 billion Gaza fund) without congressional or UN approval.

The Charter is written so that Trump leads the Board as a physical person, not as the sitting President of the United States. He can designate his own successor, effectively creating a dynastic, private global authority that remains in power regardless of US election results.

In a scathing letter dated February 19, 2026, Senator Ed Markey questioned the very foundation of the Board. He noted that the BoP has "morphed into an overt attempt to replace the United Nations." Markey’s primary concern is the lack of accountability:

Congress of the United States : Dear Secretary Rubio ( click to read the entire letter)

In Israel, the narrative is even more explicit.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials have signaled that the BoP is a preferred alternative to the UN, which they have long viewed as biased. By joining the Board, Israel gains a direct seat at a table where Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, and Marc Rowan (CEO of Apollo Global Management) hold the purse strings.

High ranking figures like Yair Lapid have been startlingly transparent, stating that “President Trump is replacing the UN with a Board of Peace” ( click) , because the old system is “bankrupt.”

For Israeli supporters, the BoP isn’t just a political tool - it’s a fulfillment of a specific vision.

It’s Time to Influence the President ( click for a video)

Perhaps the most startling aspect of this takeover is the religious weight behind it.

On February 12, 2025, the Nascent Sanhedrin in Jerusalem sent a formal letter to Donald Trump. In it, they Anointed him as “Cyrus”: Referring to the Persian King who restored the Jews to Jerusalem. ( see source bellow)

They praised Trump for his “Faith Office” and his “RELO Plan” for Gaza, seeing it as the first step in enforcing a Universal Ethical Common Code (Noahide Laws) globally.( source bellow)



The Sanhedrin sees the BoP - and its subcommittees - as the physical manifestation of the 7th Noahide Law: the requirement for nations to establish “Courts of Justice” that adhere to a specific moral code.

We Are All Palestinians Now

The “Gaza Model” - where a 15 member technocratic committee is overseen by a self-appointed, billionaire led Board - is the new template for the world. If the BoP succeeds in Gaza, the “Davos Charter” allows it to intervene in any “area threatened by conflict.”

This is no longer a conspiracy theory; it is a written charter.

The BoP is asking nations to choose: stay with a failing, broke UN, or join the "most prestigious Board ever assembled" for a $1 billion entry fee.

Is this the end of international law as we know it? If the Sanhedrin and the Board of Peace have their way, the answer is yes.

The most provocative aspect of this transition is not just the administrative replacement of the UN, but its projected physical and spiritual relocation.

Because the Nascent Sanhedrin and prominent Religious Zionist groups - such as the Torat Ha’aretz HaTova union - view Trump as a "divine emissary" or a modern day Cyrus, the prediction is clear: the Board of Peace is destined to move its global headquarters to Jerusalem. ( source bellow)

This is not merely a geographic change; it is a spiritual one.

The Sanhedrin’s letters to the White House have explicitly called for the establishment of an "International Divine Court" based in the Holy City.

Under the expansive powers granted to Trump in Article 3.4 of the BoP Charter, he has the unilateral authority to create "subsidiary entities" and "subcommittees" without any external oversight.

Times of Israel- Full Text - Charter of Trump’s Board of Peace

The expectation among these religious Jewish messianic circles is that once a permanent Religious Subcommittee is established, the Sanhedrin will effectively take over the "spiritual matters" of the Board.

This would create a dual track global system:

The Technocratic Track: Managed by the 15 vetted Palestinians and global experts handling infrastructure and finance.

The Noahide Track: Directed by the Sanhedrin, imposing the Seven Noahide Laws as the “Universal Ethical Common Code” for all “Gentile” nations within the BoP’s jurisdiction.

To the Sanhedrin, Trump is the “champion” who has finally bypassed the “idolatrous” systems of the old UN to build a platform where religious law can be enforced on a global scale.

If this prediction holds true, the Board of Peace will serve as the mechanism to transition the world from secular international law to a Talmud based “Divine Justice” Noahide system, with Jerusalem as the center of the world’s governing authority.

