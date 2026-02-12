I was deeply disturbed when I read that Carrie Prejean Boller was removed from President Donald Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission. That commission was created to advise the president on protecting and expanding religious freedom in America. And yet, a commissioner was removed after speaking from her Catholic faith during a public hearing.

Former Miss California Ousted from White House Commision ( click)

That should make all of us stop and think.

During a hearing on antisemitism, Carrie spoke from her heart. She defended people like Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson from being labeled antisemitic simply because they criticize Israel. She said clearly that as a Catholic she does not embrace Zionism. She asked whether criticizing Israel’s actions in Gaza automatically makes someone an antisemite. She wore a small pin showing the American and Palestinian flags. And she said she would not “bend the knee to Israel.”

For that, she was removed.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who chairs the commission, said she had turned the hearing into her own political platform. Others said she crossed a line.

But here is what troubles me.

Zionism is a political ideology. It also carries religious meaning within Judaism and even within certain strands of Christianity ( evangelical dispensationalism). But it is still an ideology. It is not beyond discussion. The State of Israel is a government. Governments make decisions. Governments wage wars. Governments can and must be questioned. Supporting Palestinian civilians, disagreeing with genocide, or refusing to support Zionism is not the same thing as hating Jewish people. Those are not equal.

When we collapse that distinction, we silence honest debate and replace it with accusation of “ antisemitism”.

Carrie did not call for violence and she did not attack Jews as a people. She spoke from her faith and from her conscience. She stated that she would not support what she believes is morally wrong.

In a commission formed to defend religious liberty, that should never be grounds for removal.

What concerns me deeply is this growing idea that Zionism must be treated as sacred, untouchable, beyond scrutiny. I do not believe Christians are required to bow to any political or religious ideology outside of Christ. Our loyalty is to Him. Our faith is rooted in the New Covenant.

It does not demand automatic allegiance to a modern nation state of Israel.

Removing someone for expressing a theological and political conviction sends a chilling message. It tells Americans that some topics are too sensitive to question. It teaches people that defending the faith carries consequences.

Religious liberty cannot mean freedom only for “approved “opinions. Free speech cannot mean you are free only when you echo the dominant narrative. If opposing Zionism is automatically branded antisemitism, then meaningful political discussion in this country is shrinking fast.

I agree with what Carrie said. Christians are not obligated to support a foreign government in order to prove they are not antisemitic. Defending innocent civilians in Gaza is not hatred of Israel. It is a moral conviction.

When a member of a Religious Liberty Commission is removed for speaking her faith as she understands it, something fundamental has shifted. If someone can lose their position simply for refusing to align with Israel’s political ideology, then we are not as free as we tell ourselves we are.

I support Carrie. I pray for her. And I am proud of her for bravely defending her Christian faith and her position on antisemitism.

What feels increasingly obvious is that we are living in a time of deep spiritual tension in this country. Lines are being drawn and pressure is being applied. And freedom feels more fragile than many are willing to admit.

If we cannot speak from conscience without fear of loosing jobs, or punishment, then brave America is not as brave as it once was.

I hope many of you are waking up.

Take courage from her example. Do not be afraid to speak. Voice your convictions. Defend your faith with clarity and be brave.

Times of pressure reveals who remains silent and who speaks, the true character of a person comes out.

And in moments like this, you can see the separation : the sheep who recognize His voice, and the goats who refuse it.

Thank you Carrie - we love you and we stand with you.

Sources :

Former Miss California Ousted from Whitehouse

Listen to Jeremy Slayden interview with Carrie here :

Why the Former Miss California Won’t Stay Quiet on Charlie Kirk