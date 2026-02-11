In the Den of Wolves and Serpents

It may have looked like Carrie Prejean Boller was standing alone at a Washington, DC hearing before a Religious Freedom committee ,but when you stand for truth and for Christ, you are never alone. What unfolded was not just a discussion about religion, but a deeper debate about freedom of speech and the right to hold differing views without being silenced.

As the conversation shifted toward questions of antisemitism and anti-Zionism, Carrie pressed for clarity on whether criticism of political ideologies should automatically be labeled as hatred toward a people or faith. She also raised concerns about the importance of allowing a diversity of perspectives in public hearings, especially on issues with global humanitarian impact, as Carrie put it, many Americans agree that Israel's actions were equivalent to modern-day genocide. Carrie had invited her panel's key figures, such as Miko Peled and Professor Norman Finkelstein, as well as pro Palestinian human rights groups. All were denied entry. It was a one-sided clear for a pro-Israel lobby alone.

In this video, we break down her key questions, why they matter, and how courage like this challenges all of us to defend both religious liberty and the freedom to speak with conviction - even in rooms where the majority may disagree.