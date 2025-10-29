When I first came to America, I was overwhelmed by how many choices there were for food, clothes, opinions and freedoms. After my political asylum was approved and my parents later joined me, one of our little joys was going out to eat together.

Back in communist Czechoslovakia, we didn’t eat out often. It was expensive, and besides, women in our country were excellent cooks. But when we discovered a restaurant called Piccadilly’s, my mother thought she had found heaven on earth. “Look,” she said, her eyes wide, “for one price you eat anything you want, whatever you feel like.” She was so happy. It became our Friday tradition. For her, it was a break from cooking; for me, it was a window into the American way of life. Everything was there: casseroles, salads, meats, desserts, all lined up under glowing lights. You could pick and choose, mix and match, and nobody judged you for putting fried chicken next to chocolate cake.

Sometimes, when I listen to modern Christianity, I feel like I’m back at Piccadilly’s. Everyone seems to have their own version of Jesus. There’s Jesus the Pharisee, Jesus the rabbi, Jesus the political activist, the new age Jesus, Jesus the Jewish nationalist, and even Jesus the socialist. People take whichever one fits their appetite. It’s a buffet of beliefs, and everyone piles their plate high with the version that suits them best.

But Jesus is not a menu item. He isn’t a concept to be customized to taste. He is the same yesterday, today, and forever. And one of the biggest misconceptions repeated by many sincere believers is the phrase:

“Jesus was a Jew.”

When people say that, they usually mean it respectfully, trying to connect Him to His heritage. But that statement, as we understand it today, is both historically and biblically wrong. The word “Jew” didn’t even exist during His lifetime. It came more than a thousand years later through a long line of translations that quietly reshaped how generations would perceive Him.

Jesus was not a Jew.

In the earliest Hebrew texts, the word was Yehudi, meaning “of Judah.” When the Scriptures were translated into Greek in the Septuagint around the third century before Christ, it became Ioudaios, meaning simply “a person from Judea.” Later, in the Latin Vulgate of the fourth century, it became Judaeus. Through Old French and Middle English, it eventually evolved into Jew. The first time that word appeared in an English Bible was in the Wycliffe Bible in 1382, more than thirteen hundred years after Jesus was born.

Before that, every manuscript referred to Judeans. The word “Jew” was never spoken in His time. By the time of the King James Bible in 1611, the meaning had already changed. It no longer described geography or tribe but had become linked to the developing religion of rabbinic Judaism, which arose after the destruction of the Temple in 70 AD. That religion was built around the teachings of the Pharisees and the Talmud, writings that explicitly reject Jesus as the Messiah.

So when someone says Jesus was a Jew, they are connecting Him to a system that did not exist in His lifetime, one that even today denies His identity.

When modern Zionist pastors repeat the phrase “Jesus was a Jew,” they create the impression that today’s Jewish people, followers of modern Judaism or even political Zionism are His brothers in faith, or that He is somehow connected to their ideologies and political aims. This is misleading and dangerous.

It paints a false picture, as if supporting modern Israel’s political state is the same as standing with Jesus Himself. The result is a confused faith, where loyalty to Christ becomes mixed with loyalty to a geopolitical system that has nothing to do with the Gospel.

If we look beyond habit and study Scripture, language, and history together, the picture becomes clear. The faith of Jesus’ day was the Mosaic covenant, not rabbinic Judaism. At that time, there were the Pharisees, who upheld a large collection of oral traditions that they claimed had been passed down from Moses. These teachings were not yet written down. They were memorized, debated, and guarded in rabbinic schools, forming what they called the “Oral Law.”

But Jesus openly challenged that claim. He never confirmed that these oral traditions came from Moses. Instead, He exposed how many of them directly contradicted God’s written Word. “Why do ye also transgress the commandment of God by your tradition?” (Matthew 15:3). He rebuked them for nullifying divine law with human authority, showing that their so-called “oral law” was man-made, not divine.

After the destruction of the Temple in 70 AD, the Pharisees who survived began to reorganize Judaism around these oral teachings to preserve their religion without a Temple or priesthood. About two centuries later, around 200 AD, Rabbi Judah ha-Nasi gathered and wrote these traditions into a book called the Mishnah. Later generations of rabbis added their commentaries to it, forming the Gemara. Together, the Mishnah and Gemara became the Talmud. The first version, known as the Jerusalem Talmud, was completed around 400 AD, and the Babylonian Talmud which is now used in rabbinic Judaism today, around 500 AD.

So while Jesus did confront the Pharisees and their oral laws, He never encountered or belonged to what is now called rabbinic Judaism. His disputes were with those who twisted God’s law through human tradition, not with the faith of Moses itself. Rabbinic Judaism, the formal system built on those oral traditions and later writings, was born centuries after His death and resurrection.

Jesus lived and died before that religion even existed.

Jesus healed on the Sabbath, spoke with Samaritans, touched lepers, and forgave sins without sacrifice. His authority came from heaven, not from the rabbis. “My doctrine is not mine, but His that sent me.” (John 7:16).

If He had belonged to their order, He wouldn’t have condemned it. He came not to uphold their traditions but to fulfill the prophecies of Israel. “For the law was given by Moses, but grace and truth came by Jesus Christ.” (John 1:17). When He died, the veil of the temple was torn in two. The priesthood changed, the sacrifices ended, and the way to God was opened to everyone who believes.

Some even say He offered sacrifices in the Temple, but Scripture never says that. Jesus never brought an animal to the altar or instructed anyone else to do so. He entered the temple not to sacrifice but to cleanse it. When He overturned the tables of the money changers and cried, “My house shall be called a house of prayer, but you have made it a den of thieves,” (Matthew 21:13),

He wasn’t practicing religion; He was ending it.

He didn’t bring a lamb. He was the Lamb. “For the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give His life a ransom for many.” (Mark 10:45). “Every priest stands daily offering repeatedly the same sacrifices, which can never take away sins. But this Man, after He had offered one sacrifice for sins forever, sat down at the right hand of God.” (Hebrews 10:11–12).

Even His followers were never called Jews. In the Book of Acts, they were known as Nazarenes or followers of the Way.Later, they were called Christians in Antioch. The New Covenant had replaced the old one. “In that He saith, A new covenant, He hath made the first old.” (Hebrews 8:13).

The Apostle Paul wrote, “He is not a Jew, which is one outwardly, but he is a Jew, which is one inwardly.” (Romans 2:28–29). It’s important to understand that Paul’s original Greek word was Ioudaios, meaning Judean. Paul was saying that a true Judean is not one by ancestry or outward appearance but one who is inwardly faithful to God. Over time, translators rendered Ioudaios as “Jew,” but in Paul’s day it meant someone from Judea, not a follower of later rabbinic traditions.

That means Paul’s words are about faith, not ethnicity. True belonging to God, he explained, is not through the flesh but through the heart.

“For they are not all Israel, which are of Israel: neither, because they are the seed of Abraham, are they all children... but the children of the promise are counted for the seed.” (Romans 9:6–8).

“There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female, for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:28).

These truths show why calling Jesus a Jew is both historically and spiritually misleading. It ties the Savior of the world to a label that didn’t exist and connects Him to a religion that denies Him. He was the Lion of the tribe of Judah, yes, but not a rabbinic Jew. He was the promised Messiah, the Word made flesh, the Redeemer who fulfilled every prophecy and opened the covenant to all who believe.

He came not to belong, but to call every heart that believes into His kingdom: not by blood, but by the Spirit.

Whenever I hear people talk about “this Jesus” or “that Jesus,” I can’t help but think back to Piccadilly’s, to those long buffet tables and that sense of choice and abundance. Everyone piles their plate differently. But there’s only one meal that gives life, and it isn’t the buffet of opinions. It’s the Bread of Life Himself, offered freely for all who will receive Him.

Now that you’ve read this, let me summarize for you why Jesus was not a Jew, so you can take notes and never again be misled when someone throws at you that “Jesus was a Jew” sentence.

For Your Notes: Why Jesus Was Not a Jew

The word Jew did not exist in His lifetime. The original Greek Ioudaios meant “Judean.” The English term appeared over a thousand years later. Jesus lived under the Mosaic covenant, not rabbinic Judaism. Rabbinic Judaism developed after 70 AD, long after His crucifixion. He opposed the Pharisees’ traditions, exposing them for replacing God’s commandments with manmade rules (Matthew 15:3). He performed acts forbidden by their system, healing on the Sabbath, touching the unclean, forgiving sins directly: showing His authority was divine, not rabbinic (John 7:16). He offered no sacrifices; instead, He became the sacrifice (Mark 10:45, Hebrews 10:11–12). His followers were never called Jews but Nazarenes, followers of the Way, and later Christians (Acts 11:26). Paul’s writings confirm faith, not lineage, defines God’s people. He used Ioudaios (“Judean”) symbolically to describe inner faith (Romans 2:28–29). Scripture declares unity in Christ, no division by ethnicity or covenant of flesh (Galatians 3:28).

He is not one among many. He is the fulfillment of all prophecy, the living Word, the true temple of God.

Jesus was not a Jew. He is the Savior of all who believe.

Thank you for reading

Jana S. Bennun