Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Ginger
Oct 29

What a concise and clear explanation that synthesizes much study, I think...much appreciated! It seems like this understanding has great relevance to the modern day Zionism so prevalent today. Thank you for your scholarship brought down to us everyday people!

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Lorriw
Oct 29

AMEN!!!!!!!🙏🏻 Beautiful Worded and sooo Needed ❤️❤️❤️

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