First, the great news:

In a massive victory, the Senate just blocked the multi-trillion-dollar National Defense Authorization Act from moving forward. The NDAA is the ultimate “must-pass” budget bill that usually glides through Washington on autopilot every single year.

Not this time.

By a party line vote of 50 to 46, a unified front completely halted the bill, giving us a major win for democratic oversight.

Senate Democrats Block NDAA 50-46 ( click)

But while we celebrate this moment, we have to stay incredibly vigilant. I will explain why…

The battle is far from over, and what they tried to hide in this bill shows exactly how high the stakes are.

Tucked deep inside the hundreds of pages of this massive spending package was a secret addition originally labeled Section 224.

I wrote about it here. ( click the underlined sentence to read the article)

Bypassing the standard foreign aid channels that the public can actually track, this subsection laid out the “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative.”

It was a plan to appoint a special Pentagon official to permanently merge the military tech, artificial intelligence, cyber warfare systems, and weapons development pipelines of the U.S. and Israel.

It was explicitly designed to weave Israeli technology directly into the American military supply chain, completely shielding the relationship from regular congressional votes, caps, or oversight.

It was a backdoor attempt to bind our defense apparatus together with Israel forever, hidden underneath a routine budget.

What followed on the Senate floor was pure Washington theater.

On paper, the final tally read 50 to 46 in favor of the Republicans who desperately wanted this bill to pass. To a casual observer, it looked like a victory for the Republicans.

But because Senate rules require a 60 vote threshold to beat a filibuster and actually open a bill for debate, the entire trillion dollar package crashed into a brick wall. Democrats stood completely united to shut it down, furious over the expanding, unauthorized war with Iran and refusing to hand over a blank check.

Then came the final tactical twist from Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune. As the clock ran out, Thune strategically switched his own vote from a “yes” to a “no,” becoming the lone Republican recorded against his own party’s bill.

It looked like a shocking betrayal, but it was actually a calculated move to give the bill emergency life support.

Under strict Senate rules, only a member who votes on the prevailing winning side has the legal right to bring a failed motion back to the floor. By technically joining the “no” votes, Thune preserved his power to resurrect this exact bill for another vote later.

Democrats Block Defense Bill- Thune Changes His Vote Strategically ( click)

Why did Thune do this?

You see, Thune’s worldview is firmly anchored in evangelical Protestant faith that is rooted in Scofield theology. That should tell you all you need to know. But there is more.

Thune is actively allied with Chabad Jews : ( click)

How South Dakota Got Its First Rabbi… ( click)

Do you think John Thune is "America First" or "Israel First"?

Make no mistake: this bill is not going away next year.

We cannot imagine for a single second that the powerful lobbying forces like AIPAC, Israeli defense contractors, Chabad and Evangelical Protestants allied with Israel who are fighting for this military merger are going to pack up and walk away.

They will wait for the dust to settle, rebrand it, and try to slip these exact same provisions into the next legislative cycle.

But this showdown proved that when we pay attention and fight back, we can completely freeze their agenda.

God willing.

Jana