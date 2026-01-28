Huckabee’s Arrogant Reply to the Patriarchs of Jerusalem
How the Heads of the Churches Warn the World That Christian Zionism Is a Damaging Ideology That Harms Christians and Shatters Unity
Do you remember when a thousand pastors were flown to Israel to be trained as so-called “ambassadors for Israel,” charged with combating what they broadly labeled “antisemitism”? At the time, many Christians felt uneasy. Today it should be clear: things have gone far and into dangerous territory.
What is happening is no longer going unnoticed.
Exposing T…