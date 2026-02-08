You are a useful Shabbos goy, Huckabee.

Most American Christians have no idea what actually happened behind the scenes between Israel’s Interior Ministry and Evangelical organizations in 2025, because the truth was handled quietly and only revealed after a letter leaked to the Israeli press.

Here is what actually occurred.

Beginning in early 2025, Israel’s Ministry of the Interior abruptly changed a long-standing policy governing clergy visas for American Evangelical Christian organizations. Ministries that had operated legally in Israel for decades, some since before 1948, suddenly found their routine visa renewals denied or subjected to intrusive investigations.

Evangelical pastors and ministry workers were forced to fill out extensive questionnaires about their beliefs, activities, and assets. No laws were cited. They were simply told they were now “under investigation.”

As a result, not a single new A3 clergy visa was issued to these organizations for months.

It was a systemic halt and it targeted Evangelicals specifically.

The U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, became aware that the situation was not improving but deteriorating. In his own words, the situation “actually got worse.” Yet while this was happening, American Christians were told nothing. Lawyers were hired. Visas expired and anxiety spread.

Donations continued as usual, with Christians unaware that their presence in Israel was being actively obstructed and not welcomed.

Huckabee chose not to warn the Christian public.

Instead, he worked privately. He met quietly with Israeli officials. When those meetings failed, he sent a strongly worded letter to Israel’s Interior Minister on July 16, 2025 - a letter never intended for Christians to see.

That letter was a warning.

In it, Huckabee stated that the Interior Ministry had “arbitrarily ceased honoring” the recommendations of Israel’s own Ministry of Religious Affairs and had made matters worse after promising to resolve them. He writes that the United States and Evangelical organizations “feel we are being treated as adversaries.”

Then comes the critical paragraph - the one Christians were never told about.

Huckabee warns that if the situation is not resolved, the U.S. Embassy would be forced to publicly announce throughout the United States that Israel is no longer welcoming Christian organizations and is instead engaging in harassment.

He explicitly stated that American Christians would be warned that their generosity is being met with hostility and that tourists should reconsider travel to Israel. He even raises the possibility of reciprocal treatment of Israeli citizens seeking visas to the United States.

This letter was a threat to expose the truth.

Only after the letter leaked to Israeli media - only after the possibility of public embarrassment, financial consequences, and Evangelical backlash became real, did Israel’s Interior Ministry act. Reluctantly.

Only then was the policy reversed.

And only then - after the policy reversal, did Huckabee go public, declaring the matter “fully resolved” and praising Israeli leadership.

What he did not do was ask the obvious question: why did this happen at all?

Why did it require a threat to warn Christians worldwide before Israel corrected a policy that violated decades of precedent?

Why did Huckabee admit to reporters that the situation had worsened, yet remain silent to the very Christians whose clergy were being blocked?

And most importantly, why is he now pretending this was a minor bureaucratic misunderstanding?

This was not a small thing.

It revealed how fragile Christian tolerance in Israel actually is. And it confirmed what many already know but few leaders are willing to say out loud: Christianity is tolerated in Israel only for strategic reasons.

Christians are not truly welcomed in Israel. They are tolerated as long as their money, political backing, and public support are useful. Even now, the welcome is conditional and not rooted in genuine respect.

When the support is no longer needed, neither will Christians be.

Huckabee knows this. Instead of telling Christians the truth, he chose silence and insted of confronting the deeper, real issue, he declared victory and moved on.

Christians deserve honesty, not pretending.

Huckabee knows very well that within mainstream rabbinic Judaism, Christianity is classified as avodah zarah - foreign worship. He also knows that Israel tolerates Christianity only pragmatically.

The same rabbinic worldview that dismisses Christianity today will not soften tomorrow simply because Christians were once generous.

American Christians have been taught a Zionist theology that trains them to interpret every Israeli action charitably and every warning sign as persecution paranoia. But this episode was not imaginary. It revealed an uncomfortable truth: Evangelicals and any Christians are disliked in Israel, they are guests whose welcome depends on continued usefulness.

Huckabee chose to calm donors instead of confronting the underlying reality.

The visa crisis was not a glitch. It was a preview of the future.

Thank you Huckabee and Netanyahu