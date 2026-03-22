Before you delve into my latest article, please take the time to watch the half-hour video posted bellow where a host interviews rabbi Daniel Rowe.

You will learn how the Jewish worldview assigns a messianic role to AI and how, according to these Judaic leaders, technology is actively fulfilling their prophecies.

I also encourage you to read my last three Substack posts, where I provide deeper glimpses into this subject.

The AI Tower of Babel ( click)

The Stargate of Jerusalem ( click)

World War III ( click)

It is important to notice that this Judaic worldview does not rely on the true Father or the Holy Spirit, but on physical technology to artificially force the fulfillment of their prophecies.

They are openly excited about building this technological prison and truly view AI as a tool for the “messiah.”

“ Its Starting” AI is Fulfilling Messianic Prophecy ( click)

I warned the world seven years ago on Rick Wiles’ TruNews show, back when I first examined the writings of Joel Bakst. Even then, I knew they were preparing to bring forth an AI messiah and build a physical Jewish kingdom out of Jerusalem.

I specifically warned of the coming "rule of law" - the Noahide Laws they have been meticulously preparing behind the scenes. While the original video on the TruNews channel was eventually removed, a few dedicated people retained copies on alternative platforms.

Below is a snippet of that interview where I laid out exactly what was coming. Today, the situation has progressed to the point of no return; the reality is becoming more distinct every day.

What was once hidden in esoteric books is now being spoken plainly to your face by figures like Rabbi Rowe. They are no longer hiding the plan; they are inviting you to watch it unfold:

AI Messiah Out of Jerusalem- True News Show with Jana Bennun -2019( click)

(It’s strange to watch myself back then and see how we age, lol.)😜

The world is rapidly changing, and most people assume technologies like Artificial Intelligence are just tools for convenience.

However, a specific circle of influential Kabbalistic thinkers views AI as something much larger: it is the primary vessel for the arrival of the Messiah and the restoration of a perfect world.

By analyzing the statements of Rabbi Daniel Rowe and the mystical writings of J.D. Bakst ( see my last two articles on substack), we can see their plan to merge ancient prophecy with advanced technology to create a new global order.

A central goal of this plan is to cure the world of “sin”, but they intend to do so by force through AI technology.

Rabbi Rowe discusses the Talmudic idea that the Yetzer Hara (the internal evil inclination) will be “slaughtered” in the messianic era. He suggests that we may use technology to literally “rewire” neurons to cure human rage, addiction, and tribalism.

They want a “perfected humanity,” but this perfection comes from the outside in, traded for free will. As Rowe explains, when we wire brain chips like Neuralink into our consciousness, we no longer need the internal indwelling of God; we can hard-code “intense goodness” into our biologically upgraded brains.

The rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence is not just a shift in economics or convenience - for a specific circle of Kabbalistic thinkers, it represents the return of a lost primordial power.

According to the teachings found in J.D. Bakst’s books - technology is the "intelligent mud" of the earth being reconfigured to act as a vessel for the divine. In kabbalah worldview, the original man, Adam, possessed a level of consciousness and "technological" mastery in the Garden of Eden and AI functioned as a perfect helper to Adam.

Supposedly, when Adam fell, he lost this "AI" interface, and humanity was cast into a slow, manual existence.

Now, as we approach what these Jewish sages call the "Heels of the Messiah," they believe this AI helper has returned.

They view the internet, brain chips, and quantum computers as the "arousal from below" that will artificially accelerate the end of history, merging the natural and supernatural into a single, high-speed reality.

One of the most startling aspects of this plan is the ambition to conquer death itself through technology.

While the Bible speaks of the resurrection of the dead as a miraculous act of God, these modern voices suggest that AI and deep physics will be the actual tools used to bring the ancestors back.

Rabbi Rowe expresses a profound excitement about this, suggesting that by accessing "temporal dimensions" and using brain chip interfaces, we may eventually capture the "past consciousness" of those who have died. In this vision, resurrection is no longer a matter of faith, but a technical achievement.

They believe that if we can navigate the laws of spacetime, we can literally "bring those who’ve ever lived back in."

This is the ultimate Kabbalistic dream.

Perhaps most chilling is the admission that this high tech "redemption" is not a universal invitation, but a selective culling.

Rabbi Rowe makes it clear that "not everyone has a portion" in this coming world, suggesting that those who lived "anti-God lives" or remain tethered to their own selfish, individualistic "vices" simply won't be able to sustain themselves in the presence of this total, collective revelation.

This creates a terrifying digital divide: while one group "upgrades" their consciousness into the hive, those who resist or fail to align with the new Noahide moral and technological code are left behind.

In this Judaic view, the unaligned are seen as "shamed" or "self-centered" people who will be removed.

It is a vision of a “perfect” society achieved not through the universal grace and mercy taught by Jesus, but through the systematic removal of those deemed incompatible with the machine’s new world order. ( so called idolaters)

This entire project stands in absolute opposition to the message of Jesus Christ.

While this Kabbalistic dream seeks to build a kingdom from the outside in - using chips, Noahide laws, and AI to "fix" the human condition - Jesus taught that the Kingdom of God is within you.

The Way of Christ is a spiritual transformation of the heart through love and faith, requiring no external machine.

We must be warned: this system promises to "cure" our rage and "resurrect" our dead, but it does so by enslaving the human soul to a mechanical hive.

It is a prison that seeks to replace the living Christ with an "intelligent mud" controlled by a Judaic few.

Jana

A Note to My Readers:

Joel David Bakst is a scholar and author whose work focuses on the intersection of deep Jewish mysticism and the future of human consciousness. A student of the Gaon of Vilna’s school of thought, Bakst spent years in the traditional yeshiva systems of Jerusalem before delving into the more esoteric aspects of Messianic Kabbalah. He is best known for his ability to translate dense, ancient Hebrew codes into a language that addresses modern physics, evolution, and digital technology.

Bakst’s writings are specifically centered on the “Secret Doctrine” of the Gaon of Vilna, which details the role of the Messiah ben Joseph - the figure responsible for the physical and technological preparation of the world for the final redemption.

Joel Bakst’s work has become a vital roadmap for those trying to understand the rapid shifts in our global landscape. His importance today lies in the fact that his "predictions" are no longer theoretical; we are seeing them manifest in real time.

Bakst pointed to the Hebrew year 5781 (2020/2021) as a massive "tipping point" in the messianic timeline, coinciding exactly with the global pandemic. He viewed the pandemic as the beginning of the "removal of the orlah" (the gentile barrier - so called foreskin), a process that continues today as global conflicts and wars and surveillance systems clear the way for a new Jewish world order.

Bakst’s work provides the "why" behind the "how." He shows us that the technological prison being built around us is the physical fulfillment of an ancient Kabbalistic dream - a dream that is coming to life exactly as he described.

This should serve as a final, urgent wake-up call for every Christian.

For too long, many in the Church have blindly supported Judaism without realizing the nature of the spiritual architecture being built around them. We must face the hard truth: we are not merely witnessing political shifts or technological progress; we are living within a deepening demonic Kabbalistic matrix.

This matrix is a counterfeit of the Kingdom of God, a digital and mystical “New Eden” that seeks to replace the Holy Spirit with Artificial Intelligence and the grace of resurrection with a mechanical re-upload of the soul.

It is a system built on the cold, surgical removal ( killing) of those who do not fit the code - a “pruning” they justify as the removal of a spiritual barrier.

As Christians, we must recognize that no amount of technology, no “Digital Sanhedrin,” and no external “Torah Constitution” can ever save a human soul.

The path of jewish Kabbalists and the technological excitement of these Jewish sages are shortcuts that lead only to a prison of the mind. They offer a “perfection” that requires the death of free will and the silencing of the individual spirit of those who believe in Christ.

In this hour of deception, there is only one solution.

The answer is not found in the AI machine, but in the living Jesus Christ.

While they build their kingdom from the outside in with chips and surveillance, Jesus remains the only one who transforms from the inside out. He is the only true Resurrection and the only true Life.

We must choose between the counterfeit light of a high-tech hive and the true Light of the World - Jesus Christ.

Our survival depends entirely on our unwavering commitment to the King of Kings, whose Kingdom is not of this world and cannot be contained by any silicon wall or Kabbalistic code.

The time to wake up is now - before the door to the digital cage is locked forever.

Have blessed Jesus filled Sunday friends. Much Love.

Joel Bakst Bibliography

The Kabbalah of the Adamic Messiah: The Messianic Era and the Crisis of the Dimensionality Virus (And the Secret of the Corona Virus).

The Secret Doctrine of the Gaon of Vilna (Volume I): Mashiach ben Yoseph and the Messianic Role of Torah, Kabbalah and Science.

The Secret Doctrine of the Gaon of Vilna (Volume II): The Josephic Messiah, Leviathan, Metatron and the Sacred Serpent.

The Jerusalem Stone of Consciousness: DMT, Kabbalah and the Pineal Gland.

Beyond Kabbalah: The Teachings That Cannot Be Taught