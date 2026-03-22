Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Lulita.'s avatar
Lulita.
10h

Dear Yana, Stellar research as always, I have a list of pages of data on how AI, lies, makes up day=ta, people and even quotes, how the chats recommend suicide , and many have done so ! and these eople act like its all good, when i know these devices are soul hunting possessed entities, that are the Beast system, and yes, soon to be used by the AC. what will the zionist 'christians ' do then? Deat Jesus, bigger hammer before its too late to wake the flock up!

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Unlearn 🔙🔙📚's avatar
Unlearn 🔙🔙📚
9h

Watched the video of Rowe. Where to start ...?

With God's discernment and wisdom, unlike him, I watched in amazement and horror, not sure whether to laugh or cry ----- at the ideas this guy shares.

He thinks that human beings are the biggest danger in the world, and that with some tweeking, "We can become much better." Solution: chips in the brain. Vices disappeared. Poof! That takes us out of the human category. God's creation turned into machines. Help us dear God! And of course, he makes it sound so good! I quote: "Who wouldn't want it?" Utter perfection.

Megalomaniacs or insanity on full display??!!

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