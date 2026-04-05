The essence of today is captured so powerfully in John 11:25-26, where Jesus tells us, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?”

This isn’t just a nice sentiment; it is a legal and spiritual guarantee of our own future.

Because He walked out of that tomb, we have the absolute assurance that we will too.

As it says in 1 Corinthians 15:20-22, “But Christ has indeed been raised from the dead, the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep. For since death came through a man, the resurrection of the dead comes also through a man. For as in Adam all die, so in Christ all will be made alive.”

He is the “firstfruits,” meaning His resurrection is the pattern and the promise that we will follow.

This “living hope” is what anchors us when the world feels heavy and justice seems far away.

In 1 Peter 1:3, we are reminded that “In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.”

This means our inheritance is imperishable and kept in heaven for us.

The same power that raised Jesus from the grave is the same power that dwells in us today, as promised in Romans 8:11: “And if the Spirit of him who raised Jesus from the dead is living in you, he who raised Christ from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies because of his spirit who lives in you.”

As you spend time in reflection today, remember that the victory of the cross is a personal one.

It is a bridge built specifically for you, inviting you into a relationship that transcends any earthly institution or religious law.

Let us hold fast to the words of Romans 8:34, knowing that “Christ Jesus who died—more than that, who was raised to life—is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us.”

He sees our hearts, He knows our private prayers, and He stands as our greatest advocate.

May your day be filled with the quiet strength of His presence and the joy of knowing that He is risen indeed.

Jana