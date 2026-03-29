Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Tracy's avatar
Tracy
3h

They are not able, or even trying to hide this anymore. It is in plain site folks. Jesus is the true Messiah! Hosanah in the highest!

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1 reply by Jana S Bennun
Warrior For Jesus Christ's avatar
Warrior For Jesus Christ
2h

Thank you Jesus. Victory has been won and one day we will be with our Hero/Our God/Our Messiah/Our everything and the Alpha and Omega. Love you JESUS you paved the way for our salvation. There is none above you and all will bow down one day and see JESUS CHRIST OF NAZARETH is OUR KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS. We bow down to you are King and Creator. Beautiful post Jana. Me and my husband were just talking about Jesus riding in one the donkey and the Palm leaves and the humble Savior we have. Even the rocks cried out Hosanna of the Highest. Our Chief Cornerstone. Love and hugs to all that worship JESUS.

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