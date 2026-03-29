Today is Palm Sunday, and for those of us who have a direct, one-on-one relationship with Jesus Christ, this is one of the most significant days in the history of the world.

It is about the moment the Messiah, our King, publicly declared who He was by fulfilling ancient prophecies that had been written hundreds of years before He was even born.

When Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey, He wasn’t choosing a mode of transport; He was performing a deliberate “living parable” that every person watching would have recognized from the scriptures.

The prophet Zechariah had foretold this exact moment over 500 years earlier in Zechariah 9:9: “Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion! Shout, O daughter of Jerusalem! Behold, your King is coming to you; He is just and having salvation, lowly and riding on a donkey.”

By choosing a donkey instead of a warhorse, Jesus was declaring that He is the Prince of Peace, not a worldly conqueror who takes by force.

As He rode, the people fulfilled another prophecy from Psalm 118, shouting, “Hosanna! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord!” They were begging for salvation - ”Hosanna” literally means “Save us, we pray!” - and while many were looking for a political savior to overthrow their occupiers, Jesus was there to fulfill the much deeper rescue plan of saving our souls from the bondage of sin.

This day is a reminder that Jesus is the only one who truly knows the hearts of men.

Many of those who cheered for Him today would be the ones shouting for His crucifixion by Friday. It shows us that a real relationship with Him isn’t about following the crowd or an institution; it’s about staying faithful when the world turns against the truth.

He didn’t come to set up an earthly kingdom managed by religious elites.

He came to be the cornerstone of a spiritual kingdom that lives inside each of us who truly know Him.

Just so you know what’s going on in the “ land of Sodom and Egypt “ ( Revelation 11:18)

The authorities in Israel ( earthly Israel, not true Israel of God) have effectively shut down the Christian Holy Week.

Reports confirmed this morning that Israeli police have physically blocked the heads of the Christian churches from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to celebrate Palm Sunday.

Even though the churches had already acted responsibly by canceling public processions to comply with war time safety rules, the leaders were stopped while traveling privately and forced to turn back.

Israeli police physically blocked the Latin Patriarch, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and other top Catholic leaders from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to celebrate Palm Sunday Mass :

Israel Condemned For Blocking Latin Patriarch from Jerusalem ( click)

Israeli Police Prevent Catholic Leaders from Celebrating Palm Sunday Mass in Jerusalem ( click)

Israeli authorities cited “safety concerns” due to the ongoing war with Iran and the lack of bomb shelters in the Old City.

Here is the hypocrisy: While Christian leaders were barred from their most holy site, reports show that Jewish prayer at the Western Wall has been permitted to continue in “enclosed areas,” and the massive Priestly Blessing for Passover is still being organized for groups of 50.

The Church bodies in Jerusalem have officially condemned this move stating that the war is being used as a convenient mask for a deeper, more permanent agenda of control.

Personally, I don’t belong to any specific denomination, but I am a firm believer in religious freedom for all. I wanted to share this update to let you know exactly what is happening right now in the “not-so-holy” land.

Beyond the headlines, I am celebrating Palm Sunday privately in my heart and soul. I wish you that same deep, spiritual joy today as we remember our Savior, Jesus Christ.

Sources for today’s reports:

Official Joint Press Release: The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Custody of the Holy Land The formal statement from Cardinal Pizzaballa and Fr. Francesco Ielpo describing the “grave precedent” and the “grossly disproportionate” nature of the police

The Washington Post: Israeli Police Prevent Catholic Leaders from Celebrating Palm Sunday Mass Detailed reporting on the security protocols, the missile threats cited by Israel, and the relocation of the service to St. Savior’s Monastery.

CBS News: Catholic Church and World Leaders Condemn Israeli Police Action A comprehensive overview of the event including the police’s specific claims regarding “emergency vehicle access” in the Old City.

Al Jazeera: Israeli Police Block Catholic Cardinal from Holy Sepulchre Focuses on the broader context of the war and the closure of other holy sites, including Al-Aqsa during Ramadan.

The Jerusalem Post: Mike Huckabee Calls Incident ‘Unfortunate Overreach’ The U.S. Ambassador’s reaction, noting that the group of priests was well within the “50-person limit” set by Home Front Command.

Al Arabiya: France Condemns Israeli Police Blocking Jerusalem’s Latin Patriarch Coverage of President Macron’s statement and the summoning of the Israeli ambassador by the Italian government.

The National (Scotland): Outrage as Jerusalem’s Palm Sunday Mass Blocked Summary of the “Status Quo” violations and the geopolitical tension following the start of the regional conflict in February.