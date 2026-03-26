Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Steven Ben-Nun's avatar
Steven Ben-Nun
5h

Francesca is truly a remarkable woman more voices are need to join with her and condemning the atrocities that this world is witnessing. As I think about Christianity, I have to ask how many Christians could genuinely stand there and support for women and children to be murdered in cold blood by the Israeli IDF and say nothing? Do you really think that Jesus would stand for this? It goes against his core value and everything that he taught us. Francesca is just like one of the great women of the Bible that had the courage to stand for truth, look at the women that came to Jesus when he was dying on the cross, the courage they had to stand against the tyranny that Israel was inflicting on the savior of the world. Today the same crimes are inflicted on Palestinians and Syrians and Lebanese and Iranians by the same brutal regime that once existed in power 2000 years ago. Some would argue and say that Israel is fighting for its existence. But I would disagree. Israel was bent on murdering the local population as early as 1947 a year before they became a state. These other countries have only tried to help free the Palestinians that have endured such great suffering. I applaud my wife, Jana Bennun for having the courage to tell you the truth!

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spnbb's avatar
spnbb
5h

So grateful for this piece and Adrian's comment as well. Dispensational Zionism Nationalism etc... in my opinion is the Great Delusion. What else would cause millions if not billions of those who say Christ is Lord and Savior to willfully accept the lie of this entire Anti-Christ theology and thus call Christ and His Father liars? So sickening that our churches are truly blind, deaf and blood thirsty. They are in the grips of the greatest lie and none will fight harder than those who fly the Star of Jupiter/Ramphan next to their Christian flags? The synagogue of satanic owns the language and the systems of this world, its' goal is hell on earth and its worship is what has been ongoing in Palestine since the 1940's. America and its Christian churches will be the people of Matthew 7:23. I don't know what the correct answer is but I am currently convinced that any Christian who believes dispensational zionism cannot possibly be saved becuase to hold it is to hold the spirit of antichrist not the Spirit of God. A flame cannot hold an ice cube they are at odds with each other unless one changes to be like the other. This is sad because of all the Christians I know I can't name a single one who does not support the state of Israel or at best is indifferent to and /accepting of dispensationalist zionism I think the only power we have in this world is turn our backs on he systems for as long as we can and to remember that whatever may come we must not be afraid of men but rather hold to Matthew 10:28. I have no prayer that is adequate to pray for the slaughter of innocents, I am at a loss except to ask God to please stop it and that the suffering of these would be exceeded in shared glory with Christ per Roman 8:17. That is all I have to cling to. Peace and blessings to you Ms. Albanese and those engaged in this war.

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