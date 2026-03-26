A Pleading note to my subscribers and supporters :

This is not a space for casual reading or intellectual entertainment, and I need you to understand the gravity of the moment we are in. I am pleading with you, my dedicated subscribers who have walked this path with me, to truly immerse yourselves in this report-do not just skim the words, but watch every video and read every word provided until the reality of this "dystopic moment" is burned into your mind. We are witnessing the systematic dismantling of human dignity and the birth of a terrifying new global order, and ignorance is the luxury we can no longer afford. If you value the truth, if you care about the soul of humanity, I ask you to bring your voice to this cause. Do not let these messages stop with you; take them, share them, and spread them a hundred times over to everyone who is still sleeping. We are the only force left that can stand against this tide of "might makes right," and I am calling on your strength and your loyalty to ensure that the cry of the voiceless is heard across every platform you touch.

There are moments in history when the darkness becomes so thick that most people simply choose to close their eyes and turn away, but then there is a woman like Francesca Albanese.

To me, she is not just a high ranking official or a legal expert; she is my heroine.

She is a woman about my age, and when I look at her, I see a mirror of the strength I hope to carry in my own heart. I find myself dreaming of the day I might finally meet her, just to hold her hand and thank her for being the voice for the millions who have been silenced.

She is my example of how to keep walking toward the truth about the crimes being committed, even when the world is screaming names at you, trying to break your spirit and call you a monster for simply refusing to ignore a genocide.

Francesca comes from a background of deep study and a life dedicated to the law, having spent decades learning the intricate language of human rights and the specific, tragic history of the Palestinian people.

She isn’t just guessing; she is an international lawyer who has written the textbooks that others study, and she has used that brilliant mind to document the slow, agonizing destruction of a people.

But before we go any further, I have to be honest with you.

What I am about to share is not pretty. It does not sound like the polished lies you hear on the evening news. If you have “virgin ears” or a heart that cannot handle the raw, jagged edges of human suffering, perhaps you should stop reading now.

However, I insist that we continue. We must report this because if they have to endure the pain, the very least we can do is endure the truth of it.

In her reports to the United Nations, Francesca has pulled back the veil on an inferno that most of our governments have allowed to burn. She describes a “torturous environment” where the very air is filled with the constant, bone eating buzz of drones and the smell of death.

But it is her reporting on the sexual torture of Palestinians that truly exposes the depths of the horror. She stood before the world and read testimonies that should haunt the dreams of every world leader.

She spoke of men and women being stripped of every ounce of dignity in Israeli custody - thousands disappeared into a black hole of cruelty. From her own transcript, she lent her voice to the survivors who described being beaten until they bled on the ground, forced to howl like animals, and having police dogs unleashed to tear into their flesh.

The details she shared are almost too much for the human soul to bear, revealing a systematic effort to strip away the very essence of what it means to be human.

She recounted the testimony of a man who watched a fellow detainee bleed to death in his arms after a dog mauled his genitals, while a doctor shielded in a cage looked on from a distance and coldly ordered them to “throw him outside.”

On the fourth day of another man’s imprisonment, an Israeli soldier threw food on the floor yelling, “Eat off the ground, you Hamas horse, just like animals.” These assaults were violent, carried out with batons and boots that left prisoners bleeding on the ground, where they were forced to insult each other and even howl like animals to satisfy their captors.

She detailed the systematic use of sexual violence used as a weapon of war, quoting survivors who described being raped with wooden sticks and metal objects, screaming in agony while Israeli soldiers filmed the humiliation for their own sadistic amusement.

One soldier raped a man by violently inserting a wooden stick into his anus, removing it, and then inserting it again more forcefully while the victim screamed, before forcing him to lick the very stick used to assault him.

One survivor described being blindfolded and raped on a metal table, his chest and head pressed against the surface with his hands cuffed to the bed, hearing the camera clicking and the man raping him ejaculate inside him, wishing for death in every single moment.

This is the reality Francesca reports - a totality of criminal conduct that transforms life into a continuum of physical and mental suffering.

This video captures the exact moment she lends her voice to the survivors, reading their harrowing accounts of sexual violence and dehumanization to the world. It shows her standing her ground with incredible strength, even as she discusses the "relentless personal threats" and the "torturous environment" that she is determined to expose.

At the end, you can hear her final warning that "what is lost in Palestine will be lost to us all," a call to the collective moral responsibility of the world:

Full Speech: Francesca Albanese Details Israel’s Systematic Torture ( please click the underlined sentence and listen, the survivors testimonies start at minute mark 2:40 but I encourage you to listen to entire 9 minute report)

Francesca tells us that these aren’t just “isolated incidents,” but a state policy where officials openly boast about this treatment and are celebrated by their public when the charges against them are dropped.

Because she has the courage to stand her ground and call Israel what it is - a "common enemy" to our shared humanity - she has faced a level of personal attack that would crush a lesser person.

The United States and Israel have treated her with absolute venom.

They have banned her from the land she reports on - she can’t enter Palestine or Israel and not even the United States - they have labeled her an antisemite, and they have even moved to sanction her financially, trying to starve her out of her mission.

Notice minute mark 24:00 in the video bellow:

It is chilling to hear her speak those words at the 24:50 mark because she isn’t speculating about a future nightmare; she is announcing that the nightmare has already arrived.

When Francesca says, “We are in a dystopic moment,” she is confirming exactly what I have been warning you, my readers about - the deliberate dismantling of the international order to make way for a system governed by Jewish Sanhedrin .

This connects perfectly to my research on the Board of Peace ( BoP) ( click) and the shift toward Jerusalem. If influential member states are openly saying they “don’t need the international system anymore,” they are clearing the ground.

You cannot build a “Divine International Court” or a “Silicon Sanhedrin” in Jerusalem as long as the UN and the ICC in The Hague are still seen as the ultimate authorities.

By ignoring the rules and treating international law as an “empty promise,” the U.S. and its partners are effectively killing the old world to birth the new one - a world where “divine” law, administered by a Jewish Sanhedrin, replaces universal human rights.

Francesca is sensing the “totality of criminal conduct” not just in the physical torture of Palestinians, but in the torture of the law itself.

She sees that if the prohibition against genocide and torture becomes optional, then the very idea of a “citizen” disappears, and we all become “subjects” of whichever power holds the most advanced technology and the most “divine” mandate.

She is calling on “ordinary citizens” to be the only force that can stop this, to wake people up before the “test or laboratory” of Palestine becomes the permanent reality for the entire world.

She sees the United Nations becoming irrelevant as member states openly admit they no longer need international law and prefer the principle of "might makes right” and they support the state of Israel in genocide. ( That is the red flag - this is a move toward International law moving to Jerusalem and Sanhedrin deciding the future of the nations)

Francesca Albanese on States’ Complicity in Gaza Genocide: International Law is on Trial ( click)

They want to turn her into a ghost, an outcast who cannot even open a bank account or live in peace.

From the official transcript of her address ( bellow) Francesca recounts a moment that feels more like a dark chapter from the Middle Ages than a modern diplomatic meeting.

She reveals that for the "crime" of delivering her sixth and seventh reports to the United Nations - reports that expose the gravity and depth of the atrocities being committed on Palestinians - she has been met not with legal arguments, but with primitive character assassination.

In a chilling admission, she tells the assembly, "I've been accused of witchcraft, no less."

Israel Has Accused me of WITCHCRAFT ( click)

She explains that this is a typical tactic historically used to silence women who speak truth to power and patriarchy, noting that just a few hundred years ago, a woman like her would have been burned in a public square for the same words.

It is a staggering reality: while a state representative was allowed to rant against her for seven minutes without being stopped, a protected UN mandate holder is being labeled a "witch" simply because her reports, written by a human being with a heart, are unmasking an apartheid system that has turned genocidal.

Yet, despite the insults and the relentless threats to her safety, she remains steadfast.

She stands there, a woman of grace and iron, refusing to be complicit in this time of unremitting criminality. She is a reminder to me that even when they call us names and try to bury our voices, the truth remains.

Francesca Albanese is showing us all that while they may destroy homes and bodies, they cannot kill the spirit of a woman who has decided that human dignity is worth more than her own comfort.

It is a profound and sickening betrayal of the Gospel that so many Zionist Christian evangelicals have traded the compassion of Jesus for a bloodthirsty political ideology of Judaism and Israel - providing the moral cover and financial engine for a literal genocide.

These dispensational heretics have not only remained silent while children are slaughtered and families are erased, but they have actively cheered on the destruction, proving that their loyalty lies with a terrestrial political project rather than the Prince of Peace.

Even more repulsive is the way these “believers” turn their venom toward the few brave voices, like Francesca Albanese, who have the courage to stand for the oppressed, labeling truth tellers as enemies while they bankroll the very systems of torture and death they should be condemning.

To support the systematic annihilation of a people while claiming the name of Christ is a shameless abomination that exposes a hollow, weaponized faith - one that has utterly failed the ultimate test of human and spiritual mercy.

Jana