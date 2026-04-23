The recent interview with Elizabeth Glass on our program highlights a moment that should have been front page news: the first Noahide Law class ever held inside a U.S. Catholic Church:

Elizabeth Glass Substack Article ( click and please read Elizabeth’s Substack)

This happened right on Long Island, and Elizabeth’s firsthand account of the event shows just how far the reach of “these universal laws” has extended. It is a massive wake up call to see a system that views Christian worship as a violation being taught within the walls of a church.

The Noahide Laws are often presented as simple moral guidelines, but they carry a much heavier weight. Since they were woven into U.S. federal law back in 1991, they have created a quiet infrastructure for a global legal system that most people don’t even know exists.

Elizabeth pointed out the dark irony of the situation: while the class felt casual to some attendees, the underlying reality is a set of rules that demands total compliance from non-Jews, with extreme capital penalties for those who don’t fit the mold as explained in her article:

While I appreciate the stance of some individual Catholics ( Carrie Boller for example) who oppose the Noahide laws and take an anti-Zionist position and I support them - it is deeply concerning that the Catholic Church as an institution has, in my view, aligned itself with the Noahide framework and maintains a pro-Zionist stance.

I write more about this here:

Catholic Document that Confirmed the Noahide Laws for Humanity ( click)

We are now seeing local parishes holding classes and handing out materials to “educate” their followers on these laws. It is a slow, quiet process of retraining the flock to accept a system where Christ is no longer the judge, but a set of man made legal codes is.

While talking with Elizabeth Glass, we received an email containing the actual handouts and notes given to people at the very same church lecture she attended.

These files are available on the Seven Colors Ministry website for anyone to download and see for themselves:

What is Catholic Church Teaching on Noahide Laws - Seven Colors Ministry ( click)

What is truly shocking is how the Catholic Church appears to be flat out lying to its own people.

In these handouts, the Church claims that Jewish leaders now accept the Trinity as a valid part of the Noahide Laws. They told the congregation that just as Islam is considered a monotheistic faith, Christianity is also accepted because the Trinity is not seen as “idolatry.”

To put it bluntly, this is a dangerous deception and a total falsehood.

It looks like the Church, after making private deals with rabbis in Jerusalem, is trying to trick Catholics into accepting Noahide Laws by telling them their Christian faith is safe and that the Trinity is an "accepted" form of monotheism in Noahide circles.

In the world of Judaic Noahide law, the worship of Jesus is not just "problematic" - it is defined as Avodah Zarah (foreign worship/idolatry), a capital offense under their legal framework.

The goal seems to be a slow transition: get the Catholic people used to these “universal laws” first, and then, once they’ve signed on, hit them with the truth.

We know it’s a lie because the Noahide Academy itself says ( click) the exact opposite on its website. If you look at their official rules, they specifically list Christianity as a form of idolatry that must be abandoned.

On their sites, Christianity is frequently categorized alongside paganism as a violation of the first Noahide Commandment. They teach that for a “Gentile” to be truly righteous, they must completely abandon the Trinity and the “man-god” concept.

Rabbi Tovia Singer, who is connected with the Noahide Academy in Israel, is perhaps the most famous voice explaining why Christianity is unacceptable.

He constantly points out that while some medieval rabbis used a concept called Shituf (associating partners with God) to be more "lenient" toward Christians in business dealings, this does not mean Christianity is a valid path for a Noahide.

Singer argues that the Trinity is a “calculated contradiction” of the Oneness of God.

Rabbi Tovia Singer Explains Trinity and Christianity ( click)

Rabbi Tovia Singer - Is Christianity Idolatry? ( click)

To be considered a “Righteous Gentile” (Ger Toshav) in this system, you cannot simply be a “good person” who believes in Jesus.

You must denounce your Christian faith.

Websites like Noahide Online or AskNoah clarify that a person who keeps the other six laws but still worships Jesus is still technically an “idolater” and does not have a “share in the World to Come” according to their strict interpretation.

They view the Catholic Church’s statues, the Eucharist, and the divinity of Christ as pure idolatry - punishable by death by decapitation.

The Catholic Church is teaching their members that they can “join” the Noahide covenant while keeping their Catholic faith, when the very people who run that covenant consider the Catholic faith a crime worthy of death under their ideal law.

By lying about this, the Church is effectively leading its people into a system that is designed to eventually dismantle their belief in Christ. It’s an ultimate betrayal and slow motion theological surrender.

The Church is presenting a "sanitized" version of these laws to parishioners, while the actual authorities on the subject explicitly define Christian worship as a crime.

The reality, as shown on the Seven Colors Ministry website, is that there is an urgent warning being issued to Catholics regarding the immediate threat of Noahide punishments:

Warning: Beheadings Are a Present Threat ( click)

While many are told these laws and their severe penalties -including beheading - are reserved for a distant future or the Messianic Age, the ministry points to Michael E. Dallen’s The Rainbow Covenant to prove otherwise.

The research clarifies that outside the land of Israel, Noahide courts have the authority to administer these punishments right now in our present age:

Make no mistake Catholics: you are being groomed to accept a legal system that views your most sacred beliefs as a crime. By telling you the Trinity is "accepted," the Church leadership is leading you into a cage and handing the key to people who have already gone on record calling your faith "idolatry."

If we allow this "Noahide universal ethics" transition to continue unchallenged, we aren't just losing our religious freedom - we are consenting to a Judaic system that reserves its harshest penalties for the very Gospel we claim to follow.

It is time to stop listening to the polished lies from the pulpit and start looking at the legal trap being set right under our feet.

Wake up before the "transition" is complete and there is no turning back.

Other Sources:

Ask Noah.org

Noahide Academy.org

Noahide Academy.org - 90 laws