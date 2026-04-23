Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Clyde's avatar
Clyde
17h

I was just reviewing a link that is relevant to today's discussion. "Why Are Modern Guillotines on Military Bases in America? "

https://educate-yourself.org/ps/guillotinesinamerica15feb09.shtml

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Michel Martinez's avatar
Michel Martinez
17h

I hope you are aware Judeo-Freemasonic Agents infiltrated Vatican II. Nostra Aetate is their fruit. Before Vatican II the Magisterium of the Catholic Church taught there exist an emnity between the Synagogue and the Church.

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