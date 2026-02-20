Dear readers, today I am taking a few hours’ break from heavy, toxic topics such as Noahide laws, dispensationalism, and the relentless world news. As I mentioned when I first started this Substack, I also study functional diagnostic nutrition (professionally), and I’ve always wanted to sprinkle in some of that knowledge here.

I did consider starting a second Substack dedicated solely to health, but managing two platforms is a bit much! Plus, for those of you who support my work, I see this as a nice little bonus.

If you’re only here for the theology, just stick with me; the vast majority of my work remains focused on defending the Christian faith.

Today, I want to talk to you about a tiny powerhouse: the blueberry. When we look at God’s creation, it is amazing to see how He packed so much healing into such small packages. Blueberries are loaded with antioxidants called anthocyanins, which give them that deep, beautiful color. These compounds act like a cleanup crew for your body, helping to protect your cells from stress and inflammation.

Now, here is the secret that many people don't know: you should actually prioritize frozen blueberries over fresh ones. While picking fresh berries is a lovely summer tradition, the "flash-frozen" berries in the grocery store are often more nutritious. Because they are frozen at the peak of ripeness, the nutrients are locked in immediately. Furthermore, the freezing process creates tiny ice crystals that break down the plant’s cell structure, making the antioxidants more "bioavailable", meaning your body can absorb them even more easily.

Dr. Mandell explains this fact so beautifully in the video bellow:

Dr.Mandell- Freeze Your Bluberries ! ( click here to watch)

Beyond just general health, these berries are a miracle for the brain and heart. Research shows they can improve “brain plasticity,” helping neurons communicate better, which is vital for memory and cognitive function as we age. For the heart, they help manage blood pressure and reduce the oxidation of “bad” LDL cholesterol, keeping your arteries flexible and clear.

The benefits for your vision are particularly incredible.

Blueberries are famous for supporting the delicate blood vessels in the eyes and improving night vision by regenerating retinal pigments. Personally, I’ve seen a massive shift. The vision improvement for both Steve and me last year was simply amazing when I combined eating blueberries with the Lifewave patches I use daily. My eyes feel so much stronger and clearer. If you have questions about how those patches work or how I use them, feel free to message me!

I make sure to eat these berries at least 3 to 5 times per week. I’ve found them to be a total “secret weapon” during intermittent fasting. When those sweet cravings hit, blueberries provide that hit of flavor without the sugar crash because they have a low glycemic index. I have a very simple recipe I do myself: I mix one cup of frozen blueberries with a spoon of sugar-free, dairy free Cool Whip. It feels like a decadent dessert, but it’s actually a healing treat that keeps my health goals on track.

I hope you find these little health “pluses” helpful. Taking care of the “temple” is just as important as feeding the spirit, and sometimes a simple change like adding frozen berries to your routine can make a world of difference in how you feel. Stay tuned for our next deep dive back into the Word, but for now, I hope you enjoy a little boost of health today!

Have a blessed Jesus filled day!

Love

Jana.

Sources:

Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry: Study on how freezing increases the availability of anthocyanins in blueberries.

Harvard School of Public Health: Research regarding the link between anthocyanin intake and reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

National Institutes of Health (NIH): Clinical reviews on the neuroprotective effects of berry fruits on cognitive function and eye health.