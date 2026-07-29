Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Steven Ben-Nun's avatar
Steven Ben-Nun
18h

His video leaves you in astonishment on the ignorance of a man claiming to defend the faith of Jesus Christ. Instead of defending the faith he consents to the death of fellow believers

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:Stuart-james.'s avatar
:Stuart-james.
19h

The irony is, these hypocrites are prime examples of the practice of idolatry!

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