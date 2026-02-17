In this video bellow ( start at minute mark 2:50), Rabbi Tovia Singer presents his argument that the Hebrew word almah used in Isaiah 7:14 specifically refers to age and gender rather than sexual purity-virginity.

He contends that if the prophet Isaiah had intended to describe a virgin birth, he would have used the more precise Hebrew word betulah, a term Isaiah uses several other times throughout his book.

Tovia Refutes the Virgin Birth ( click)

Rabbi Tovia Singer uses aggressive linguistic arguments to suggest that Christian faith is built on a house of cards. The necessity of clearing up this confusion - specifically by disproving the claim that the Hebrew word Almah cannot mean "virgin" - is what inspired today’s conversation between Sister Deceived and Sister Awaken.

The morning light filtered through the large windows of the coffee shop, dancing in the steam rising from a dozen mugs. Sister Deceived sat across from Sister Awaken, but she hadn’t touched her coffee. She looked like she had spent the night wrestling with a ghost.

“I’m shaking,” Sister Deceived said, her voice barely a whisper. “I watched Rabbi Tovia Singer last night. He was so confident, so aggressive. He said the Virgin Birth is a ‘Christian myth’ built on a mistranslation. He kept shouting about the word Almah in Isaiah, saying it just means a ‘young woman.’ He said if God meant ‘virgin,’ He would have used the word Betulah. Now every time I pray, I see his face telling me I’ve been lied to.”

Sister Awaken didn’t reach for her coffee. She reached for her Bible, sliding it into the center of the table. “I know he’s intimidating,” she said with a steadying calm. “He wants you to stay in the dictionary because he knows if you step into the Mystery, his argument falls apart. He wants to talk about Isaiah, but the Virgin Birth doesn’t start in Isaiah. It starts in the Garden.”

She opened to Genesis 3:15 and read it slowly: “And I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring ( seed) and hers ( seed); he will crush your head, and you will strike his heel.”

“Remember when we talked about the ‘Seed’ promised to Abraham in Genesis 12:3?” Sister Awaken asked. “How that one Seed would bless all the families of the earth?”

Sister Deceived nodded. “Yes, we saw how Paul said that Seed was Christ.”

“Well, look at where that Seed comes from,” Sister Awaken pointed to the page. “In the Hebrew, it is the Seed of the Woman. Think about that. In every other genealogy, the ‘seed’ (zera) belongs to the man. It is the seed of Abraham, the seed of Isaac. Biology says men have the seed; women have the womb. But here, God promises a Deliverer who is the Seed of the Woman. He specifically excludes the male seed.”

“Wait,” Sister Deceived said, leaning in. “So the ‘impossible seed’ promised to Eve is the same ‘miraculous seed’ promised to Abraham?”

“Exactly!” Sister Awaken’s eyes lit up. “The ‘Seed’ travels from the Garden to Abraham’s tent. It is a single, golden thread. God was whispering from page three that the One who would crush the Serpent couldn’t come from the ‘fallen seed’ of a man. If the Savior had a human father, He would inherit the ‘Adam nature’ - the brokenness we all carry. To break the curse, God had to bypass the masculine line entirely. The Virgin Birth isn’t a ‘translation error’ in Isaiah; it’s a biological necessity established in Eden.”

“But what about Tovia’s argument on the word Almah?” Sister Deceived asked. “He says it’s just a young girl, not a virgin.”

“Tovia is being intellectually dishonest,” Sister Awaken replied firmly. “First, look at how the Bible itself uses Almah. In Genesis 24:43, Rebekah is called an Almah - she was a virgin being sought as a bride. In Exodus 2:8, Miriam is called an Almah. In a holy, ancient Israelite community, an Almah was an unmarried maiden of high moral character. To suggest an Almah wasn’t a virgin is to ignore the culture of the Bible.”

She leaned forward. “And Tovia’s obsession with the word Betulah? In the Bible, Betulah can sometimes just mean a ‘young widow.’ But Almah always refers to a young woman who is hidden and pure. Most importantly, 250 years before Jesus was born, seventy Jewish scholars translated the Hebrew scriptures into Greek - the Septuagint. When they got to Isaiah 7:14, they chose the Greek word Parthenos.”

“And Parthenos means...?”

“It means Virgin,” Sister Awaken said. “These Jewish rabbis, centuries before the Church existed, understood the mystery. They knew that a ‘young girl’ having a baby isn’t a ‘sign’ from God as that happens every day. But a Virgin - the Seed of the Woman - having a baby? That is a sign that stops the world.”

Sister Deceived looked at the verses: Genesis 3:15, Genesis 12:3, Isaiah 7:14. The connections snapped into place.

“So the ‘Seed’ that bypasses the man in the Garden is the same ‘Seed’ that blesses the nations in Abraham, which is the same ‘Seed’ the Jewish scholars saw in Isaiah,” Sister Deceived said, her voice gaining strength.

“Bingo,” Sister Awaken smiled. “Tovia Singer wants to keep you trapped in a dictionary, arguing over a fence. But God is showing you the King. The Virgin Birth is the only way the ‘Seed of Abraham’ could be human enough to represent us, but holy enough to save us. He had to be the Seed of the Woman to crush the Serpent’s head.”

Sister Deceived finally picked up her latte. The fear that had been tightening her chest for days simply... evaporated. “He made it sound like a lie,” she said quietly. “But it’s the most consistent story ever told.”

“That’s the difference,” Sister Awaken said. “One looks at the ink. The other looks at the Light.”

For deeper dive on this subject please listen to the video bellow:

Was Mary a Virgin? ( click )