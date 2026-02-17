Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
Feb 17

Great explanation yesterday on the difference between The Old Testament and The New Testament on your You Tube channel---wonderfully explained.

Reply
Share
Connie Rose's avatar
Connie Rose
Feb 17

Very well put Jana thank you sister, there is so many buying in to this false narrative, I am sorry I just don’t trust servants of the devil who try to poss as holier then thou, I hope and pray they come to see the error of there ways.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jana S · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture