I wrote two articles detailing the full story of my father’s death, which you can read here:

The Ultimate Betrayal - Stefan Suto Story ( click)

Justiceforstefansuto ( click)

Honestly, for about three weeks now, I have been dealing with this overwhelming sense of disbelief inside of me. I couldn’t even finish yet another part of the article “ Kabbalah for the Goyim - Part 3.”

I recently learned that Dr. Thorp is spreading unimaginable lies among medical freedom community to protect himself and his colleagues, Dr. Viglione and Carrie Madej.

The sheer lie of what he is saying about me is staggering - it shows just how far he is willing to go to protect his dying reputation. When I first heard the lie he told, it literally paralyzed me; I wasn’t able to function for several days because I was fighting off so much intense anger.

It is bad enough that these doctors killed my father ( and almost killed me and Steve), but to turn around and add this kind of vicious insult to that injury is just depraved. It is a sign of a psychopath.

Read the following to learn exactly what he is saying behind closed doors:

When you finally build up the courage to expose what really happened - an unauthorized ( without informed consent), high risk medical experiment conducted in the hotel room, and a board certified forensic pathologist confirms your worst nightmare by ruling it a homicide, the people responsible are left with a brutal choice.

They can either face the facts, or they can spin a web of desperate, toxic lies to save themselves.

Dr. James Thorp has chosen the low road.

Rather than facing the forensic evidence of uncross matched blood transfusion of his own blood into my father, raw ozone gas and Madej’s hydrogen peroxide pumped into my father’s body - he has retreated into the darkness.

He has launched a quiet and vicious campaign within the medical freedom community, defaming me to his curious colleagues and doctors to protect his crumbling reputation.

He thought his lies would stay within the private conversations.

He was wrong.

Today, I am dragging his cowardly lies directly into the public light.

To excuse the inexcusable horror of what took place in that hotel room, Dr. Thorp is currently telling his peers that my father was simply a “dying man” and that his death was inevitable anyway.

Let’s call this exactly what it is: a textbook, cold blooded defense designed to erase the value of a human life. My father’s medical records before he ever stepped foot into the medical clinic of Dr Viglione and subsequent treatment in the hotel room tell a completely different story.

But more importantly, a person’s underlying health does not give a licensed physician a free pass to perform reckless, dangerous procedures in a non medical facility.

If what he did was safe, if it was legal, and if it was truly justified, Dr. Thorp would be proudly defending the science.

Instead, he is hiding behind the grotesque claim that my father was going to die anyway, as if that justifies accelerating it.

But the revisionist history gets even more shocking.

In a twist born out of pure panic, Dr. Thorp is now allegedly claiming to his colleagues that we - the grieving family - were the ones actually administering the injections to my father in that hotel room. It is an absurd, insulting, and legally dangerous lie.

Dr. Thorp knows exactly that he himself and Dr Viglione controlled and ordered the entire situation. Trying to frame a grieving family for the death of their own father isn’t just a lie - it is a frantic act of a cornered man.

Then there is the sheer cowardice of his sudden amnesia.

Dr. Thorp is now actively telling people that he has never spoken to Carrie Madej and doesn’t even know her. It is an outright laughable attempt to rewrite reality. To look his peers in the eye and pretend there is no connection and no shared responsibility in the events surrounding my father’s death is pure desperation.

He is trying to distance himself from the very protocol he himself approved and continued on my father - the 21 ml of food grade hydrogen peroxide IV - the deadly protocol of Carrie Madej.( click) He is hoping that if he denies it loud enough, the public will believe it despite all evidence to the contrary.

But you cannot erase a paper trail, and you cannot erase the truth with a sudden bout of convenient amnesia.

As far as him not “ knowing “ Carrie Madej :

( Please note that Erin Elizabeth is not involved in this matter and is likely completely unaware of the actions committed by the two physicians.)

Perhaps the most desperate and vile narrative Dr. Thorp has fabricated is a direct assault on my character.

He has actually gone so far as to invent a completely delusional story claiming that I wanted him sexually and made “moves” on him, using this bizarre fantasy to paint me as an unstable, vindictive woman to any doctor who asks him what happened to my dad.

It is a classic, deeply misogynistic tactic meant to completely assassinate the credibility of a victim.

When you cannot disprove the data, and when there is overwhelming evidence of your crimes, you try to make the woman holding that evidence look crazy.

But let’s be entirely clear: Dr. Thorp cannot argue with Dr. Schultz’s forensic autopsy report. He cannot argue with the physical reality of the exhumation findings. He cannot fight the science of how my father died, so instead, he is trying to fight me and paint me as a sexual maniac.

Let the sheer absurdity of that fantasy sink in.

He wants people to believe that while my father was actively suffering from catastrophic physical trauma with his airways and throat epithelium literally burned from Carrie Madej’s toxic hydrogen peroxide IV and nebulizer - I was somehow acting like a sexual maniac consumed by his rejection.

He wants the world to ignore the fact that instead of transferring my father to a trauma unit or calling emergency services to save his life, he hid him away, called a severely burned throat a ‘fungus,’ and secretly and illegally used my father as a subject for a raw ozone experiment that ultimately butchered and killed him. He wants everyone to forget that he and Viglione then falsified the medical records and arranged for a fake ‘natural’ death certificate.

To frame a daughter’s relentless fight for forensic justice as nothing more than the frantic, angry reaction of a woman who didn’t get his penis while her father was dying in his care is completely depraved.

He wants the medical community to believe I am exposing a homicide finding simply because I am deprived of sex with him.

Does that sound like a legitimate defense to anyone?

To the doctors and leaders within the medical freedom community who have heard these rumors: I urge you to step back and look at the behavior on display. Ask yourself why a prominent physician is resorting to schoolyard slander, sexual fabrications, and wild blame shifting instead of presenting a legitimate medical defense.

If he did nothing wrong, where is his data? Where is his proof?

Dr. Thorp is running scared.

He knows that Florida’s “Free Kill Law” ( click) might shield him from certain civil lawsuits, but he is realizing that it cannot shield him from the truth, and it cannot shield him from the public eye.

No amount of character assassination, no amount of rumors, and no malicious lies against a grieving daughter will ever change the hard, undeniable science of how my father was taken from us.

The truth is out, and I will not be silenced. In fact, this is just the beginning of me talking.

When you look at the sheer malice of the lies he is fabricating about me, it becomes clear that we are dealing with a man completely detached from the medical ethics he claims to champion.

But if you want to know the true measure of Dr. Thorp’s character, you don’t just have to look at how he treats a grieving daughter behind closed doors - you can look at what he proudly broadcasts to the world.

Let that sink in.

A medical doctor, who took an oath to protect human life at all costs, publicly calling for the non-stop, indiscriminate carpet-bombing of entire populations with ‘cheap, non-precision bombs’ for three solid months.

The hypocrisy is absolutely staggering. Aren’t there pregnant women in Gaza? Aren’t there thousands of unborn fetuses in Lebanon, Damascus, and Iran?

How does a man who claims to weep for American babies simultaneously call for the mass annihilation of innocent mothers and children overseas?

The answer is simple: Dr. James Thorp is a complete hypocrite.

His supposed reverence for human life is a selective, profitable marketing tool, not a moral compass.

When a doctor can look at the prospect of vaporizing millions of innocent people and see it as a viable solution, it becomes terrifyingly easy to understand how he could look at my father in a hotel room, see him as nothing more than a subject for his secret and unauthorized experiment, and then lie to the world to cover it up.

Jana