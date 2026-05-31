Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
11h

Miss Jana, we all Love You but Please don't succumb to their weapon aimed square at you--Anxiety. Ignore them and we know Why you are being Targeted--Exposing N-Laws--You have made a Tremendous impact and they're Flat Out-Scared! Fire away and God Bless and Protect.

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Lucy
12h

Oh my God. I always thought Dr. Thorp was a great person and doctor. What he wrote defending and encouraging Israeli genocide is reprehensible!! Inexcusable. And what happened to your father is devastating. I am so sorry 🙏🙏🙏

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