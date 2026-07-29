Hello friends!

I have added new updates to Part 1 of my refutation of Joel, so please take a moment to go back and re-read it before diving into this next section.

Refuting Joel Richardson ( part one )

This is Part 2 of what will be an ongoing series.

Joel repeatedly makes untruthful claims about the Noahide Laws without providing proof or demonstrating a proper understanding of the sources, which means the burden falls on us to meticulously unpack and counter every single assertion he puts forward.

Grounding this refutation in verifiable facts takes real time and careful research, so I am tackling his video piece by piece, day by day as time allows until every claim is fully addressed.

Thank you for following along on this journey, and be sure to keep checking in as new parts are released!

For the record here is his video again:

The Noahide Laws: Beast System or Fear Mongering? ( click here)

At the 7:01–7:08 mark, Joel drastically downplays the authority of the Talmud.

He dismisses and minimizes it as a library of casual rabbinic opinions, comparing it to “a bunch of Christians sitting around on a podcast saying, I think this or I think that.” He goes on to describe two people arguing over eating pork or keeping the Sabbath to argue that treating the Talmud as authoritative law is a mistake.

His comparison completely misrepresents how Rabbinic Judaism works.

In Rabbinic Judaism, the Talmud is not optional commentary or casual chatter.

It is the Oral Law which rabbinic tradition holds was handed down directly at Mount Sinai alongside the written Old Testament (the Tanakh).

Far from being secondary, for the Jew - the Talmud is seen as essential for understanding the Bible. In fact, a Jew cannot practice the written Old Testament on its own, as it must be interpreted through the legal decisions codified in the Talmud.

For the Jews, the Talmud doesn’t just sit alongside the biblical text, it carries superior and binding legal weight over a plain reading of Scripture.

While it is true that the Talmud is not binding on Christians, ( and in a way I do agree with Joel that it is just an unimportant chatter) - Joel misleads his audience by implying that it isn’t binding on Jews either.

In reality, Rabbinic Judaism views the Talmud as the ultimate divine law.

When rabbinic texts set requirements for non-Jews under the Noahide system, they are laying down what their highest legal tradition considers mandatory law.

Jewish Virtual Library- Oral Law - Talmud ( click)

Why the Talmud is the Most Important Text in Judaism ( click)

Oral Law: Judaism’s Roadmap for Righteousness ( click)

Introduction to the Talmud ( video of a rabbi explaining how authoritative and important Talmud is for Judaism)

Joel frames Sanhedrin 56a–b as a non binding discussion among a ( supposedly) “few rabbis,” calling it a "medieval text" that carries no real weight today.

Folks, the Tractate Sanhedrin is a foundational pillar of Jewish jurisprudence regarding court systems, criminal law, and capital punishment.

The discussion in the book of Sanhedrin 56a–56b establishes the official Rabbinic ruling on the Seven Noahide Laws- the supposed moral code binding on all non-Jews (Gentiles).

While the Talmud records minority and majority arguments as part of its legal process, the ruling that non-Jews are bound by these laws and liable to capital punishment for violating them was and is to this day non-negotiable within Rabbinic law.

It was not and is not a casual side opinion for Jews as Joel makes you believe, it became the established norm across major Judaic legal codices.

Joel mentions in minute markings 8:13 – 8:22 that Maimonides (Rambam) suggests “probably the sword is the way to go” for executing Noahide law violators, phrasing it as a casual preference.

Probably? Lol!

Maimonides’ Mishneh Torah is one of the most authoritative legal codes in Jewish history.

When Rambam wrote Hilkhot Melakhim (Laws of Kings and Wars), he was codifying binding Jewish law - halakha. The word “ probably” doesn’t appear there. ( see part 1 for source)

At minute markings 10:02 to 10:57, Joel tries to minimize the global Noahide push by painting it as a totally harmless effort.

He actually argues that these rabbis are just trying to fulfill a biblical calling to be a “light to the Gentiles” by encouraging non-Jews “not to blaspheme, not to engage in idolatry, or commit murder,” claiming with a straight face that this “should not be a bad thing.”

For a supposedly Christian teacher to claim that rabbinic authorities who reject Christ are somehow acting as a “light unto the nations” is staggering.

Scripturally speaking, Jesus Christ alone is the Light of the world (John 8:12), the true light to bring revelation to the Gentiles (Luke 2:32, Isaiah 42:6).

The remnant who carried that light were those who actually believed in Him - like Abraham, who rejoiced to see His day (John 8:56). Jesus never called the unbelieving Pharisees a “light” but guess what, He called them a brood of vipers (Matthew 23:33), He told them they shut up the kingdom of heaven against men (Matthew 23:13), and explicitly said their spiritual father was the devil (John 8:44) because they rejected the Truth.

To hide behind the excuse that rabbis aren’t “proselytizing” because they aren’t converting Gentiles into full Orthodox Jews is pure hypocrisy.

Pushing Noahidism, setting up dedicated global Noahide academies, and pumping out content specifically designed to strip Christians of their faith in Jesus is proselytization by every definition of the word.

Remember, in Rabbinic law, the primary “idolatry” they want non-Jews to abandon is the worship of Jesus Christ and the Trinity.

So when Joel says it’s a “good thing” that they are teaching Gentiles to stop committing “idolatry,” he is playing right into a system that demands Christians renounce the divinity of Christ to be considered moral.

Shame on Joel for dressing up an anti-Christian agenda as some noble, benign service to humanity.

Light does not come from denying the Son of God, and those who reject Him have no light to offer the nations.

In minutes 11:14-11:36 Joel claims the Noahide movement is tiny and practically irrelevant, stating: “The modern Noahide movement is in the tens of thousands... It’s like probably as many people as you could fit in Arrowhead Stadium... about 70,000 packed out.”

Joel’s “70,000 stadium” number is fabricated to convince his viewers that this movement is dormant and powerless.

The actual institutional infrastructure tells a very different story.

Institutions like The Noahide Academy in Jerusalem and Chabad-Lubavitch centers globally have built formal educational pipelines.

They offer certified academic tracks, including programs in Noahide theology and ethics - educating future Noahide judges and Noahide Ambassadors.

Rabbi Moshe Weiner of Jerusalem authored Sheva Mitzvot HaShem (translated into English as The Divine Code), an exhaustive multi volume legal code endorsed by top members of the Supreme Rabbinical Court of Israel.

This text explicitly details the rules for establishing formal Noahide courts and training Noahide judges.

Please read my previous posts as they contain information with all the sources attached. That way I don’t have to keep repeating myself.

Warning! Training the Noahide Judges for New World Order ( click)

Rise of the Noahide Lords

The New Danger in our Courts

ARK Program - What is it?

Rabbinic organizations have drafted formal Noahide Manifestos and declarations aimed at international leaders, actively pushing to build a global system under the oversight of Israeli rabbinical councils.

The Noahide Manifesto ( click)

Outreach organizations - most notably Rabbi Tovia Singer’s Outreach Judaism - actively target Christians, producing thousands of videos and lectures explicitly designed to dismantle Christian belief in Jesus and transition former Christians into practicing Noahides.

Joel’s claim that this is just a small, passive group of 70,000 people ignores the global rabbinical machinery, formal legal curricula, and active proselytization efforts taking place right now!

For a deeper look into how rabbis view the biblical basis and global growth of the Noahide movement, watch this Rabbi Tovia Singer video on Noahide Origins. In this broadcast, Rabbi Singer addresses a caller questioning the status and biblical validity of the worldwide Noachide movement, illustrating how mainstream rabbis actively defend and promote this path for Gentiles.

When you watch Rabbi Tovia Singer’s videos, you’re seeing a masterclass in slick, highly deceptive reasoning. He packages the Seven Noahide Laws for a global audience as this beautiful, universal moral code, while conveniently hiding the brutal sub-laws and the two-tier legal system underneath.

They don’t tell you the fine print.

They don’t mention that under Rabbinic law, worshipping Jesus Christ and believing in the Trinity is officially classified as capital idolatry. It is a system custom built to strip Christians of their faith, but Joel Richardson marches right out and plays the exact card these rabbis want him to play.

Watching Joel talk about this is embarrassing.

It is painfully obvious he hasn’t done five minutes of honest, primary source research into Noahide jurisprudence. He just parroted rabbis talking points, looking completely clueless while handing his audience a total fantasy.

Keep checking back - Part 3 is coming next.