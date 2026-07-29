Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Stacy Smith's avatar
Stacy Smith
10h

Recently I have wondered if many of these so called Christians are indeed really born again. So many leaders are so seduced by power and power players that it appears they are more concerned about being seen and affiliated with the Huckabee’s of this world than Jesus and truth of scripture. They need to repent and return to their first love. When you reject the truth all that’s left is a lie and a strong delusion.

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Misty Evans's avatar
Misty Evans
8h

Joel came to the church I formerly attended and spoke about Mt Sinai. I met him afterwards and he carried a very dark presence. He never smiled and seemed to be excessively arrogant. After that encounter, I would go to his channel and I noticed he often sympathizes with this agenda. Either he is an unwitting pawn or an agent for the Chabad. He is definitely a snake in the grass. Dr. Michael Brown has also downplayed the Noahide laws and is a Zionist.

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