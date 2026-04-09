I am releasing this video for those who have followed my father’s story and are seeking the truth about the events that led to his death.

This is my son, Ethan, speaking from the heart about the trauma our family has endured and the evidence we have uncovered. If this subject does not interest you, I simply ask that you skip this post.

I also want to apologize upfront for the strong language my son uses in this video.

I am Done Being Quiet…

Please keep in mind that he is speaking from a place of deep, unprocessed trauma; we have been denied closure for years, and as a young man, he is still growing and maturing spiritually while carrying a weight no child should have to bear.

Because we know many of you have very specific and detailed questions about the medical records, the legal timeline, and the individuals involved, we will be hosting a live Q&A session soon.

We want to provide a space where we can answer you directly and ensure that the facts of Stefan Suto’s case are fully understood.

My son’s voice is the voice of a family that has been gaslit by authorities and betrayed by those we trusted, and we are finally done being quiet.

Thank you for your continued support.

I am Done Being Quiet… ( click to watch)

A Note to My Readers: I want to emphasize that while this video is comprehensive, it does not represent the full extent of the evidence we hold. We are intentionally withholding certain critical details to ensure we do not reveal our entire hand to the doctors and their legal teams. Our priority is to protect the integrity of the case as we continue to push for this to be heard in a court of law.