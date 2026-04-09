Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Holly Tierney's avatar
Holly Tierney
2h

My heart breaks for your family and I pray that ALL involved in your father's death and cover-up be held to account and justice served.

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
1h

I watched your son's laying out of the case. I practiced law at one time, but it doesnt take someone who did or does to see the blaringly obvious horrors and truth --- and the miscarriage of justice present.

Such a great (and passionate) job of presenting the facts with evidence which doesn't lie! Ethan's words spill out from emotions which must come out. He can't stay quiet!!

It's crystal clear to me, but we can see, those who would pervert justice choose not to.

God bless Ethan and his grandfather's spirit! I will keep all of you in prayer. And may justice be done despite all the cover-up and/or mishandling.

Bless you Jana!💐

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