Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

User's avatar
The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
Nov 2

Paula White's humble and giving nature is represented by her multi-million dollar Penthouse in Trump Tower and her multiple homes and Private Drivers. Her Speaking in Tongues is another absurd Playact as the Baskets are shoved in front of her much Deceived congregations face, throwing in another check as they continue to live in Sin once they leave her "Religious Service".

She's another John Hagee and Joel Osteen in a Dress.

Keneth Copeland is another Fraud. 7 minutes or so.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fjyYVaLwGs

Sonya's avatar
Sonya
Nov 3

Love this dialogue. It really exposes how they justify what they are doing, which is deceptive. On the surface everything sounds good, I am so grateful I went to your conference in Canby, Oregon so I could see your presentation and stay away from this false teaching.

1 reply by Jana S Bennun
