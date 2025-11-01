This satirical conversation was inspired by the above news article by JPost.

Sister Deceived:

Guess what, Pastor Paula has started taking classes with her new mentor, Rabbi Shira El-Emet. She’s so anointed, she said Christians can’t truly understand God unless they learn from Jews.

Sister Awaken:

Well, that’s comforting. I was worried two thousand years of the Holy Spirit’s teaching might’ve been insufficient.

Sister Deceived:

You’re being sarcastic again! Rabbi Shira explained that Christians read Scripture wrong because they lack Jewish depth.

Sister Awaken:

Oh, I see. So when Jesus said, “It is finished,” He must have meant, “It’s pending rabbinic approval.”

Sister Deceived:

You shouldn’t mock! Rabbi Shira says studying Torah from her people’s perspective brings us closer to God.

Sister Awaken:

That’s interesting, because my Bible says the veil was torn so we could come boldly to the throne: no Talmudic prerequisite required.

Sister Deceived:

But Paula said it’s time for Christians to return to their roots!

Sister Awaken:

Roots are good, dear, but not when they’re choking the tree.

Sister Deceived:

You’re impossible. Rabbi Shira said that until we learn from the Jewish sages, we’ll never grasp the fullness of the Gospel.

Sister Awaken:

Ah, so the apostles who walked with Jesus for three years were still missing the syllabus?

Sister Deceived:

You make light of everything holy.

Sister Awaken:

No, I just refuse to outsource the Holy Spirit. He’s not a franchise.

Sister Deceived:

Paula says Rabbi Shira revealed secrets hidden in the Torah that prove Christianity and Judaism complete each other!

Sister Awaken:

That’s like saying light and darkness complete each other. One disappears when the other shows up.

Sister Deceived:

You sound so judgmental.

Sister Awaken:

No judgment, just observation. You can’t mix the old wineskin with the new covenant and expect it not to leak all over your coffee.

Sister Deceived:

But Rabbi Shira said we need to walk in the ancient paths.

Sister Awaken:

I’m all for ancient paths as long as they lead to an empty tomb, not back to Mount Sinai.

Sister Deceived:

You don’t understand the beauty of it! Paula says we should honor the rabbis who preserved God’s Word!

Sister Awaken:

And I say honor the One who became the Word. That’s a big promotion.

Sister Deceived:

You twist everything!

Sister Awaken:

Not everything, just my hair while I pray in my bathrobe instead of a $300 prayer shawl.

Sister Deceived:

This is why you’ll never be invited to Paula’s next conference.

Sister Awaken:

Good. My Holy Spirit membership doesn’t require a ticket.

Sister Deceived: Pastor Paula said you can’t really be a Christian without understanding Judaism.

Sister Awaken: Oh really? So now to follow Christ, we must first take a course in Talmudic studies?

Sister Deceived: Well she said Jesus was Jewish, so we have to learn from the rabbis if we want to truly know Him.

Sister Awaken: That’s interesting, because I seem to recall Jesus rebuking those very rabbis for adding heavy burdens on the people. He didn’t tell us to sit at their feet, He told us to follow Him.

Sister Deceived: But Paula said Jews don’t need to convert, they already have the truth.

Sister Awaken: Then why did Paul, Peter, and even Jesus Himself go to the Jews first, calling them to repentance? If they already had truth, why was the cross necessary?

Sister Deceived: She just meant we can learn from them, that their traditions have deep wisdom.

Sister Awaken: If Paula had been there at Pentecost, she would have stopped Peter mid sermon and said, “Wait, let’s invite the Sanhedrin to review this first.”

Sister Deceived: I never thought of it that way.

Sister Awaken: Think of it like a buffet, dear. You went for Jesus, but someone talked you into trying “Rabbi’s Special.” The sign says it’s kosher, but the ingredients list? Spiritual indigestion.

Sister Deceived: You always say things so funny but true.

Sister Awaken: Truth often sounds like humor to those still waking up.