It’s been a long time since I wrote a coffee house chronicle.

I’ve been trying to continue the “Sister Deceived” and “Sister Awakened” series, and I’m finally releasing a new one today for those of you who love these conversations.

They’re not always easy to write in this format, so I truly appreciate your patience.

You can find the other conversations here:

The Mystery of the Virgin Birth

To Those Who Strugle with Genesis 12:3

Extra Foam - Extra Prophecy

The Kingdom on Pause

A lot has changed since then.

Most of all, we can’t call her Sister Deceived anymore.

That name no longer fits her. There was a time when it did. A time when she repeated what she had been taught without really testing it, when she trusted voices because they sounded biblical and certain. She defended things she had never truly examined for herself. She was sincere, but she was still trapped inside a theology she did not know had been handed to her.

But something has changed.

The questions have started now. The discomfort has started now. The Scriptures she used to skim over are stopping her cold. Things she once accepted automatically no longer pass through her the same way. She is opening her Bible with different eyes now.

She is not fully awake yet.

But she is no longer asleep.

And that is why Sister Deceived is no longer Sister Deceived.

She has a new name now.

She is Sister Seeing.

Because before many people fully wake up, they begin to see first.

And once that happens, the conversations begin to change.

The coffee shop was quieter than usual, the late afternoon sun folding itself across the wooden table between them. The hiss of the espresso machine rose and faded in the background while a love song played softly overhead, almost unnoticed.

Sister Seeing sat with her Bible open, pages marked, underlined, and wrinkled now in a way they had not been a few months ago. A yellow highlighter lay beside a notebook already crowded with questions, arrows, verses, and words circled hard enough to nearly tear through the paper.

She wrapped both hands around her cup and stared down into it for a moment before looking up.

“I don’t know whether to feel relieved,” Sister Seeing said quietly, “or angry.”

Sister Awakened smiled, but it was not mocking. It was warm. Familiar.

“That usually means you’re making progress.”

Sister Seeing let out a small breath. “I’m serious.”

“I know.”

“No, I mean…” She looked down at her Bible and ran her fingers over the page. “I really am. Because I feel like I’m seeing things now I should have seen years ago. And once you see it, you can’t not see it.”

Sister Awakened nodded slowly. “That’s usually how it starts.”

Sister Seeing looked up, her eyes clearer now. “I’m reading the Bible differently.”

“Good.”

“No, I mean really differently. Like… for the first time I’m actually trying to read what’s there, not what I’ve always been told is there.”

Sister Awakened leaned back slightly. “That’s a very dangerous habit.”

Sister Seeing laughed despite herself. “I knew you were going to say that.”

“It is dangerous,” Sister Awakened said, lifting her cup. “Dangerous to religious systems. Dangerous to careers. Dangerous to Christian celebrities”

Sister Seeing smiled, but then grew serious again.

“I stopped going.”

“To Your Zionist Church?”

She nodded.

Sister Awakened didn’t react with surprise. She simply asked, “How does that feel?”

Sister Seeing stared at the table. “Honestly? Lonely. And… embarrassing.”

“Why embarrassing?”

“Because I used to defend all of it.”

Silence sat between them for a moment.

“I used to think if someone questioned the Israel obsession, or the prophecy charts, or all the war hype, they just didn’t understand the Bible,” Sister Seeing said. “I thought they were blind. I thought they were deceived.”

She gave a quiet, almost ashamed laugh.

“And now here I am with a stack of books by men I was basically taught to distrust.”

Sister Awakened raised an eyebrow. “Which ones?”

Sister Seeing slid a couple books halfway out of her bag.

Sister Awakened smirked. “Well… look at you. Full-blown contraband.”

Sister Seeing laughed. “That’s exactly what it feels like.”

“It is contraband,” Sister Awakened said. “Anything that breaks the spell usually is.”

Sister Seeing grew quiet again. She tapped a passage in her Bible.

“I’ve been reading Matthew 24.”

Sister Awakened softened. “And?”

“And I think…” Sister Seeing hesitated. “I think they may have lied to us about that too.”

Sister Awakened tilted her head. “What are you seeing?”

Sister Seeing looked down and read softly:

“Truly, I say to you, this generation will not pass away until all these things take place.”

She looked up.

“I’ve read that verse my whole life. But I don’t think I ever actually let it mean what it says.”

Sister Awakened nodded slowly. “Because you were trained not to.”

Sister Seeing frowned. “That’s exactly how it feels. Like I was taught to skip the plain meaning.”

She turned a page and put her finger on the text.

“He’s answering His disciples. Not us. Them.”

She looked up.

“He’s talking to men standing right in front of Him.”

“Yes.”

“He had just told them the Temple would be destroyed.”

“Yes.”

“And then they asked Him when these things would happen.”

“Yes.”

Sister Seeing stared down at the page again, almost in disbelief at how obvious it now seemed.

“So why was I taught to read this like Jesus was looking past His own disciples and talking directly to people in 2026?”

Sister Awakened held her gaze.

“Because if they let Jesus speak to His original audience,” she said, “a lot of modern prophecy teaching falls apart.”

That landed hard.

Sister Seeing leaned forward.

“Because this whole chapter starts with the Temple,” she said. “The Temple was still standing when Jesus said this.”

“Yes.”

“And He said it would be torn down.”

“Yes.”

“And it was.”

“Yes.”

“In 70 AD.”

“In 70 AD.”

A quiet settled over the table.

Sister Seeing looked down again.

“And when He says, ‘this generation will not pass away,’He means the generation alive then.”

“Yes,” Sister Awakened said plainly. “The generation He was speaking to. His generation. The generation of the apostles. Not some distant future generation thousands of years later.”

Sister Seeing exhaled slowly.

“That’s so simple.”

“It is.”

“Too simple, apparently.”

A small smile passed between them.

Sister Seeing flipped back through the chapter.

“And it’s not just that one phrase either. It’s all over the chapter.”

She pointed down at the page.

“He says, when you see these things.”

“Yes.”

“He tells the people in Judea to flee to the mountains.”

“Yes.”

“He says pray your flight isn’t on a Sabbath.”

“Yes.”

She looked up.

“That’s not generic end of world language. That’s local. That’s first century. That’s Judea. That’s Jerusalem.”

Sister Awakened nodded. “Exactly.”

Sister Seeing shook her head.

“So all those years I was being taught to read this like it was mainly about modern wars, modern Israel, modern geopolitics…”

She trailed off.

“And Jesus was warning them about what was coming on their world.”

Sister Awakened nodded again. “He was warning them about the judgment that was coming on Jerusalem and the Temple system in their generation.”

Sister Seeing sat back in her chair.

“I feel like I’ve been cheated.”

Sister Awakened didn’t rush to soften it.

“In some ways, you were.”

A long silence followed.

“I feel stupid,” Sister Seeing said quietly.

“No,” Sister Awakened said immediately.

She looked up.

“No. You were conditioned.”

Sister Seeing blinked.

“I really believed all of it,” she said.

“I know.”

“I thought every war was Gog and Magog. Every red heifer was the setup. Every Temple headline was some prophetic domino.”

“I know.”

She looked away. “It’s humiliating.”

“It’s painful,” Sister Awakened said gently. “But not humiliating. You were handed a lens before you ever knew you were looking through one.”

Sister Seeing was quiet for a long moment.

“So Matthew 24…” she said slowly. “You really believe Jesus was talking about events leading up to 70 AD?”

Sister Awakened folded her hands.

“I believe Jesus meant what He said. I believe when He said this generation, He meant this generation. I believe when He warned people in Judea to flee, He meant people in Judea. And I believe when He said the Temple would be torn down, He was speaking about the very Temple standing there in front of them.”

That sat deeply.

“Then why would they keep moving it to future?” Sister Seeing asked.

Sister Awakened gave a sad smile. “Because once you move Jesus’ timeline, you can build entire religious systems on suspense.”

Sister Seeing stared at her.

“You can keep people scanning headlines forever. You can keep them in fear forever. You can keep attaching Christ’s words to every modern war, every Middle East conflict, every Temple rumor, every political alliance.”

Sister Seeing slowly nodded.

“And once you do that…”

“You stop letting Jesus speak inside His own century,” Sister Awakened said.

That line sat between them.

“I’ve been reading some of the older preachers,” Sister Seeing said after a while. “The non-Zionist ones.”

“And?”

“They feel… calmer.”

Sister Awakened smiled. “Because they’re not trying to keep you addicted to suspense.”

Sister Seeing laughed softly.

“No, really. They actually stay in the text. They don’t keep jumping from Daniel to Revelation to CNN to some Israeli military article and back to Ezekiel.”

“That’s because a lot of them were trying to understand Scripture,” Sister Awakened said, “not turn it into a permanent adrenaline cycle.”

Sister Seeing smiled, then looked back down at the page.

“I think what’s messing with me the most,” she said, “is realizing how much I trusted confidence.”

“Explain.”

“I thought certainty meant truth.”

Sister Awakened nodded. “A lot of women are taught that.”

“If a man stood behind a pulpit, spoke loudly, quoted enough verses, and sounded sure of himself, I assumed he knew what he was talking about.”

“Yes.”

“But now I’m realizing someone can be very confident… and still completely wrong.”

“That realization will save you a lot,” Sister Awakened said.

Sister Seeing ran her hand across the page.

“I’m not cynical anymore.”

“No,” Sister Awakened said warmly. “You’re not.”

“I was, at first. Angry. I wanted to tear everything down.”

“That’s a stage.”

“But now…” She paused. “Now I just want truth. Even if it costs me.”

Sister Awakened looked at her carefully.

“That’s where real freedom starts.”

The room hummed softly around them.

Sister Seeing looked back at her Bible.

“So if Jesus meant their generation…” she said slowly, “what else have I been taught to drag out of its own time?”

Sister Awakened smiled, almost gently now.

“That,” she said, “is the right question.”

Sister Seeing looked up.

“So where do I go next?”

Sister Awakened leaned forward slightly.

“Start paying attention to every time statement the church trained you to ignore.”

“Like what?”

A small smile.

“Words like near. At hand. quickly. about to. some standing here will not taste death. the end of all things is at hand.”

Sister Seeing stared at her.

Then she looked down and began writing.

Not in panic this time.

But like someone beginning, finally, to read without the old filter.

And once that starts, there is no going back.