Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Brian's avatar
Brian
1d

Happy Resurrection day Jana and Steve! Christ is risen! May blessings from the hand of God overwhelm you and keep you!♥️

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1 reply by Jana S Bennun
Liz Thompson's avatar
Liz Thompson
11h

So, I'm curious: is Sister Seeing (formerly Sister Deceived) a fictitious or real person(s)?

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1 reply by Jana S Bennun
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