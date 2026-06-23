A recent commenter who is a Noahide left a message on my article “ Warning! Israel Set to Recognize Global Noahide Court.” ( click), claiming that I am completely exaggerating the scope of the Noahide movement.

She insisted that these seven laws are merely gentle moral suggestions, a benign system to help non-Jewish humanity live an ethical life. She said:

It is a comforting narrative, but it is entirely false.

Beneath the polished vocabulary of goodness, universal peace, and morality lies a concrete institutional agenda designed to completely dismantle Christianity and establish a global judicial system rooted entirely in Talmudic law.

The deception relies on luring people in with smooth rhetoric about human decency while quietly masking a global enforcement mechanism that carries absolute criminal penalties for those who disagree with the rabbinical power structure.

The Judaic rabbis are no longer hiding the plan.

I gave many proofs of my claim in numerous articles here on my Substack but for now let’s look at the broadcast by rabbi Moshe Perets from the Noahide Academy addressing the war in Israel two years ago.

He explicitly laid out a future where Christianity ( and Islam) are completely erased from the earth. He begins his lecture by asking if there is a universal religion for all humanity, specifically “a humanity where Islam and Christianity would be a thing of the past” (0:38).

Rabbi Moshe Perets ( click his underlined name to hear the whole video)

His answer to this question is immediate and unequivocal when he states that “of course the answer is yes, there is a universal religion for all humanity” (1:02).

Perets ( and other Chabad Judaic rabbis) does not view this as a distant or abstract theological concept but as an active geopolitical destination, asking his audience “especially in these days, where are we going to” (0:52).

To understand how this system operates, one must look at how the rabbinical structure redefines the very concept of a relationship with God.

Peretz explains that the word religion comes from the Latin root meaning to connect, but asserts that the true, authentic connection with the Creator is defined strictly by the Hebrew word “Mitzvot,” which means a commandment (1:48).

He emphasizes that a proper relationship with the Creator is not about standard rituals, which he dismisses as an empty “sum of rituals” that people are superficially attracted to (2:09).

By reducing the spiritual life down to a strict checklist of legalistic commandments, Perets shifts the conversation from personal faith to total legal compliance.

According to Perets, any spiritual path outside of absolute submission to Orthodox rabbinical interpretation is a dangerous illusion. He states that “any person that opens a Bible and thinks that he has a connection with the Creator, he is living a fantasy” (8:47).

He doubles down on this total Judaic monopoly on truth by asserting that “the only way to connect to “Hashem” is by sitting with a Jew and studying Torah” (8:54).

There is no room for individual conscience or independent prayer in this Judaic system. Perets commands that all of humanity must understand how to connect with God exclusively “by sitting with a Jew and studying Torah, there is no other way” (8:15).

If a person refuses to submit to this specific Judaic hierarchy, Perets declares that it is merely “an illusion and a fantasy to believe otherwise” (8:31).

The language he uses to describe the faith of billions of Christians is dripping with deep hostility. Perets explicitly declares that “what is offered to the Nations by Christianity is a lie” (12:07).

He expands on this by categorizing both Islam and Christianity as a “fantasy, a self-fulfilling justification of the more basic animalistic traits of a human being” (14:06).

In his view, anyone who practices these faiths is not worshiping the Creator at all. He claims that “those that proclaim themselves religious, they do not worship the god of life, the god of Israel, they worship its opposite, they worship the very death” (11:27).

This is a total delegitimization of the Christian faith, framing the belief in Jesus Christ as a fake, false, and dead delusion that stems from an unrectified “animal soul” (9:49).

The hypocrisy of these Chabad Jews is staggering.

While presenting itself to the world as a beacon of universal morality, it demands the complete erasure of every other religious identity.

Perets states that true monotheism requires a person to nullify themselves completely to the point where they sit and study with a Jewish rabbi, warning that if a person claims to believe in God but it is “another God ( Jesus) or in another religion ( Christianity) it’s a fantasy, it’s fake, it’s false, it’s a lie” (9:30).

He argues that any revelation outside of the Torah and the Talmud is an outright fabrication, stating that “all those that would claim that there was another Revelation, they are lying, it is not true” (5:40).

The ultimate goal of Perets and Jewish rabbis like him is to enforce a spiritual monopoly where the only acceptable faith for humanity is one dictated entirely by the “Spiritual Authority of the Jewish people” (6:36).

The true danger, however, is how this agenda is being advanced under the pretense of universal ethics while masking a global enforcement mechanism.

This is not a “voluntary “code of conduct or a set of friendly moral suggestions.

It is a strict Jewish theocratic legal system.

When detailing the third Noahide commandment, which deals with establishing laws and courts, Perets reveals the true legislative intent.

He specifies that “it is forbidden to accept any practices of these fake religions like Islam and Christianity, it’s forbidden to accept this in any country” (15:17).

These laws are not meant to coexist with modern principles of religious freedom; they are meant to completely replace them on a structural level, with Perets insisting that “these laws needs to be established very clearly on a governmental level and every level of society” (15:24).

The real world application of this Jewish doctrine involves the systematic eradication of Christian places of worship. Peretz does not mince words when he declares that “current churches and mosques should and need to be converted into public libraries where people can sit and study and do social activities” (15:38).

He justifies this aggressive transformation by entirely demonizing Christian churches, calling them “academies of death” that “ferment ideology that is for murder and for violence and aggressivity” (16:03).

This is the terrifying reality hidden beneath the Noahide mask of morality.

The very places where Christians gather to pray are viewed by this Judaic system as centers of violence that must be seized, stripped of their religious identity, and transformed into community spaces under rabbinical oversight.

This global takeover is not relegated to some distant, hypothetical future, and it is not a conspiracy theory.

The groundwork has already been quietly and successfully laid deep within the legal structures of the West.

Perets explicitly points to the United States government to prove that this Noahide system is already being recognized by global superpowers. He notes that these seven fundamental laws are “recognized by the US Congress as being the bedrock of society” (16:33).

He is referring directly to Public Law 102-14, which was passed by both houses of Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush in 1991. This public law explicitly recognized the Noahide laws as the founding principles of human society and the bedrock of the United States, effectively inserting a Talmudic legal framework into American statutory history without the vast majority of the American public ever realizing it happened.

What the rabbis and modern Noahide apologists deliberately obscure when luring people in with smooth rhetoric about “morality” is that the Noahide system, as defined in Talmudic tracts like Sanhedrin 56a - which Perets openly cites at the 5-minute mark - is an absolute penal system.

In the Talmud, the seven laws are not just ethical guidelines; they are a criminal code where the mandatory penalty for transgression is death by decapitation.

Under this jurisdiction, the sin of idolatry is a capital offense.

Standard rabbinic interpretation explicitly applies the definition of idolatry to the core Christian doctrine of the Trinity and the worship of Jesus Christ.

Therefore, under the fully implemented legal system that Perets is advocating for, practicing Christianity is not just a theological error; it is a capital crime.

Nowhere in the modern Noahide literature, on their polished websites, or in the lectures coming out of these Israeli academies do we receive any assurance that these severe punishments will not be implemented once the system achieves global consensus.

To the contrary, Perets emphasizes that these courts must be established on a governmental level based strictly on these rules, noting that “courts that are based on this seven fundamental laws” are the ultimate goal (16:25).

The enforcement mechanisms and the harsh decapitation punishments are not an accidental or outdated byproduct; they are a crucial, structural component of the entire Noahide agenda.

You cannot separate the seven laws from the courts that are commanded to enforce them, and you cannot separate those courts from the Talmudic laws that govern them.

The strategy is brilliant and deeply deceptive.

It uses the language of basic human decency, environmental care, marital fidelity, monotheism and love of God - to bypass the defenses of an unsuspecting world.

It presents a smiling face of universal brotherhood to the public while quietly building the international legal infrastructure to criminalize, outlaw, and ultimately eliminate Christianity.

It is happening in plain sight, spoken directly from the mouths of the Judaic rabbis who are orchestrating the movement from Jerusalem.

I am not exaggerating, I am not imagining things, and I am not taking words out of context.

I am simply listening to exactly what the Jewish rabbis are saying, I am reading the public laws that have already passed, and I am warning the world before this legal dragnet is fully locked into place.

Re-listen again

Is There a Universal Religion for All? ( click)

They aren't hiding the agenda anymore; they are broadcasting it to the world, but the average Christian still refuses to believe what is happening right in front of them.

Jana