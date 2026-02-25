Children's Blood in the Dust

Dear friends,

I realized that I forgot to post here a video Steve and I recorded about a truly tragic story involving a young Palestinian girl. She was trapped in a car with her family during an attack in which the vehicle was repeatedly fired upon. Her mother and father were killed, and the little girl later died from her injuries. There is also a documentary that examines this heartbreaking incident and the circumstances surrounding it.

Atrocities committed against civilians, especially innocent children, are something we must never ignore or forget. Regardless of politics, nationality, or religion, the loss of innocent life should grieve every human heart. As Christians, we are called to uphold the value of every life and to speak against injustice wherever it occurs.

I am posting this video here now. Some of you may have already seen it on our YouTube channel, but I want to make sure it is available here as well so that we can reflect, pray, and remain mindful of the human cost of Israeli attacks.

Personally, I believe that evangelical Zionist Christians bear responsibility for allowing these atrocities to continue by offering unconditional political and financial support to Israel without question or accountability. True Christian faith should never be used to justify the suffering of innocent people.

“Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. On that day many will say to me, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name…?’ And then will I declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from me, you workers of lawlessness.’”

Matthew 7:21–23

Let us remain people who mourn with those who mourn and who stand for truth, justice, and mercy.

Jana