The internet is currently buzzing over a clip of Ben Shapiro talking about the Noahide laws, with people sharing it by the millions.

There are multiple videos of Ben Shapiro across 2024 and 2025 where he discusses Jewish theology, including references to the Noahide laws.

In his 2025 tribute to John MacArthur ( click) he says it clearly: “the nice thing about the sort of Jewish view of the afterlife is that in Judaism if you are not Jewish and you fulfill seven basic rules, the Noahide laws, which are things like no blasphemy, no adultery, no murder and things like this, then you do indeed have a spot in heaven… so it doesn’t conflict with my faith to say that John MacArthur is with God right now.”

MacArthur is in Jewish Heaven-Says Ben Shapiro ( click)

This is not an isolated statement as similar explanations appear in earlier interviews and discussions where Ben outlines the Jewish view that righteousness for non-Jews is tied to adherence to these Noahide laws.

In a 2024 interview with Matt Fradd ( click), Ben Shapiro explains why supposedly Judaism does not evangelize, and in doing so he directly introduces the seven Noahide laws as the standard for non-Jews.

During that discussion, he states: “doctrinally what Judaism believes is that the Commandments of Israel were only given to Israel… the seven Noahide Commandments… are incumbent on all of humanity because they’re given to Noah… so if you’re not a member of the Judaic tribe then those rules don’t apply to you… the 613 commandments that apply to me are boiled down to seven for you… and so what that means is that if you want to join in to do those commandments like that’s not required of you… Judaism doesn’t feel the necessity to force, to evangelize and to bring people….”

It sounds nice and inclusive, but if you look closer, it feels more like a calculated move by someone who knows exactly how to manipulate a crowd.

It is honestly bizarre to watch millions of Christians treat Ben like a hero when he is effectively selling them a Talmudic theology that would dismantle their own faith.

Ben isn’t just a “conservative”; he is a Chabad Jew who went with the President to visit the Ohel, the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe. His loyalty isn’t to some “Judeo-Christian” values blend - it’s to a very specific, strict legal mission.

Shapiro at the Ohel with the President ( click)

When he tells Christians that Jews don’t want converts, he’s using a classic Chabad tactic to lower their guard. He’s making them feel safe while he introduces a new set of rules for them to live by.

The real deception is how he describes these laws. He calls them “seven basic rules” for universal ethics, but he leaves out the part where those seven laws branch into about a hundred specific sub-laws.

More importantly, he never mentions that this is a legal system, not a universal ethics.

In its true form, this Noahide law system involves real, harsh punishments - including the death penalty - for things like “blasphemy.” For a Christian, worshipping Jesus as God is considered blasphemy under the interpretation of these Noahide laws.

Do you really believe that Ben doesn’t know this fact? Of course he does!

By pushing this, Ben is essentially leading his followers into a trap where their Savior -Jesus Christ- has no place and their freedom is replaced by pharisaic Jewish theocratic courts.

Ben is moving like a snake, using soft words to sell a product that eventually erases the independence of the people listening to him.

He claims he doesn’t want to convert anyone, but even famous rabbis like Tovia Singer have admitted that the Noahide movement is just Judaism for non-Jews.

Once you agree to live by these laws, you’ve effectively converted to a version of Judaism where you are a second class citizen.

You lose your spiritual autonomy and your connection to the Cross.

It’s high time Christians stop blindly following a man who uses their values to sneak in a legal code that is fundamentally hostile to their beliefs.

Ben is selling “universal ethics” to hide a rigid Jewish legalism that has no room for the freedom of Christ.