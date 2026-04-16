Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Nick Griffin's avatar
Nick Griffin
1h

Taken literally, it's about replacing the Cross with the Guillotine.

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Ive Cooper's avatar
Ive Cooper
1h

The Noahide laws are like commands to a dog . Sit,Stay,beg,rollover,shut up,lie down,and Heel. After all we are considered animals unable to comprehend by them.

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