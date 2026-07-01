Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
2d

Audacity. That's what these people have aka chutzpah (sp?).

As when Jesus called them out ----- as vipers--- they continue to want to pass on their ways of rules and regulations TO US, even as they are OBVIOUSLY guilty of so much destruction , ie Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon, Iran, ......... Paraphrasing "Your outside is clean, but your insides are dirty."

We see the mess humanity is in so sadly many will see this as a perfect fits- like -a -glove solution. May more gain discernment to see through this hellish program

Reply
Share
Lee's avatar
Lee
2d

I can’t even build up the intrigue to stomach the video.

They might as well just toss me in the weeds because I’ll never go quietly into the night…disobedience to tyrants is obedience YAH!

Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jana S · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture