Seven Noahide Laws by Berel Solomon ( click and please listen. It’s a short video)

Jeremy Slayden asked me to respond to this video, so here is the response.

The way Berel Solomon portrays the Noahide Laws - packaging them with slick marketing and presenting them as if they are just a set of basic, universal moral values - is nothing short of an insult to our intelligence and our faith.

If you watch his presentation, you can immediately spot the background he chose: it features a prominent portrait of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the late leader of the Chabad Lubavitch movement. In the world of the Chabad Jewish cult, when someone like Berel speaks about the arrival of the Messiah, they are explicitly speaking about Schneerson - the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

This detail is the key to understanding his entire motive.

It was the Rebbe who launched a massive global campaign instructing his followers to actively teach the Seven Noahide Laws to non-Jews. In the Chabad cult, this job is seen as an absolute prerequisite for setting the stage for Mashiach (the Messiah) and rectifying the spiritual order of civilization.

By putting the Rebbe in the background, Solomon is aligning his message with this specific Jewish eschatological (end-times) mandate.

Chabad mission is to pull all Jews into Hasidic Judaism and to bring all gentiles under the subjection of the Noahide laws.

Berel presents himself as an educator to the "Goyim." 😂

But he should instead look at his own nest.

The Chabad movement has been plagued by massive legal scandals, including investigations into money laundering, exploitation and even organ trafficking and sex trafficking

Yet, Berel has the guts to sit there, look directly into a camera, and lecture the rest of the world on morality.

First of all, Christians don’t need Chabad Jews and their Talmudic code to teach them morality.

We know human value and moral boundaries very intimately because they are written on our hearts by the Holy Spirit, not managed by some Jewish Noahide tracking system.

Furthermore, it is ironic to be lectured on moral values by someone standing for the nation that is explicitly committing horrific, documented atrocities on the global stage.

In Gaza, we are witnessing outright war crimes.

Berel speaks of respecting the courts of law ( which we already do anyway), yet the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued standing arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu for war crimes and crimes against humanity- and somehow Berel ignores that legal authority? 🤔

We see reports of Palestinians being tortured and sexually violated in Israeli military jails, children being killed and burned alive and entire Gaza population starved.

The sheer audacity to ignore these staggering sins while trying to impose some “ Noahide code” on the rest of mankind is astounding.

What he is also completely leaving out is the theological trap beneath the Noahide laws. When Berel casually smiles and says “don’t worship idols,” he is hiding the fact that Chabad theology fundamentally hates Jesus Christ.

To them, Jesus is considered a false prophet, Christianity is explicitly categorized as Avodah Zarah (foreign/idol worship), and Christians are viewed as idolaters.

Under a Noahide system, practicing our faith is a capital offense.

When you strip away the clever marketing production Berel presents in the video, what he is actually doing is masking a global judicial system under the guise of simple ethics.

He is presenting the concept as an inclusive innocent invitation to follow Jewish morals, but he is completely leaving out the true scope of what these laws require if they are actually allowed to pass and be formally instituted into society.

Noahide system is a policing of the society, it is a judicial system with real punishments for breaking of the law - the punishment is death by decapitation.

It is deeply insulting to hear a presentation like this where he implies that the world needs to adopt the Noahide laws just to learn basic human decency and moral values.

As I said above, Christians and the world don’t need Jews to teach us anything.

The truth is, the teachings of Christ elevate morality to a level far deeper than what is found in these “ Noahide laws”.

Take just one of the specific examples Berel Solomon uses in his video: he talks about the prohibition against adultery as if it’s as simple as “don’t cheat on your husband or your wife.”

We Christians, already know not to cheat, and we fully understand the devastation, pain, and brokenness that infidelity causes in a family and a community.

But the Christian understanding of morality is far deeper than just to say “ don’t cheat on your wife “ and doesn’t stop at the physical act.

Jesus completely magnified the moral law, taking it out of the hands of human courts and placing it directly into the human heart.

In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus said that if you even look at a woman with lustful passion, you have already committed adultery with her in your heart.

That distinction changes everything.

Jesus took the Law and expanded it to a spiritual standard that can never be imposed on a person by an external government or a Noahide court system. If Noahide judicial system forces a person to comply with moral rules through fear of punishment, the resulting behavior isn’t true morality.

It is completely artificial.

True righteousness cannot be legislated from the outside in.

It only happens when a person undergoes a genuine internal transformation through the Holy Spirit, aligning their mind and heart with Christ and being renewed into His image.

That internal change is the real deal.

It changes how a person thinks, how they look at others, and how they live when no one is watching.

To top off the deception, Berel smiles at the camera at the end of his presentation and claims that AI models like ChatGPT state that the word "Goyim" simply means "nations" in a harmless, neutral sense.

This is an absolute lie and manipulation.

Public AI platforms are heavily monitored, and programmed by specific “data watchers “to output sanitized, politically correct definitions.

Anyone who understands the Hebrew language and the Jewish culture knows the word “ goy” is not used as a friendly or respectful description of non-Jews.

In modern Jewish culture the word is used as a term of separation and humiliation.

The debate over the word goy often comes down to a double standard.

People who defend the word “ goy” like to say it just literally means “nation,” but that ignores how it is actually used in real life. In everyday conversation, the word has taken on a negative, insulting tone.

It is never used as a compliment and is mostly used to draw a sharp line between “us” and “them,” often implying that non-Jews are outsiders who can’t be trusted. Using an old dictionary definition to excuse a word that feels like an insult in modern times just isn’t fair to the people it’s being used against.

This becomes even more obvious when you look at how sensitive Jews are about the word “Jew”.

Lately, non-Jews are told to be incredibly careful with that word- often being told to use “Jewish person” instead - because it can sound harsh or offensive coming from an outsider.

While it makes total sense to want to be spoken to with respect, you can’t demand that level of sensitivity from others while turning around and using a dismissive word like goy yourself.

It is hypocritical for Berel Solomon to tell non-Jews to just accept being called a goy based on its ancient meaning, when he would never accept that kind of excuse if the roles were reversed.

And for the closing I just want to be clear : pointing out the problems with Chabad’s Noahide campaign and the cults criminal record is not a claim that the Christian world is without flaw. Let’s be honest here, many pastors, priests, and churches have been plagued by devastating sins, including corruption, abuse, sex trafficking and other sins.

Human institutions fail because human beings are flawed.

However, the moral failures of some Christians do not mean we look to Chabad, the Talmud, or the Noahide laws for instruction. The solution to human fallenness is not a new Noahide legalistic system.

The solution is Jesus Christ. His Law of love is absolute and the only solution for all mankind’s problems.

Yes Mr. Solomon, the world does not need a rabbinic set of rules derived from the Talmud. The world needs the transforming power of the Gospel which transforms the human heart from inside out.

Sources and Explanations:

All sources are hyperlinked throughout the article. Please click on any underlined text to access them.

Berel Solomon is not a rabbi, he is an Orthodox Jewish businessman, digital marketer, sales coach, and media producer based in Montreal. He frequently posts videos discussing the Torah, business, and his personal journey of becoming an observant Lubavitcher Hasid - member of the cult.

Is Chabad a cult? I think so. What do you think?

Chabad’s Lost Messiah

Jana