We’re in the middle of moving out of our Tennessee place right now. Boxes everywhere, things half packed, that strange feeling of closing one chapter while the next hasn’t quite started.

But I wanted to sit down for a minute and write, because the news today really stayed with me. Hearing about Iran attacking the UAE, seeing things escalate again, it just makes you stop and think.

I keep coming back to how much influence a small number of people can have over millions. It doesn’t always take a movement. Sometimes it’s just one or two voices who introduce a new way of reading things, and over time it spreads so widely that people assume it’s always been there.

When it comes to Christianity in America, a lot of what people believe today about Israel and war traces back to figures like Cyrus Scofield and John Nelson Darby.

Their interpretations shaped what’s often called Schofield Christianity. It tied biblical prophecy very closely to modern political events, especially around Israel, and made supporting those events feel like a spiritual duty.

The problem is when you put that next to the actual teachings of Jesus Christ, it just doesn’t line up.

He talked about loving your enemies, about mercy, about peacemaking. He didn’t teach people to back wars or justify violence in the name of God.

If anything, he pushed in the opposite direction.

And yet a lot of Christians today strongly support wars, occupation, and policies that lead to real human suffering - like Gaza genocide, believing they are doing the right thing.

That’s hard to understand unless you realize how deeply those Schofield interpretations took root. When people are taught that certain conflicts are part of God’s plan, it can override basic compassion and even logic.

It’s uncomfortable to say, but this version of Christianity has played a role in shaping support for things that look a lot like injustice and even atrocities.

All because Zionist christians in USA genuinely believe they are on the side of something divine.

At the same time, I do think more people are starting to question it.

They’re going back and reading for themselves, asking whether what they were taught actually reflects the heart of the message.

But there are still a lot of people who are fully convinced, and nothing seems to shake that.

I don’t have a clean answer. Just this feeling that faith should never pull us away from empathy or basic humanity.

If it does, something went wrong somewhere along the way.

Alright, back to packing.