Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
10h

There are 50 million Christian Zionists in USA. May God purify their consciousness and emotions that have been contaminated with animal consciousness, instead of Christ consciousness, by embracing spirit of hate, revenge, rebellion, war and murder. That's how evil is defended, put up with and rationalized. Thank you Jana. May the Angels protect you in your travel and always.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
11h

It seems that we are in war, including the one in Ukraine and Iran. Confusion reigns, ceasefires made and broken, dollars printed, lives sacrificed. And for what?

Happy move!

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3 replies by Jana S Bennun and others
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