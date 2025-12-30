Are the Nations Truly Rising Against Literal Jerusalem, or Are We Misreading the Prophecy?
You Ask - I Try to Answer . One Thing is for Sure - Nations Are Plotting Against SPIRITUAL Jerusalem Instead.
Q
“Jana, even Zechariah 12 says that all nations will be concerned with Jerusalem. Doesn’t that prove this is about literal Jerusalem today? Everyone is focused on it. Everyone wants it.”
“I am about to make Jerusalem a cup of staggering to all the surrounding peoples…” (Zechariah 12:2)
