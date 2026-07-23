Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Rod's avatar
Rod
9h

Is it a paradox that God has given some of us a crystal-clear vision of the destruction to come while also giving us the understanding that apart from Him there is nothing we can do to stop it? In other words, when the foundations are destroyed what can the righteous do?

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Stephen Keilty's avatar
Stephen Keilty
9h

God will destroy all of His enemies. Every last one.

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