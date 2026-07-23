Friends, we are done!

The Jewish State is building its earthly kingdom, and the American government is helping them achieve that vision.

Remember that massive NDAA defense bill I’ve been tracking with you?

Remember the Senate’s little legislative theater show?

The vote stalls, and Senator John Thune flipping his vote to a technical “no” just to preserve the right to bring the bill back later?

I exposed the structural groundwork of this vote in my previous piece, NDAA Merger with Israel, and I warned about the spiritual and political reality behind it in Welcome to Zionism 2.0.

Now the House rushed through its own dystopian version of this bill.

On July 22, 2026, the House of Representatives passed H.R.8800, the FY2027 National Defense Authorization Act in a narrow 216–212 vote.

The headline number alone is enough to make any sane taxpayer to shake their head : a record $1.15 trillion approved for defense spending. Wow.

But as I wrote before, the true catastrophe is buried inside the fine print.

Under the guise of national security, Congress has codified an industrial and technological merger between the United States defense apparatus and the Israeli military.

If you thought America was still an independent republic governed by and for its own people, this bill is the final proof that the house is burned down, swept clean, and handed over to Israel.

Buried in the massive defense bill is Section 219 (formerly Section 224), which includes the bipartisan U.S. - Israel FUTURES Act.

This is not a standard foreign aid package or a routine joint exercise agreement with Israel.

Section 219 legally mandates the Secretary of Defense to establish a dedicated Pentagon “executive agent” specifically tasked with binding American military research, development, procurement, and industrial supply chains directly to Israeli defense firms.

The mandate covers the entire infrastructure of modern warfare, including artificial intelligence, autonomous algorithmic systems, subterranean warfare, directed energy weapons, and domestic or battlefield surveillance.

Representative Thomas Massie and others spoke out on the House floor, arguing that House leaders used a closed rule to prevent lawmakers from voting separately on removing Section 219 from the bill.

Congress refused to even allow a vote on whether American defense technology should remain independent.

When your nation’s military industrial base, supply chains, and AI defense architecture are legally intertwined with the military agenda of Israel- you no longer have an independent foreign policy.

You have an empire that has outsourced its sovereign brain.

While Washington merges high level military tech with the Jewish State, the daily reality for ordinary Americans on the ground is getting darker by the day as the same algorithmic tools forged in Israeli military zones are deployed directly onto domestic streets.

Across American suburbs and rural highways, an automated surveillance state has been quietly erected through AI driven Automated License Plate Reader networks like Flock Safety.

Over 80,000 to 100,000 surveillance cameras blanket American roads, ( click) continuously logging vehicle movements, building predictive location profiles, and tracking citizens who have never been suspected of a single crime.

The privacy nightmare has exploded into public view as recent reporting and audits reveal that companies operating these networks share license plate data across hundreds of federal and local agencies without municipal authorization or public consent.

Recent analysis by the ACLU on Flock’s terms and conditions exposes how these surveillance firms stripped out language promising not to sell customer data, claimed perpetual rights to retain driver surveillance data even after cities terminate contracts, and altered customer access rules.

Across local city council halls, privacy advocates are taking the microphone to raise alarm over how heavily imported, Israeli developed intelligence models and defense software feed into the domestic camera infrastructure spying on ordinary citizens.

For example “BriefCam” is an Israeli Developed AI video search company. Its core technology, called “Video Synopsis,” was created by researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel. The technology lets users quickly search and review large amounts of video by detecting and organizing objects and movements in footage.

Another system- Pegasus ( click) is a highly advanced mobile spyware platform designed to remotely compromise smartphones. It targets iOS and Android devices and is marketed by NSO Group as a tool for government agencies investigating “ terrorism and crimes.”

Once a phone is infected, Pegasus has been reported to be capable of reading messages including data from messaging apps, accessing emails and photo files and contacts, collecting location data, recording calls, activating the microphone to listen to surroundings, accessing the camera, extracting stored information, operating without the user clicking a link etc…

Pegasus was developed by NSO Group, an Israeli cyber intelligence company and is based in Herzliya, Israel. Pegasus exports have been treated as a defense related technology export under Israeli regulation, requiring approval from Israel’s Defense Export Controls Agency.

There are other sophisticated spyware systems used in USA that were developed by Israel and I will describe them in another article.

When you connect the dots, the picture is undeniable.

At the macro level, Congress passes a $1.15 trillion defense bill that officially fuses our military and tech apparatus with Israeli intelligence and defense firms.

At the micro level, AI camera webs capture your daily trips to the grocery store, school, or church, feeding data into networks that local taxpayers don’t even own or control.

We are witnessing a total liquidation of American liberty - a reality where the domestic population is monitored, logged, and profiled by corporate surveillance contracts while our legislative leaders sign away national sovereignty to Israeli defense priorities under the promise of “joint technology.”

This is no longer a government that follows constitutional limits.

Our government has become a group that acts without accountability - cowards - treating its own citizens like numbers to track while using defense spending to benefit Jewish State and corporate interests.

Why do I say this?

Because I believe there is a specific intention behind the Noahide agenda.

See, the Judaic authorities view science and technology as having a messianic purpose- a tool intended to help manage and track populations in a future global order.

Prominent Jewish figures like the Vilna Gaon and Rabbi Kook - along with modern scholars like Joel Bakst, who explored the Gaon’s teachings in his books - discussed the role of science, technology, and human effort in bringing about messianic redemption.

When I look at these Jewish religious beliefs and now our technology merging with the Jewish State technology, I can't help but worry about what it means for our basic human rights.

I see the actual physical and digital infrastructure being put into place right now.

Under specific interpretations of Noahide law, the legal rules look vastly different from the Constitutional protections we rely on today.

For instance, Noahide Judaic standards remove key safeguards - requiring only a single judge or a single witness to convict someone, without ever giving a formal warning beforehand.

Imagine that: one judge, one witness, and no forewarning.

And who becomes the “witness”? The surveillance camera on your street corner, or the spyware on your phone.

In a new global Noahide future- if you sing a song to Jesus in the privacy of your home, that act of worship could be classified as an offense.

You wouldn’t receive a warning - the system would simply record it, and authorities could seize you without notice…

Am I going too far? I’m not so sure...

Read this article as I removed a paywall on it for you. ( click, read and share)

One Judge, One Witness, Circumstantial Evidence… ( click, subscribe read and share)

If this NDAA version makes it through reconciliation and onto the President’s desk without being torn apart, the republic as we knew it is officially cooked.