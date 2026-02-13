Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Ademar Rakowsky
Feb 13

Glory to Jesus Christ, Jana!

Slava Isusu Khrystu, Jano!

The Zionist sense of racial superiority beats the word "chutzpah" into the ground. It is hubris of demonic character!

Our Lady of Guadalupe, who drove the demons out of Mexico, aid us!

PS I speak Ukrainian, which is not far removed from Czech.

duck
Feb 16

recent find discussing the extreme views of "schneerson", a tad dramatic with unnecessary music accompaniment , but with footage ive not seen before, make Your own minds up,

may require a work around (vpn or tor) for some, quite well shadow banned, took a bit of digging to find it:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NZiz0v5jjEXS/

