Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Linda Bartlett's avatar
Linda Bartlett
15h

Thank you, faithful and true Jana. Thank you, Steven. Three months ago, my pastor and his wife "doubted" me. I think they believed I was naive about the Noahide Laws. So, since I was already in the middle of my Resource Paper on Christian Zionism, I took extra time to collect some of your articles and Youtubes, as well as other resources on Noahide. I will be giving my pastor his own three-ring binder filled with more than he ever anticipated! Thank you for staying the course, Jana. You are making a difference... In Christ. Linda Bartlett

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Renee Zondervan's avatar
Renee Zondervan
16h

Thank you, Jana and Steven, to make the World aware... about these deadly laws.. ❤️

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