Paul Craig Roberts - The Noahide Laws ( click)

It’s not every day that someone from the mainstream reporting world turns their attention to something I have been trying to bring into the light for a long time, which is why I want to share this with you.

In February 2026, Paul Craig Roberts published an article addressing the Noahide laws and their broader implications.

For those who may not be familiar, Roberts is a former U.S. government official and a seasoned journalist and economist who has written extensively on political and global issues.

What makes this so significant?

Someone from outside our small circle has finally noticed and taken the time to research and speak on it. That matters. Many of you know I have been working, writing, and trying to raise awareness about this for a long time, often feeling like the message was not reaching beyond a limited audience.

Seeing this topic addressed by a figure like Roberts was, honestly, refreshing.

I thank God for that.

I truly believe more people are beginning to see and understand, and that matters because awareness is how truth spreads. This is not about one article, but it is a step.

A real one.

I just want you to know this exists. Read it. Share it. Keep the conversation going.

Paul Craig Roberts - The Noahide Laws ( click)