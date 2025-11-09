I was just challenged by someone who insisted that the Noahide code exists in the Bible, even in the New Testament. They claimed that the apostles in Acts 15 were simply reaffirming the ancient Noahide commandments supposedly given to the nations. I had planned to address this topic in later writings, but since it was brought up, I want to explain clearly why this interpretation is incorrect and why it distorts both the New Testament and the book of Genesis.

There are some modern authors and rabbis who try to argue that the Noahide laws are hidden within Scripture, that the apostles were reintroducing an ancient set of Gentile laws, and that Genesis 9 already established a framework of universal moral codes such as the Noahide laws.

But none of this is supported by the text itself. It is reading later rabbinic inventions backward into the Bible, placing post Talmudic ideas in the mouths of the apostles.

In Acts 15:20 we read, “But that you abstain from things sacrificed to idols, from blood, from things strangled, and from sexual immorality.”

These were simple pastoral instructions, not a new legal system.

The early congregations were mixed communities of Judeans who had only recently come out from under Pharisaic control and Greeks who were turning from paganism. It was not easy to bring both groups together around one table. These four guidelines were meant to prevent offense and to build unity, not to establish a Gentile law code with punishments attached. They were an act of compassion and wisdom, given so that believers could grow together in understanding while learning what freedom in Christ really meant.

Some theologians have tried to claim that these four points are an early form of the Noahide laws.

This is not true.

The Noahide system as it exists today did not come from Moses or the apostles. It developed centuries later in the Talmud, where rabbis sought to create a moral framework for Gentiles who were outside the covenant of Sinai. To impose that later framework on the apostles is to make Scripture say something it never said.

When Paul and the apostles gave advice to Gentile believers, they were not writing a Gentile Torah. Paul clearly said, “You are not under law but under grace” (Romans 6:14).

He never taught that Gentiles were to follow a separate law.

Instead, he called all believers, Judean or Greek, to be transformed by the Spirit. When he spoke against idolatry or sexual immorality, he was not quoting a code; he was describing the new life that flows from love. As Paul wrote, “Love does no harm to a neighbor, therefore love is the fulfillment of the law” (Romans 13:10).

The covenant with Noah in Genesis 9 is also not a legal code. It is a promise. It is a reassurance from God that He would never again destroy the earth with a flood. There is moral instruction there, yes, but there is no list of seven commandments, no rabbinic style system, and certainly no death penalties for Gentiles.

The “Noahide” structure appears only in much later rabbinic commentary, not in the Bible itself.

The apostles’ concern in Acts 15 was practical and temporary. They were helping new believers walk in grace and unity. They knew that faith in Christ had already fulfilled the law and that righteousness now comes by the Spirit, not by external regulation. The Jerusalem council even concluded, “It seemed good to the Holy Spirit and to us to lay upon you no greater burden than these necessary things” (Acts 15:28).

That is the essence of the gospel: no greater burden.

So when modern teachers or rabbis or non believers say that the Noahide laws can be found in Genesis 9 or Acts 15, they are simply reading later rabbinic tradition into a text that never contained it.

If you ever encounter an author or rabbi making that claim, please send me their exact reference or source. I would be happy to examine it closely and provide a full refutation based on the original Scriptures.

Sources:

Acts 15:20

Acts 15:28

Romans 6:14

Romans 13:10

Genesis 9:8–17