Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
Nov 9, 2025

Exactly. Was mentioned only as a Golden rule. Everything that is God's Love, Liberates. It's not forced or imposed. The Noahide Laws and it sublaws that uses brutal force by man-made laws of the jungle, to subjugate, bully and intimidate is NOT of God. Thank you Jana for all you do.

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kim shaffer's avatar
kim shaffer
Nov 9, 2025

Very well said Jana, If I may, I will add these verses also. One thing to remember Man made religions always take scripture out of context. This person who wrote to Jana on this subject of Noahide laws, if they would have read the scripture in context they would have seen these, verse 8:11 and God, who knows the heart, testified when He gave the Holy Spirit to them just as also to us. v9 and nothing differentiates between us and them, since He cleansed their hearts by faith. V10, Now therefore why are you tempting God by placing a yoke on their necks of the disciples, which neither our fathers nor we were strong enough to bear? V11 but we believe that we are saved by the grace of the Lord Yeshua, in the same way as also they are. Read over to v19 on this account I judge that we should not cause difficulty for those of the heathens who are running to God, v20 but to instruct them to abstain from the pollution of the idols and from immorality and from the meat of strangled animals and from the blood v21 FOR THROUGHOUT EVERY CITY FROM ANCIENT GENERATIONS MOSES HAS THOSE WHO PREACH HIM, SINCE HE IS READ IN THE SYNAGOGUES ON EVERY SABBATH. so, see the guidelines were a starting point and they would hear the teachings of Moses in the synagogues every Sabbath so they will learn more. Now, concerning the other no where in the story of Noah did Yehovah give 7 laws. Even Dr Nehemiah Gordon a Karite jew which Karites go by only by the written OT not Talmud said Yehovah did not give Noah 7 laws . Plus let us look once again to the command Yehovah God gave unto Moses EXODUS 12:49; ONE TORAH (TEACHING) WILL BE FOR THE ONE THAT IS HOME BORN AND FOR THE STRANGER WHO LIVES AMONG YOU. AND Lev.24:22. and Numbers 15: 15 - 16. NOT TWO SEPARATE TEACHINGS BUT, ONE. Maybe those who want to push their conviction and beliefs on the world ought to first study what Yehovah said to Moses and let me say the whole Bible instead of a bunch of books by men who can't even agree with each other. In Numbers 30:1 and Moses told the children of Israel ACCORDING TO EVERYTHING THAT YEHOVAH COMMANDED MOSES. Also Exodus 24:4 ( please read Exodus 19:5 -24:11) and Moses WROTE ALL THE WORDS of Yehovah and --------.let's look at these following verses but please read them in context, Deu 4: 2; You WILL NOT ADD to the the word which I command you, neither will you TAKE ANYTHING FROM IT., so you can keep the commandments of Yehovah your God which I command you. (REV 22:19); Deut 13:1 ( some Bibles will have it 12: 32) and Proverbs 30: 5-6 Every word of God is pure. He is a shield to those who put their trust in him. V6 DO NOT ADD TO HIS WORDS LEST HE REPROVE YOU AND YOU ARE FOUND A LIAR!. Do I need to say more? 😊

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