Acts 15 and the Myth of the Noahide Code
The False Link: Why Acts 15 and Genesis 9 Were Never About the Noahide Code.
I was just challenged by someone who insisted that the Noahide code exists in the Bible, even in the New Testament. They claimed that the apostles in Acts 15 were simply reaffirming the ancient Noahide commandments supposedly given to the nations. I had planned to address this topic in later writings, but since it was brought up, I want to explain clearly why this interpretation is incorrect and why it distorts both the New Testament and the book of Genesis.
There are some modern authors and rabbis who try to argue that the Noahide laws are hidden within Scripture, that the apostles were reintroducing an ancient set of Gentile laws, and that Genesis 9 already established a framework of universal moral codes such as the Noahide laws.
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But none of this is supported by the text itself. It is reading later rabbinic inventions backward into the Bible, placing post Talmudic ideas in the mouths of the apostles.
In Acts 15:20 we read, “But that you abstain from things sacrificed to idols, from blood, from things strangled, and from sexual immorality.”
These were simple pastoral instructions, not a new legal system.
The early congregations were mixed communities of Judeans who had only recently come out from under Pharisaic control and Greeks who were turning from paganism. It was not easy to bring both groups together around one table. These four guidelines were meant to prevent offense and to build unity, not to establish a Gentile law code with punishments attached. They were an act of compassion and wisdom, given so that believers could grow together in understanding while learning what freedom in Christ really meant.
Some theologians have tried to claim that these four points are an early form of the Noahide laws.
This is not true.
The Noahide system as it exists today did not come from Moses or the apostles. It developed centuries later in the Talmud, where rabbis sought to create a moral framework for Gentiles who were outside the covenant of Sinai. To impose that later framework on the apostles is to make Scripture say something it never said.
When Paul and the apostles gave advice to Gentile believers, they were not writing a Gentile Torah. Paul clearly said, “You are not under law but under grace” (Romans 6:14).
He never taught that Gentiles were to follow a separate law.
Instead, he called all believers, Judean or Greek, to be transformed by the Spirit. When he spoke against idolatry or sexual immorality, he was not quoting a code; he was describing the new life that flows from love. As Paul wrote, “Love does no harm to a neighbor, therefore love is the fulfillment of the law” (Romans 13:10).
The covenant with Noah in Genesis 9 is also not a legal code. It is a promise. It is a reassurance from God that He would never again destroy the earth with a flood. There is moral instruction there, yes, but there is no list of seven commandments, no rabbinic style system, and certainly no death penalties for Gentiles.
The “Noahide” structure appears only in much later rabbinic commentary, not in the Bible itself.
The apostles’ concern in Acts 15 was practical and temporary. They were helping new believers walk in grace and unity. They knew that faith in Christ had already fulfilled the law and that righteousness now comes by the Spirit, not by external regulation. The Jerusalem council even concluded, “It seemed good to the Holy Spirit and to us to lay upon you no greater burden than these necessary things” (Acts 15:28).
That is the essence of the gospel: no greater burden.
So when modern teachers or rabbis or non believers say that the Noahide laws can be found in Genesis 9 or Acts 15, they are simply reading later rabbinic tradition into a text that never contained it.
If you ever encounter an author or rabbi making that claim, please send me their exact reference or source. I would be happy to examine it closely and provide a full refutation based on the original Scriptures.
Sources:
Acts 15:20
Acts 15:28
Romans 6:14
Romans 13:10
Genesis 9:8–17
Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Exactly. Was mentioned only as a Golden rule. Everything that is God's Love, Liberates. It's not forced or imposed. The Noahide Laws and it sublaws that uses brutal force by man-made laws of the jungle, to subjugate, bully and intimidate is NOT of God. Thank you Jana for all you do.
Very well said Jana, If I may, I will add these verses also. One thing to remember Man made religions always take scripture out of context. This person who wrote to Jana on this subject of Noahide laws, if they would have read the scripture in context they would have seen these, verse 8:11 and God, who knows the heart, testified when He gave the Holy Spirit to them just as also to us. v9 and nothing differentiates between us and them, since He cleansed their hearts by faith. V10, Now therefore why are you tempting God by placing a yoke on their necks of the disciples, which neither our fathers nor we were strong enough to bear? V11 but we believe that we are saved by the grace of the Lord Yeshua, in the same way as also they are. Read over to v19 on this account I judge that we should not cause difficulty for those of the heathens who are running to God, v20 but to instruct them to abstain from the pollution of the idols and from immorality and from the meat of strangled animals and from the blood v21 FOR THROUGHOUT EVERY CITY FROM ANCIENT GENERATIONS MOSES HAS THOSE WHO PREACH HIM, SINCE HE IS READ IN THE SYNAGOGUES ON EVERY SABBATH. so, see the guidelines were a starting point and they would hear the teachings of Moses in the synagogues every Sabbath so they will learn more. Now, concerning the other no where in the story of Noah did Yehovah give 7 laws. Even Dr Nehemiah Gordon a Karite jew which Karites go by only by the written OT not Talmud said Yehovah did not give Noah 7 laws . Plus let us look once again to the command Yehovah God gave unto Moses EXODUS 12:49; ONE TORAH (TEACHING) WILL BE FOR THE ONE THAT IS HOME BORN AND FOR THE STRANGER WHO LIVES AMONG YOU. AND Lev.24:22. and Numbers 15: 15 - 16. NOT TWO SEPARATE TEACHINGS BUT, ONE. Maybe those who want to push their conviction and beliefs on the world ought to first study what Yehovah said to Moses and let me say the whole Bible instead of a bunch of books by men who can't even agree with each other. In Numbers 30:1 and Moses told the children of Israel ACCORDING TO EVERYTHING THAT YEHOVAH COMMANDED MOSES. Also Exodus 24:4 ( please read Exodus 19:5 -24:11) and Moses WROTE ALL THE WORDS of Yehovah and --------.let's look at these following verses but please read them in context, Deu 4: 2; You WILL NOT ADD to the the word which I command you, neither will you TAKE ANYTHING FROM IT., so you can keep the commandments of Yehovah your God which I command you. (REV 22:19); Deut 13:1 ( some Bibles will have it 12: 32) and Proverbs 30: 5-6 Every word of God is pure. He is a shield to those who put their trust in him. V6 DO NOT ADD TO HIS WORDS LEST HE REPROVE YOU AND YOU ARE FOUND A LIAR!. Do I need to say more? 😊