Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
20h

I will pray for you ---- safety and dr's wisdom (guidance from our father).

Pls keep us posted

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max
19h

Dear heavenly father as We know we are a magnet for light and of course darkness is drawn to us to inflict us to beat us down to make us give up. We rebuke all those entities that are coming against our bodies our minds and our souls in the name of our Lord Jesus amen

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