Hello friends,

I wanted to check in with you and give you a quick update on what’s coming next here.

I have one article ready that I still need to finalize - this one will cover the Catholic Church and a recent lecture on the Noahide laws that took place in New York church, along with our program with Elizabeth Glass.

There are some important connections there that deserve careful attention, and I want to make sure I present it clearly and thoroughly.

I also have a book review nearly ready.

I just need to refine it before publishing. This one is significant. It examines a book written by a rabbi that, in my view, represents one of the most subtle forms of what I would call anti-gentile framing.

In it, the Noahide laws are moved from what many present as “universal moral values” into something much deeper - a structured Kabbalistic system. And in that system, gentiles are not simply participants in shared ethics, but are placed in a fundamentally lower position.

What stood out to me is that this is not speculation -it is openly explained in the book itself. For now, I won’t share the author or title in this letter, but that is something you can look forward to very soon.

Now, on a very different and very personal note…

I have to head to urgent care.

Out of nowhere, I developed a strange and pretty intense symptom that might be something called Eagle syndrome! - yes, I had never even heard of it before.

At first I thought it was just allergies or maybe the beginning of a cold. But there are no other symptoms. No fever, no congestion, nothing typical.

Instead, it’s a sharp, stabbing pain on one side of my throat that radiates into my ear and makes swallowing extremely difficult - even drinking water. I’ve honestly been avoiding swallowing as much as possible (which, joking aside, is not exactly a sustainable plan for long term)

Dehydration becomes a real concern at that point, so I can’t ignore it.

I really don’t like going to doctors, and I tried to avoid it. But after researching what this could be, it became clear that this is not something to just wait out. So I’m heading in, even without insurance, and I’ll try to negotiate whatever I can in terms of cost.

Sometimes, as we get older, the body introduces us to things we never even knew existed.

I’ll keep you updated. For now, I would truly appreciate your prayers, as I continue to pray for all of you as well. It will be okay. Everything is in His hands.

I’ll be back to work soon.