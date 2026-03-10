The heart of the matter is finally out in the open and it is truly psychopathic.

A recent article in the Jerusalem Post basically admits that the current war with Iran is being steered by the Chabad movement. It explicitly states that Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his daughter, Ivanka - who are both Chabad Jews - are "intimately involved" in how this war is being run. This makes it clear that Chabad isn't just watching from the sidelines; they are right in the middle of orchestrating the entire conflict to fit their own religious goals.

Purim II - Jews Forge Their Fate in Persia ( click to read the article )

The article, titled “Purim 2026: History repeats itself as Jews forge their fate in Persia,” shows exactly how these leaders think. The author, a rabbi from an outreach center in Israel, doesn’t talk about the strikes on Iran as a normal military move. Instead, he calls it “Purim II.”

He describes it as a “cosmic work” and admits that they are “taking matters into their own hands” to force a religious “redemption” through military power.

What’s really wild is how the article brags about this “Jewish connection” inside the White House. It says Kushner and Ivanka’s involvement is the reason for the success of these battles - mirroring the roles of Esther and Mordecai in the ancient Persian capital of Shushan (modern-day Iran).

Since Kushner has been a huge supporter of Chabad his whole life, it’s obvious that the war is being guided by a group that has spent years trying to set up a new global legal system.

They are using the U.S. military like a giant hammer to clear the way for their ultimate goal: rebuilding the Temple in Jerusalem.

The article even compares President Trump to the ancient King Achashverosh, but says he’s even better because he has done every single thing the rabbis asked for - like moving the embassy to Jerusalem and bombing Iranian nuclear sites.

They even point to his Jewish grandchildren as “proof” that history is repeating itself. In their eyes, Trump is the muscle doing the “heavy lifting,” while the Chabad influence in his inner circle makes sure everything follows their specific plan.

This is a deep look at a really scary level of deception.

These leaders aren’t interested in normal peace talks; they are using ancient stories about “Haman” and “Amalek” to justify a total war. By admitting that Kushner and Chabad are so deeply involved, they are showing everyone exactly who is pulling the strings.

They are building a world where their “Divine Laws” are the only thing that matters, and they are using the U.S. Presidency to make it happen right in front of us.