1948 Was Not Fulfillment, It Was an Artificial Reenactment
Modern Jewish identity emerged primarily through religious conversion to rabbinic Judaism, not through an unbroken shared bloodline with ancient Israelites.
Before reading today’s article, please read the previous one first. Today’s piece is a direct continuation of my earlier article on this subject, and it will be much easier to understand if you read them in order.
The 1948 Prophecy is a Farce ( click)
Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith is a reader-supported publication. To receive new post…