Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith
The Chabad House in the Ruins of Gaza
While the world watched children die, a religious flag was planted in Beit Hanoun - revealing the "Greater Israel" blueprint that the Board of Peace is…
17 hrs ago
•
Jana S Bennun
War as a Judaic Mitzvah: A Danger to the World
The Role of Amalek, Purim Narratives, and Religious War Concepts in Today’s Middle East Conflicts
Mar 7
•
Jana S Bennun
Is Trump’s "Board of Peace" a Replacement for the UN?
Chaired by Donald Trump, the Board of Peace is a "pay-to-play" global body that bypasses the United Nations by offering permanent seats for $1 billion…
Mar 5
•
Jana S Bennun
Warning! How Abortion Bans are Masking a Noahide Legal Code
Is "History and Tradition" a Cover for Slipping the Noahide System Into American Law?
Mar 3
•
Jana S Bennun
Mike Huckabee: The Ambassador for a New Rabbinical Order
Trading the Great Commission for the Seven Laws: The Baptist Preacher’s Pivot to a Global Rabbinic Agenda
Mar 1
•
Jana S Bennun
February 2026
Mike Huckabee: Prays to a Dead Rebbe for a Blessing
A faith-based publication dedicated to exposing the Noahide Laws, exploring their impact on Christianity, and sharing personal journeys of truth…
Feb 26
•
Jana S Bennun
Weaponizing Joel 3: Prophecy Used for Selfish Gain
Understanding God’s judgment in light of Christ, not territorial nationalism.
Feb 25
•
Jana S Bennun
Children's Blood in the Dust
Watch now | A call for Christians to uphold justice, mercy, and the value of every human life.
Feb 25
•
Jana S Bennun
Rabbi Blames Charlie Kirk’s Death on Christian “Idolatry”
The assassination of Charlie Kirk becomes a lesson in “idolatry” by. Jewish Rabbi
Feb 23
•
Jana S Bennun
Tucker’s Frustration and Huckabee’s Untruths
Unmasking the deception at Ben Gurion: Why Mike Huckabee’s "Biblical" defense is a masterclass in theological fraud.
Feb 21
•
Jana S Bennun
Feeding the Spirit, Healing the Temple
Why frozen blueberries have become one of my most helpful daily habits
Feb 20
•
Jana S Bennun
Deep Discussion on Noahide Laws You Must Hear
Basics of Noahide Laws and beyond…
Feb 19
•
Jana S Bennun
